Cappi Pidwell: “New habit”

To create any new behavior or habit, I like to say to myself, “this is my new behavior and choice to master my outcomes.” The words “my new behavior “feel good to me; a “new habit” feels a bit harder.

So I condition my mindset that this new behavior feels right to me and that it’s my highest good. That is the power of suggestion. I often say, “Everything is a hypnosis suggestion to the mind!”

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Cappi Pidwell — Master of NLP & Hypnotherapy, Speaker and Author.

Cappi Pidwell is a national speaker and a leading expert in human behavior as a Master of NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) Advanced Hypnotherapy, and a Master Results Coach. She has been helping companies and individuals upgrade their mindsets with amazing, life changing results for over 25 years.

Cappi has worked with thousands of individuals, associations and corporations around the globe, and has coached companies such as: Re-Max Real Estate, First American Title, Keller Williams, AARP, SCORE, Women’s Counsel of Realtors, WFG, Merrill Lynch, Signature Insurance, Century 21, Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, Hoag Hospital, E-Woman Network, OCAR, and Invest Club for Women, to name a few of her audiences and clients.

She was featured in the film “The Riches” along with T. Harv Eker and Brian Tracey, and she opened and introduced Deepak Chopra in 2015.

Cappi’s new book: “The Mindset Code” is now available on amazon, and she is the co-author to the books:

· Giving Gratitude

· The Riches

· The Heart of a Woman in Business

She has also been featured on several TV shows, and hundreds of talk radio and internet shows sharing her powerful mindset solutions, programs and products.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I often say my career chose me. I never thought I would be a Master of NLP and Hypnotherapy, speaking on subject of mindset!

Twenty-seven years ago, I was in corporate sales, and I developed TMJ symptoms in my jaw.

TMJ was from me grinding my teeth at night when I was asleep because I was so stressed out all the time trying to hit my sales quotas at work to make money each month. My stress was high, and my TMJ was getting worse and worse over time. One day my mouth locked shut and would not open for five days straight! I was in a lot of pain, and the more I tried to open it, the tighter my jaw got. It was miserable. So like anyone else, I went to the doctor for help. The doctor sent me to a specialist, and after they took x-rays and did the exams, they told me that they could resolve it by breaking my jaw bone, realigning my jaw and that I would have to wear a mouthpiece for months!

That stressed me out more than I already was. I left the doctor’s office in tears and then went back to the office. I told a co-worker what happened at the doctors, and she said, “Cappi, have you ever tried Hypnosis?” I laughed and said, “No, that would not work for me.” She explained how it helped her stop smoking and that it helped her get rid of her stress. I never even thought of that as an option for my TMJ, and probably never would have! I considered myself a pretty “strong-minded” woman, so I shrugged it off and headed for home.

As I was driving home (still in a lot of pain with my jaw locked shut), a thought popped into my mind, “What if Hypnosis worked?” It was a deep, loud voice in my head. When I returned home, I grabbed the yellow pages and found just one hypnotherapist in the phone book (this was 27 years ago). I reluctantly called her and booked a session with her for my TMJ issue.

I went into her office the next day very skeptical, yet I was also quite desperate for help. My session with her was about 1 hour, it made me so relaxed, and I really enjoyed it. I left amazed at how great I felt and I was able to open my mouth with EASE! It was mind-blowing that I could get that kind of result SO FAST! She made me a cassette tape of my session, and I listened to it every night as she suggested. It was astonishing as my TMJ was 100% gone, I felt amazing, and I wondered what else she could help me with.

After that one session, I began working with her more and more, getting many more impressive results in my life, both personally and professionally!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, it was the hypnotherapist that helped me! After my results, I called her and asked what else she could help me with. I began working with her for private sessions, and my life changed dramatically. After training with her for a few years, I achieved my first hypnotherapy certificate and opened my first practice under her guidance. She also hypnotized me through my younger daughter’s labor and birth that I delivered in just 20 minutes! She was very instrumental in my life and career.

And of course, my two daughters; they encourage me to be a leader and mother that they could be proud of and admire every day.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I don’t know that it was mistakes because we all make many of them in business and life, and that’s how we learn and grow.

