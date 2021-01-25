“Consistently, Accountability, Goal setting”, Vinnie Merrill and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Consistently, Accountability, Goal setting. I believe optimum wellness comes from consistently, accountability, and goal setting . We know it takes 21 days to create a new habit. I was personally able to refocus my personal health and wellness goals and lose weight by using a schedule and tracking system that provided the consistency, accountability and goals I was missing. Once I am consistent things become routine and then a part of my daily life. At that point you can see the actual progress towards your goals. I use my Samsung watch and phone to help keep track of my fitness routines and goals to hit. It makes it easier with friendly alerts and notifications set for goals and tasks.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vinnie Merrill.

Vinnie Merrill is an entrepreneur and founder/CEO of the wellness & apparel brand, Lucky Soul Inc., which he started in 2010. Vinnie attended The University of Missouri and took his passion for fitness, basketball and business to lead a new brand and movement to inspire people through their mind, body and soul. From this passion, Lucky Soul was born and founded on the mission of creating a worldwide movement of promoting social good. Synonymous with Hope, Success, and the Power Of Collaboration; Lucky Soul creates expressive products that are life affirming and help define one’s soul.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thanks for giving me the opportunity to share my story. I grew up without a dad, my mother worked two jobs to stay afloat and feed her four children. My first job as a kid was a paper route in elementary school, then I went on to doing lawn mowing, and for a summer helping rebuild cemetery walls one brick at a time. As a little kid, I know I wasn’t getting paid my worth, but when you grow up poor, anything is better than nothing.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My best friend’s mother inspired me to pursue my career as an entrepreneur. She started an entrepreneur class my freshman year in high school to teach students how to start a business, create a product, set a sales goal, sell stock to raise money, make the product, market and sell the product, and pay every stockholder back a return on their investment. I realized I was really good at selling suckers to students. I liked the feeling of leading a team and I was CEO of this little business. Out of the four teams in the class, my team raised the most money which led my drive to start something bigger.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

When my best friend, Kareem Rush, got drafted by the Lakers and moved to Los Angeles, my life hit a turning point. We started as two broke college students and changed our course to living on the beach with a new world of opportunities ahead of us. I quickly realized it was a gift and curse. Kareem kept telling me to go out and try things. Why I didn’t start a business then, I have no idea…I was in the perfect situation and blew it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that? “

The biggest mistake I’ve had in the course of my career was trusting people with my brand and watching them try to steal it from me. Yeah, it’s a crazy true story that was gut wrenching. The biggest lesson I learned from that craziness, is to never trust strangers to raise your baby.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Don’t Try to Follow In Anyone’s Footsteps, Start Your Own Path. I am who I am today because I was born an underdog and I decided to focus on doing something that makes my soul happy. Once you figure out what you love to do, let your love and passion guide you through the roller coaster ride of the good, the bad and yes the ugly. When you hit a roadblock, do not quit. A lucky soul let’s nothing stand in the way of reaching their goals and dreams in life. Most importantly, don’t over think things — keep it simple. Mistakes will happen along the way. Learn and grow from the lessons.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Entrepreneur Magazine made a significant impact on me. I started reading that since it first came out and using some of the stories and tools to help shape me as an entrepreneur. I want to keep learning from other business owners. There’s so many great ideas out there waiting to be discovered.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Never Quit! Nothing worth having comes easy. This is all I know.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ll let you in on three big projects I’m currently working on. First is Soultox, the healthiest and best tasting recovery drink in the U.S. to help people detox and recover from all the craziness of 2020. Second is Johnny Buckets, a new superhero animated series being developed that’s kind of based on my life. I love creating content that are inspirational stories. We got Kobe Bryant’s former head of Animation onboard for this project, NBA Player cameos written in and plan to start pitching to studios and networks soon. Third, we’re re-launching a new unique line of CBD products: A Match Face Mask, Unisex Love Potion Time Release Capsule, and An Organic Disolvable Pre-Workout Tablet.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

