Taurie: “Remember the business side of music”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Taurie.

Taurie is a multi-faceted, multi-talented star in the making. She embodies the diverse beauty and traditions of her Nigerian Native American heritage which also enrich and influence her music which encompasses many genres including pop, R&B, Hip-Hop and more. Add to that her musical versatility, playing no less than five musical instruments — piano, keyboard, acoustic guitar, electric bass and ukulele, as well as being a consummate singer, song writer, producer, choreographer and dancer. Still only 23, Taurie displays the personal wisdom and artistic maturity of someone much older and is fondly referred to as an ‘old soul in a young body’ by her peers and friends alike. Now this ‘old soul’ releases her new single ‘Aesthetics’ — out now and available across all streaming platforms.

Born in Staten Island, New York, Taurie embraced her artistic talent in school shows, singing, dancing and performing on stage. She grew up with her mother with whom she has an inseparable bond. Her mother is her greatest fan and a fierce supporter of her artistic journey and musical expression and inspires her to become a striking voice of freedom and unapologetic self-love of her generation. At age 11, Taurie wrote her first song which she performed in the family living room and never looked back. At 19, she found herself in an actual music studio for the first time, helping a friend mix a playlist for a party. Armed with song writing skills on the fly, Taurie was also able to teach herself how to use music studio engineering equipment to easily create beats and produce multiple songs in hours of a day, making her a natural producer as well as a songwriter and performer.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a very close-knit family with strong values and passion to succeed in whatever we set our minds to. I was born in Staten Island New York, raised in both New York, New Jersey and London. Myself, my mom, and siblings did a lot together. We even built one of our houses together. You can imagine the bonding that comes with that.

Cooking, watching movies, playing video games, and traveling. And of course, music! I have fond memories of listening to my mother singing and harmonizing to songs on our rides home from school. From then on, I discovered my interests, passions and ultimately life’s choices that brought me to music.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

This is actually a funny story.

Growing up, I wanted to be a doctor. I went from an aspiring pediatrician to an aspiring cardiovascular surgeon between the ages of 8–16 years of age. During this time, I have always had a love for music. I was singing and writing my own songs, but too shy to really show anyone. At the age of 18, I decided I wanted to be a neurosurgeon, but also growing in my music world. My ‘big break-out’ came when I went with a friend to a studio to put a playlist together for a party. I got lost in the moment and fascination of ‘creating’ music and that was it. I was hooked! From then on, going to class slowly became a conflict since I was always humming or thinking about when next I would be at the studio. I eventually wrote my first studio-produced song ‘Alignment’ and never looked back.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

My biggest moment was when I had to tell my family that I was no longer pursuing a career in Neurosurgery, but instead going for a career in music. I was petrified because I come from a family of professionals and high achievers. I first asked a friend to send ‘Alignment’ to my mom to listen to, without letting her know who sang it. My mom loved the song and I heard she played it a lot. That was encouraging. I then asked my siblings to tell her before I did. That worked out too I think, because my mom called and simply said “I loved your song and if this is what you want to do, make sure you’re the best at it”. That was the best phone call I ever had and when I finally flew home from school, it was the best memory — watching my mom listen and genuinely enjoying a song created my me. It was humbling, and then on top of it, even my baby brother began memorizing my songs and singing them around the house. Everyone in my family supports my music and play my songs often!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I worked hard to produce and complete my first EP. It was beautiful and I loved it. I then uploaded it on YouTube and told myself…’this is it. The world will hear it and make me a star’. Nope. Does not work that way. I had no idea I had to promote it, create a video for it, find places to perform it, etc. The business aspect of music eluded me in my naivete. I am a true artist and had no idea the work it entails to create a business plan and execute it with the same precision required for any product that is ready for consumption. It has been a learning curve for me, and I have grown and learned so much in a noticeably short period of time.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Wow — Apart from the two EPs I already released this past spring and summer, I have two upcoming albums I am working on simultaneously, set for spring and summer releases. I am also working on a Christmas single that should be ready for distribution by late November. There is a show my management team is putting together for February 13th which I am looking forward to performing. 2021 will be a fun year despite all the stress and anxiety the world is going through. I intend to be that de-stressor through my music, and I am confident it will be a success.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