What I did do that didn’t work was invest my time, money, and energy into some of the wrong people that lead me down their path, which took me away from my path. This cost me a lot of money and time, more than once.

What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I have learned to be more cautious of what people “say” what they will do for you. Reading the fine print, having contracts, and asking more questions help with getting clarity.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

I would tell a young person to believe in themselves, even if no one else does! This is hard to do too, and precisely what I had to do.

After I began studying the mind, I had two young daughters when I divorced my husband of 15 years. I became a single mom of two babies, and everyone told me I was crazy, that I couldn’t run a business as a single mom.

Well, I worked on my mindset every day, focused on my big dream and my little girls. I wanted to teach them and show them to believe in their dreams and that they could do anything they wanted to do in life. I had to be that example to them even when it was tough, lonely, and challenging for me.

There were many hard times, MANY, but I stayed focused on my God-given gifts, and I learned how to believe very strongly in myself and my relationship with God.

I listened to my instincts more and more over time and with lots of subconscious sessions, and I began to let go of the other influences in my life that were not always positive or supportive.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love the book “The Celestine Prophecy.” That book was one of the first spiritual, personal growth books I ever read. I felt so inspired when I read it; I couldn’t put it down. That book lead me to so many other excellent books! I have read thousands of personal development books, and of course, every mindset, hypnosis book I could get my hands on. These books resonated with me because it allowed me to understand more. I finally began to relate to something that spoke to my spirit and helped guide my path to confidence, clarity, passion, purpose, and my true calling of being a master of Hypnotherapy and NLP, speaking and assisting people in upgrading their mindsets for more success, satisfaction, and happiness!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is one of my own! I have many, but I often say, “What you FEEL, you make REAL!” It resonates with me because I learned that how I feel determines my energy, my thoughts, and ALL of my outcomes!

And of course, Napoleon Hills famous quote, “Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve.”

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just published my book, The Mindset Code! It was (and is) very exciting.

Steadman Graham endorsed it after he read it, and he just loved it! Steadman Graham is an excellent Speaker, Author and Entrepreneur, and also Oprah Winfrey’s man! That is very exciting for me to have his energy and blessings in my book.

I have a Facebook Group that I go live in every Monday at noon (PST) for just 15 minutes each week to share mindset solutions with my group.

I am always working on great programs and products for people to upgrade their mindset, income, and results. My newest program I am working on is called: Subconscious Sales Secrets. It will be available on my website for purchase soon.

How do you think that might help people?

My book (and products) is all about helping people with my subconscious mindset solutions! I have spent the last 27 years helping thousands of people with great success.

The book has sessions and exercises that the reader can work through, on any topic they choose, to get their desired changes.

My programs and products are all done for you. You simply purchase the program (that includes the subconscious MP3s you want,) and I have done it all for you.

You can learn more on my website at www.CappiPidwell.com.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits?

It’s crucial to create good daily habits. These habits should include: personally, professionally, spiritually, financially, mentally, and physically. We have habits in all areas.

I genuinely believe that a powerful mindset, “set to success and not stress,” helps us focus on the outcomes and energy we WANT to create in our lives, and this makes change easier.

I think many people have several unhealthy daily habits. If they take the time to identify even just ONE unwanted habit that they want to change, it would be easier for them to focus on the one habit they want to change.

For instance, if someone wants to stop biting their nails, lose weight, and make more money. I would say to choose “just one topic” of change at a time. Let’s start with a nail biter. They have probably done has this habit for years, yes?

When I start to help clients identify their unwanted habits, they are often unaware of the reasons they do it. They have unconsciously programmed themselves to make this habit through repetition, and they have done it over and over again, daily, for years.

So we explore the pattern first, the frequency or duration (years), then ask them about the feelings behind the behavior, which they are usually totally unaware of until we begin to explore them.

As I help the person get clear on focusing on just one topic of change, we begin to work in the subconscious mind for the new outcomes after we explore the unwanted habit. I then help them switch their mindset to a unique perspective of the undesirable habit. I let them know since they learned that behavior, they can learn a new one. I ask them what new habit and behavior they would like instead of doing that one. I then do a “hypnotherapy session” with them, and I record that.