COVID has changed the way we all work and do business from home. In order to be productive, you need to be organized, focused on the task at hand, keep distractions to away from you, take 5–10 min breaks to clear your head and go outside to get some oxygen if you’re feeling overwhelmed or stressed, write down key things that you need to remember and for your health try to workout at least 15–30 minutes a day, and get a good night’s sleep. If you don’t have good habits you can find yourself in unhealthy situations. I work so much that my days fly by and before I know it, I forget to eat, move from the chair to zoom calls, take breaks and work well into the night. Which reminds me, try to shut off your mind from work to focus on other things in life that make you happy.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

If you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. The crazy part of having bad habits is sometimes losing control of your life. Once I started focusing on good habits, I started making better decisions and having a life outside of work. The best investment you can make is in yourself.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way to develop good habits to practice them everyday. It’s that simple. You have to push yourself to do it. No one is going to develop them for you. Bad habits is a whole another story. Breaking bad habits takes time and patience. Start with one bad habit to start to get your first victory. That victory will help push you through the harder bad habits to break that will take some time and dedication on your part.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Consistently, Accountability, Goal setting. I believe optimum wellness comes from consistently, accountability, and goal setting . We know it takes 21 days to create a new habit. I was personally able to refocus my personal health and wellness goals and lose weight by using a schedule and tracking system that provided the consistency, accountability and goals I was missing. Once I am consistent things become routine and then a part of my daily life. At that point you can see the actual progress towards your goals. I use my Samsung watch and phone to help keep track of my fitness routines and goals to hit. It makes it easier with friendly alerts and notifications set for goals and tasks.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Schedule a time each day for your wellness, workout, meditation, or whatever your “go to’’ is right at the start of your day to clear your head or wind down. Track your fitness and nutrition and pay close attention to your body’s signals so you can learn when to give your body what it needs to recover. You don’t have to always push yourself to the limit. Goal setting is a driver. Write down your goals and place them somewhere you will see each day. Utilizing phone alerts is a great way so you won’t miss a notification.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Confidence: No matter what you do in life, always be confident in your ability to make things happen. When I play basketball or talk to my team, I lead with confidence. I don’t want there to be doubt on whether or not we can win or hit our goals.

Accountability: Being accountable for your actions and work. I make it a point to try and over deliver if I can when dealing with customers or accounts. I want people to know I follow through on what I say.

Never Quit: This is a big part of my business. Sometimes things aren’t going to go right or the way you planned. The key is to not give up on yourself or the task at hand. Believe that you can make anything happen and it will.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Tell someone your goals and report your progress to them. Confidence and Never quitting go hand and hand in the book. Sometimes finding words of affirmation at different points of any rollercoaster helps to inspire, motivate and get your mind in the right place to compete in life. Schedule blocks of time each day to complete specific tasks. When you are able to visualize your goals where you want to be they become tangible and within reach.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

I have found myself in a state of flow or in the zone when I am focused on a specific goal. I am able to set tangible and rewarding goals that continue to challenge me to move forward to my larger and overall goals. I have been fortunate enough to follow my dreams. When working on something you are so passionate about it becomes effortless to work hard and challenge yourself. The main thing here is being passionate about what you do. You will quickly see how your attitude changes when you’re doing things you love.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Lucky Soul USA. That’s my campaign, my movement to help and heal people’s mind, body and soul. Creating a symbol of hope for everyone. We live in a crazy world right now and people need help. If this world is truly going to be a better place, we all need to extend a helping hand now more than ever. I want to help bring people together.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Kevin Hart. He and I met back in 2008 at 24hr Fitness in Hollywood playing basketball and we quickly found out that we both have a lot in common. Back then, that gym was a celebrity hot spot and deals were being made on the court and off. I think it would be fun to take a quick trip down memory lane with Kevin before he became the superstar and business man he is today. I would ask him 21 questions to make the meeting fun and inspiring.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Give Lucky Soul a follow on Instagram @luckysoulusa, Facebook @luckysoul, Twitter @oneluckysoul and visit https://www.luckysoulusa.com/ to learn more.