The truth is that the world we live in has so many flavours. Many areas in our world have become melting pots with diverse experiences and interests, cultures, and art. We no longer have only one group of people or the other, and all these groups of people are exposed to each other, so experiences become more transparent, open, and inclusive. Key reasons why we should all make that effort to increase diversity in open media like film and television are:

1. It reflects the actual real-life picture of the target population, which is the public, period.

2. Diversity is inclusive and accommodating, encouraging a healthier culture than an isolated and divisive one.

3. Proper diversity help people know more about one another and essentially how to treat one another. I use the word ‘proper’ because there is also a thin line of stereotyping a group of people incorrectly in the media, sending the wrong message of who they are.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You must love it. If you love it, it will not feel like a job and you will not burn out. I am a firm believer in passion, and I do not believe it can die if it is true. And this goes for anything and any path you choose in life. It is also important to be patient and to tap into your inner peace. We are in a very tough time and it is important to care for oneself. Take a break and recharge.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Remember the business side of music — As an artist, I was oblivious to the business aspect of music and how competitive it is as an industry. I was sure all I had to do was sing and money hits the bank. Not so. It is an intricate deliberate, strategic effort, like any business venture. To be successful, it takes planned execution to work. You need a team — You cannot do everything yourself, and not an expert in all the things music production requires. Yes, I taught myself how to play five instruments, but I’ll need a studio engineer to help while I’m producing, a creative director during the video shoot, a business manager to promote and market the final product, etc. A successful music career is a team effort and nothing less than that. Make sure you present only your best quality — Going back to being an incredibly competitive industry, make sure your final product stands out to be appreciated. As an artist, there is always room to grow, but be sure that you present your best on every level of growth, even as a first shot or a seasoned pro. Present your best effort. Engage to be discovered and to grow — Find your audience, identify with them, understand them and evolve with them. An artist cannot expand their base or talent with the feedback of their audience. To get feedback, you must engage. Be humble when receiving feedback — This ties in to #4. Your true fans will let you know exactly how they feel about you and your music. Listen and be humble. Thank them and improve.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

People need to meditate more. We are in a very devastating time and we need to keep ourselves healthy, both physically and mentally. And to also check on people you love. We are all on our phones 24/7 for various reasons. Why not use a fraction of that time to make sure others are coping well and render help where needed?

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My little brother, Bryson. He has always been my cheerleader right next to my mom. Bryson has always seen me as a superstar. I remember when he first found out that I was pursuing music, he was so happy and told me how famous I am going to be. It warmed my heart, and it motivates me every time I think of that moment. When he hears my song on the radio, he gets so excited, turning up the volume, singing and dancing to it. He sits with me at home when I create a song. We both learned how to play the guitar in my home. My mom bought him a small one so he can practice and sing with me. No matter what is going on, he believes in me, and I find that motivating.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘Don’t do it if you don’t love it’. That is what my mom told me pertaining to my career choice when I was about to make the big decision of moving away from years long interest in one field to move to a completely different field. She asked me to write down the pros and cons of each career path, what I would be contributing to either one, how much I love either of them. She pointed that as soon as I review everything I’ve written down, it would become clear to me on which path to take. She was right.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I will definitely love to have a private breakfast with Sade and learn how she navigated the music industry to become the legend that she is today. If I may add one more person, it would be Lenny Kravitz. I will love to have one guitar lesson with him!

How can our readers follow you online?

I am everywhere! LOL!. Find me as tauriemusic at –

Social Media -Instagram, Twitter, FaceBook.

Music Streams — Spotify, AmazonMusic, Apple, iTunes, SoundCloud, Tidal, Pandora, YouTube, TikTok.