They listen to that daily, and the change happens differently for everyone. Sometimes it happens immediately for a client; other times, it could take weeks or even months. It depends on the person, how often they listen to the session to saturate their subconscious mind with the new suggestions, etc. The more they hear, the better their outcomes are.

Can you share a story or give some examples?

When we are stressed, worried, doubt, or fear, it is hard for someone to focus on their goals and what they want to accomplish. Here is a short story of a client of mine. This client is brilliant, and she knows her stuff in her business very well; I consider her an expert in her field. Yet, she has never been able to monetize her business the way she wants to. She struggles every month even to pay her bills, and has a fair amount of debt.

As we began working together, I listened to her in our session, and “her stress” and “money worries” were very dominant in her conversation with me. She was saying things like, “Cappi, I have all of this debt, and I just don’t have the money to pay my friend back,” etc. She was very stressed, and I could tell this was not a new experience or a recent conversation. I asked her how long she had been “struggling” with money” and going through this, and she said to me that she has been dealing with this most of her adult life.

I began to explain to her that a “lack mindset, can NOT produce more money and abundance!” Worry and fear simply produce more things to “worry about” and “more things to be afraid of.”

So I told her, “Money is a thing. It’s something we all use daily, right?” She said, “Yes, of course, Cappi and I don’t have enough of it,” as she laughed. I then said, “Well, we all use spoons every day too, yes?” Do you ever worry that there are enough spoons on the planet? Do you fear that there will not be a spoon at the next restaurant you go to? “

I went on and on about the things we “worry” about to make my point. Many people “worry” about money, and they wonder why they don’t have more of it! The spoon example is an example of what we put our energy on. Most folks don’t worry about spoons; therefore, they are simply everywhere we go, and there is no worry energy attached to them. If people didn’t “worry” about their money so often, they would probably make more of it!

I often say, “a worried mind produces worried outcomes!” You can’t get to the next level of anything if you don’t change how you think and feel about it now! It is that simple, and yet, it’s hard for people to change those habitual thoughts when they have had them for years and years unless, of course, you know how to upgrade your mindset!

How have habits played a role in your success?

We all have habits, most people are unaware of their daily habits, but we all have them. Habits are taught over time and through repetition. When I want a new outcome, I know I have to focus on my development, talk about it differently, feel differently about the result, and then set my plan to do it differently.

Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Yes, I begin each day by mastering my mindset and doing a subconscious session for about 15 minutes.

I then spend a few minutes in deep gratitude for what I already have. I thank everything in my room, clothes, vision, health, water in my shower, my toothbrush as I brush my teeth, etc. I spend much of my morning getting ready in deep appreciation and praising the things I have at my fingertips! I then pour gratitude on to the new day and the new outcomes that will unfold for me all day.

In my book, The Mindset Code, I have a mirror session for folks to do this powerful process every day. This is a compelling habit I have created for myself, and I encourage others to do the same.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

To create any new behavior or habit, I like to say to myself, “this is my new behavior and choice to master my outcomes.” The words “my new behavior “feel good to me; a “new habit” feels a bit harder.

So I condition my mindset that this new behavior feels right to me and that it’s my highest good. That is the power of suggestion. I often say, “Everything is a hypnosis suggestion to the mind!”

Repetition is also essential in accomplishing ANY new outcome! So you have to do it several times until it becomes a habit and or your new behavior.

To me, it’s the same thing as stopping the behavior. I use hypnosis for everything, so I don’t struggle like most folks out there because I know how to program my mindset.

I would recommend that anyone who wants to stop bad behavior first to decide to change it. Pick the “one topic of change” they want.

Then, I often suggest to my clients that they are more powerful than the habit. For instance — they are more powerful than the cigarette; they are more powerful than the bottle of wine; they are more powerful than food, etc. If it’s biting their nails or sleeping better, I would suggest their body is very smart and knows how to: sleep deeply, keep their fingers out of their mouth, etc., that they are more powerful than the problem! So if they were to tell someone else “how to do it,” that is what they could suggest to themselves.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Hypnotherapy, Hypnotherapy, and yes, more Hypnotherapy!

Let’s talk wellness first. I could write an entire book about this topic. I have helped people with so many issues, so let me share a recent one.

