Allison Kimball: “One big way is to become aware of what is going on around us”

I am using success to bring goodness by creating a sense of awareness of oneself. What I mean by this is that once someone can have the full understanding of emotions, and the way in which they work, we will then regain full power of each and every feeling we react to. One big way is to become aware of what is going on around us. We can do this in many ways. One of the ways is to be aware of global issues. For example, BLM, the climate crisis, clean energy, and global public health are among some of the many worldwide issues present. I have worked closely with many charities and organizations to get these issues in the hands of many Gen-Z and Millennials.

As a part of our series about stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Allison Kimball.

Allison Kimball exudes a certain special sense of charisma in every aspect of her life. Born is Massachusetts, Allison now lives in New York City where she is signed with the Wilhelmina Modeling Agency. Modeling since the age of 12, this female powerhouse has set out to show the industry that she is a new type of “model” and every body is beautiful. Taking social media by storm, the tiny 5’6” model has accumulated over 141,000 Instagram followers for her unique modeling look. Her distinct curly hair and fox eyes catch the attention of clients worldwide.

Born business-minded, Allison is the ultimate Girl Boss on the rise! Her passion for marketing and social media have resulted in many of her successful business endeavors. In early January 2021, Allison will be launching her podcast “The Spiked Kombucha” Podcast alongside her self help e-books.

Besides being an international model, she is an avid beach-goer. Allison surfs, sails, kayaks, paddle boards and everything in between. She is passionate about anything involving the ocean. She even has two goldfish named Chip and Joanna! A previous competitive sailor, and a surfer who surfs on the daily, Allison radiates cool-girl vibes. Allison also has a passion for fitness including yoga, Pilates, weight lifting, spinning, and dancing. With a bright smile and bursting personality, Allison has a truly rare aura to her soul that you have to see and feel to believe. Allison has previously partnered with brands such as Chanel, Vogue Italia, Reebok, Adidas, Calvin Klein, Guess, Urban Outfitters, Zara, and Many More!

Thank you so much for joining us! How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

I am using success to bring goodness by creating a sense of awareness of oneself. What I mean by this is that once someone can have the full understanding of emotions, and the way in which they work, we will then regain full power of each and every feeling we react to. One big way is to become aware of what is going on around us. We can do this in many ways. One of the ways is to be aware of global issues. For example, BLM, the climate crisis, clean energy, and global public health are among some of the many worldwide issues present. I have worked closely with many charities and organizations to get these issues in the hands of many Gen-Z and Millennials. For example, some of my favorite charities are Relief International, St. Jude’s, and also my local food pantries. To put in time to do the research and find credible information about how young people have such a strong impact is so important. Raising the confidence of young people to make a difference is so important. We have all the power within us to be fulfilled, exactly where we are, and right along the journey we are on. Something I am in the midst of creating is a podcast, as well as publishing multiple books. I have been documenting and writing many of my realizations into several different books for publishing in the near future. I have also expressed meaning through a direct step I have taken in the past, such as when I had a clothing line. What I am so very purely passionate about, truly and at a raw stance, is awareness of oneself. Once that is unlocked, you have every power in the world to go after everything you have ever wanted or desired. It takes a certain and special type of almost rare human to want to have these understandings, but wanting to understand is the first step.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

I got into writing at a very young age. I was always able to describe things in great detail, with very expanded vocabulary. I decided to use this to my advantage, but allowing my explanations to easily get into the hands of Gen-Z and millennials, so that way they have some take-home, credible information to do what they please with. Allowing the confidence of so many young people to grow and expand on our global issues is so important, and their voices are indeed truly powerful. In my first year of high school, it had occurred to me, and other teachers that I may have some sort of “gift” in writing. As many teachers thought it was almost concerning that I could bang out perfectly written essays in less than 10 minutes.

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

My closest family and friends that are open-minded get the deepest parts of my understandings that I have uncovered. With an organization I work closely with I’m Making a Difference, we have gotten valid facts into the hands of many impactful young people. Someone that has affected many has been a book published by lovely authors by the names Jordan Gillman and Michael Tyler. The book’s title is Mirror Face. Within this book, it displays acts of self love. For every 6 dollars contribution, a copy of Mirror Face is awarded to a K-3rd grader within the Atlanta Public School System. With the passion within myself for topics like this, I am able to relate immensely. When a situation comes up that my friends express to me as something they see as a roadblock, I happily can help them work through this. I am there for myself in these same ways, which allows my mind to have the space to pursue solid business-oriented passions at ease.