I recently took a fall and hit my head on a cement pillar. It knocked me to the ground, and I sat there for a few minutes crying, holding my head; I was in shock and had a lot of pain. A man came over and helped me up, and I went to see my doctor. I had a horrible headache and a concussion. I later got an MRI and found out I was OK but needed to rest and recover from the impact.

I went home right after the doctor, and I laid in bed and began talking to my head and to my body. I said things like, “Hi, brilliant brain and body; I’m sorry you got hit and hurt. I know that you operate everything in my body brilliant brain, and you know how to heal me too”. I began focusing on HEALING and not pain.

Yes, the pain was there, and I honored it and certainly felt it; however, I was calling on the healing energy we all have access to, and that is ALWAYS THERE for us. I also did a lot of deep breathing, and I imagined each new breath bringing perfect healing to my head. I did that for about 15 minutes, and my headache began to dissolve, and I fell asleep. As I mentioned earlier, repetition is vital, so I did this hourly and felt better by the day.

So that is one example of how I work with my wellness. I have also helped thousands of people with pain, cancer, and many other physical issues, too many to mention here. The mindset is key to wellness, and I give a few more stories in the next few questions.

Let’s talk focus here. It does take focus to do this! I often say it’s easy to feel good when “things are going good,” and anyone can do that. It’s a true master who can master their mindset inside stress, pain, discouragement, anger, cancer, etc.

This is a true focus! Focus on the things you WANT, not on the things you don’t want. Focus on the feelings you WANT, not on the familiar feelings of frustration, anger, or stress.

Let’s look at performance as well. Many sports professionals use mindset before a game. They visualize winning; they see themselves playing the game as a pro. This IS WORK!

Working in your mindset every day and programming yourself for new behaviors, new feelings, new outcomes, etc., is the daily habit to do, and the actual work you need to that will get people new results.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

I have a “mirror session” in my book, The Mindset Code, that folks can read in front of the mirror every day. If you don’t have the book, you can talk nicely to yourself in front of the mirror every day.

If you look into your own eyes and say kind things to yourself daily, you will feel fantastic, even if you do it for just 4 to 5 minutes a day. I often say, what would you say to a three-year-old if they were crying? Would you say, “It’s OK, you will be fine,” or things like that to console them? Most people would. Talk to yourself like a three-year-old and give yourself some compassion and kind words every day.

One can also write down some positive feelings they want to feel every day and focus on those FEELINGS. Your mind is brilliant and will begin to integrate the new feelings into your daily life, but you have to do the work and be consistent.

You see, most people want a new outcome or a unique situation to “feel better” after the thing comes to them. They think things like: Once I am thin, I will be happy, or once I have the money, I will be successful, or once I have the house I will be successful, things like that are very common for people to seek to feel better.

The real map to mindset mastery is to FEEL IT FIRST, and then the THING COMES TO YOU! It’s incredible to me that so many people walk around complaining, focusing on crummy things in their life, not being grateful for what they already have, then hoping to get the outcome. It just doesn’t work like that.

When you FEEL it first, new results come.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Three good habits I would recommend would be:

Take 15 minutes a day to “manage” your mindset. Meditate, pray, see it done, do Hypnotherapy, visualize. Whatever you want to accomplish, see it first!

Write down what you want to accomplish, and BE SURE TO ADD the WAY THAT WILL MAKE YOU FEEL! Practice the FEELINGS of the things you want. This works magic!

And of course, read my book for exercises and ideas to create more success and happiness in your life. The mindset is so excellent, and programming; it is the process!

Here is a great story and example.

I had a client years ago that was a semi-pro tennis player, and he was very good at his game but unaware of what he was doing to himself with his negative self-talk. It hindered him from getting to that next level of his game; let me share with you how.

I asked him several questions in our session together, and he told me that the night before his big games, he would be up all night worrying about the game the next day.

He said he feels very anxious all night, and I could tell that he puts a lot of pressure on himself. After asking him more questions, I found that he would ask himself all the wrong questions. Things like, “what if I lose?” “what if I am sick tomorrow?” and statements like “I have to win this game or else,” and other types of messages. This would keep him up all night, his stress and worry were very high, and of course, in the morning, he would feel sick to his stomach and be exhausted and not play well.

What most people don’t realize is THAT WAS PROGRAMING his outcomes!

And people do this to themselves all the time, unaware of it.

After I began reprogramming his subconscious mind with my sessions, he began to feel at ease and feel success in his knowledge of the game and his talents. I helped him to let go of that worry and fear of tomorrow, so the minute his feet hit that court, he was a champion. A champion in his mind and body! I helped him see himself winning the game, playing like that pro that he already is! It sounds so simple, yet the mindset can often be taken over by fear and worry, like many wild horses running away.

He began to win game after game with just a few short sessions and CD’s that I recorded for him that he played repeatedly and fell asleep to before his big games.

This was a game-changer for him.

People tell me that they just can’t help it, that they worry about everything. Well, if you can worry, then your mindset works great! It just needs to be updated to focus on success and not stress.

Another great success story is one of my clients was diagnosed with cancer.

When I met her, she was a flight attendant. She was happily married with a few children. I was working with her for her career, as she wanted to transition out of that career, be with her family more, and she didn’t know what she wanted to do, and she had to make a living.

I began helping her figure what that career was, and she ended up getting into the Real Estate business. She had no idea how to have her own business and get into sales, so I helped her set up all of her success systems and upgrade her mindset. After doing a few of my programs, she quit her job and made a very good living selling real estate.

A few years later, she called me and shared with me that she was diagnosed with cancer. It was severe cancer, and she wasn’t expected to live long, and she was terrified, understandably so.

She said, “Cappi, you helped me so much with my successful career, I was wondering if you could help me with this cancer. I am debilitated right now.” So we went to work in some personal sessions together.

I began programming her body to dissolve and resolve cancer in her cells, and I helped her start to focus on the healing power that was also VERY ALIVE in her body! I did sessions with her before and after her treatments to maximize her mind, her cells, her systems, and her thoughts to stay connected TO HEALING power in her body, not the cancer that was getting bombarded by the doctor’s treatments.

I gave her and her body many positive suggestions, and happily, SHE BEAT HER CANCER. She is happy and alive today.

She and her husband ended up buying a 2nd home in Hawaii, where their family goes every year to enjoy life. She is an amazing woman and was open and willing to work with her powerful mind and body, and I was able to show her the way to powerful healing!

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Take 15 minutes a day to “manage” your mindset. Meditate, pray, see it done, do Hypnotherapy, visualize. Whatever you want to accomplish, see it first!

Write down what you want to accomplish, and BE SURE TO ADD the WAY THAT WILL MAKE YOU FEEL! Practice the FEELINGS of the things you want. This works magic!

And of course, read my book for exercises and ideas to create more success and happiness in your life. The mindset is so unique, and programming; it is the process!

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Since I work in the subconscious mind with myself and my clients, I don’t have “many regular” practices that many folks do. Things like affirmations, goal setting, vision boards, etc. These are good ways for people to start getting more focus, but mindset training gets very rapid results.

I will share a story on focus here. I often say, “Think of a laser light; you know, those little red lights that folks use when they are speaking at an event to point to a topic in their slides?”

That little red laser light is less than 1 watt of energy, yet it is “laser” focused and can hit the point hundreds of feet away from the pointer in the speaker’s hand.

Now let’s take a light bulb, for instance. Let’s say the light bulb is 75 watts. That light bulb will light up a room, but it cannot hit the slide show and point the light in a focused way, even though it is 75 watts strong! There are many more Watts in the light bulb, yet it can’t hit or focus like the ½ of a Watt laser beam light that is focused on me.

When we focus on the things we want and feel the feelings associated with that thing, we are like that laser light.

When we don’t focus our thoughts and feelings, we are like a light-bulb, with our energy and ideas scattered all over the place, and not hitting our goals.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Practicing by focusing our thoughts on the things we want and feel the feelings associated with that thing, we are like that laser light I talked about above.

When we don’t practice focusing our thoughts and feelings, we are like a light-bulb, with our energy and ideas scattered all over the place, and not hitting our goals.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

The state of flow is exactly what I have been speaking about. Some folks do this naturally when they do things like sing, paint, or connect to their gifts, talents, and passions.

Others don’t do so well at it, and they often stay in worry and fear, as I mentioned above.

The state of flow to me is learning how to truly trust yourself, tuning into your intuition, and listening to YOUR GUT, even if it does not make logical sense; speaking to yourself in positive ways and seeking what is possible!

I always say, “WHAT WE THINK AND FEEL TODAY, PRODUCES OUR TOMORROW.” Flow is work for many to get into, and others seem to do it with ease.

It takes practice, commitment, and dedication to get new outcomes and change our old thoughts, energy, and feelings.

Take it from me, as I was born the 5th child of 6 kids and grew up in a pretty dysfunctional family. I had moved 17 times by the time I was 22 years old. I didn’t understand abundance, stability, or success. We struggled most of my life, and we were evicted in most of our moves.

Two of my brothers have already passed away, and my father died a homeless man at just 61 years of age, as he was living out of a shopping cart for years before he died. He refused help and was mentally ill. My oldest brother died of a heart attack at 45, and my baby brother was hit and killed by two teenagers street racing in Las Vegas.

Tragedy has been a part of my family foundation, and I have done EVERYTHING that I teach my clients to do because it works. My little mindset was set to lack and stress. I never felt good enough and certainly was not told I could do whatever I wanted to do. That was not part of any conversation in my family. So I have had to reprogram my mindset totally, and it’s been a lot of work.

Today I have a beautiful home on a lake; I drive a beautiful car, have money in the bank, significant investments, great friends, a successful business, and yes, I do self-hypnosis daily!

I am also a very proud mother of two grown daughters that I raised alone. My older daughter graduated from UC Davis, and my younger daughter graduated from Cal State Fullerton, Magna Cum Lade. They are very emotionally and mentally healthy, and two of the most amazing young women I have ever met. I am so grateful I learned how to help myself and make the decisions I have to help so many other people live a healthy, happy, wealthy life as I do today.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I have so many ideas!! So I will share two.

As a single mother of two grown daughters now, I have found it to be one of the most challenging jobs to do alone, every day, year after year, with very little help.

You have to manage a household, their school, homework, activities for your children and yourself, driving all over the place, and work full time! This is a massive job for any one person. Not to mention making all the money, paying all of the bills, and not having the support system around me to help out. I was a “single” mom at every level.

I would LOVE to start a nonprofit for single mothers, so they could get the help and support that so many of them don’t get. There are not many people who talk about the job of a single mother (or father) and not many resources to support that community.

According to www.verywellfamily.com, a report released by the US Census Bureau every two years, there are approximately 13.6 million single parents in the United States today. Those parents are responsible for raising 22.4 million children. This number represents about 27% of children under 21 in just the US alone.

Seeing those numbers and contributing to that community in a big way would be a dream come true for me. I think more women should help each other with things they are good at. Some could help with daycare, some could cook healthy meals, some could motivate to exercise, some could help coach or support. Women need support, and we often don’t ask for help! A community for support, collaboration, service, babysitting needs, cooking help, raising kids in today’s tech world, and things like that would significantly impact our society.

I have the other area of interest in aligning myself with a large weight loss company, like Weight Watcher’s or Jenny Craig.

As someone who knows the mindset and how to reprogram it, I find that the weight loss industry is missing a HUGE component to their clients’ success, long term weight loss. I have made several weight loss products with much success! Working with the inner mindset and the external programs that they offer would help millions of folks have better success with their health and body weight!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oprah Winfrey for sure. She has had such a fantastic journey to her massive success and her personal healing. She is such an inspiration to the world and a true leader that has changed thousands of lives in so many ways, and she continues to do so with such a positive impact on society.

I’m so honored that her life partner, Steadman Graham, endorsed my new book, The Mindset Code! He is an extraordinary entrepreneur, speaker, author, and contributor to the planet. They are a fantastic couple to me and such an inspiration. I admire people that have it all and can balance their careers and their personal, loving relationship. That’s real success to me.

And the Obamas too! I love them also!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can go to www.CappiPidwell.com.

Or join my FB Live at https://www.facebook.com/groups/CappiMondaymotivation