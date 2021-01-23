Ken Clay of Trackit Technology: “Touchless experiences are everywhere in the world of retail”

Touchless experiences are everywhere in the world of retail. Now because of the pandemic, these types of solutions are more prevalent. I believe that self-serving solutions like Kiosk will take off. We have now become accustomed to little to no human interaction. We as consumers will only want more in our shopping journey. Any solutions that help assist with that process will be sure to be here long after Covid. Because of online shopping, consumers are going to expect that same level of transparency and experience everywhere they go.

As part of our series about the future of retail, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ken Clay.

An entrepreneur at heart, Ken Clay has made a career out of actualizing his passions and visions. With an extensive professional network that ranges from executives of fortune 500 companies to professional athletes, Ken has quickly established himself as an upcoming business leader through various industries. As the CEO of Trackit Technology, Ken oversees all of the firm’s day-to-day operations, contract negotiations, client relations, brand management, and developmental efforts. Ken’s track record of developing business and cultivating deep, meaningful relationships with his clients continues to be at the forefront of Trackit Technology’s agenda. In today’s touchless world, Ken is most excited about the potential of his company’s product across multiple industries. As a lifelong visionary, his passion has always been to create the future he wants to see.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

During my entire college tenure, I wanted to be a Sports Agent and be involved in Sports Management. After graduation, I went to work for a Sports Agency in Minneapolis. After observing how the CEO conducted his business every day, I quickly realized that I didn’t necessarily want to be a sports agent. I wanted to be an Entrepreneur. Plus, the idea of going to Grad School at the time wasn’t appealing to me. I started my consulting company 38th Street Studios 5 years ago. Our goal as a company was to help businesses solve their problems and better tell their story through marketing and technology. About 3 years ago, one of our passion projects was received so well by so many of our clients we ended up turning it into its own company. Trackit Technology. Trackit Technology is a digital display content management system that lets businesses and events control the content on their screen. We allow our customers to leverage the TVs in their offices, Kiosk in their lobbies, screens throughout their event and turn them into engagement platforms. Whether it be to check-in guests and prescreen them for elevated body temperatures or simply by linking your brand’s social media channels to the screen. Our universal platform is simple to use and meant to accommodate your needs.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One story that comes to mind is when we were launching our first app. We were convinced that we could “disrupt” an outdated industry by getting the vendors in the space to work together for the benefit of their clients. Each vendor owned their “territory” or market. However, when their clients would leave their market they would pass that client off to another vendor. In most cases, this was a clunky experience, and the worst part was it was manual. We believed that through our app, we could provide an experience for the client no matter the market they were in. Our app was a huge success with clients. However, we underestimated the logistics and how unwilling these outdated vendors were willing to work with one another. They each wanted to “claim the client”. This experience taught us a lot we believed we were “successful” because we were in several markets and had a few users. However, because we were dependent on the participation of others (the vendors) we were extremely vulnerable. We learned that to be successful, we needed to make sure that our next venture needed to be solely dependent on us.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made was flying into the wrong airport in New Jersey. To this day, I am still very budget-conscious, so I’m always looking at the least expensive form of transportation while traveling. I had a meeting in New Jersey with one of the largest Event companies in the US. I saw that there was a cheaper option if I flew into Trenton airport. Never having been to Trenton, I just thought New Jersey was New Jersey, and everything was somewhat close. My meeting was at 3 pm and I was scheduled to show off one of our newer Kiosk. The plan was to land at 1:30 pm, rent an SUV and drive to my meeting. Little did I know Trenton was nearly an Hour & a Half drive to my meeting location, and the airport was barely an airport. The rental car options were less than slim pickings as well. So realizing this, as soon as I landed, I had to order an XL Lyft and my kiosk barely fit. I arrived 2 Mins before my meeting(by the grace of God there was no traffic). The best part was my kiosk barely fit, so the driver and I had to push our seats all the way up. Luckily he was a good sport and we laughed. When I got to my meeting, it was the perfect icebreaker and my now client still teases me to this day about it. I also ended up spending the same amount of money I would have if I would have just flown into Newark because of my Lyft bill.

Are you working on any new exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Yes! Due to the pandemic, we had to shift the focus of our business so that it could help better serve our clients. We began manufacturing our kiosk and equipping them with Thermal Cameras and facial recognition. We transformed our digital display software to help automate the check-in process of guests, visitors, and employees. I am proud of these new kiosks for several reasons. The first is because I got to watch my team adjust on the fly and build with a passion like never before. It was clear that the events world wasn’t going to be coming back for a long time, so we knew that we needed to search for other markets that we could help.

The second reason I am so proud of this product is because it can truly help these businesses that were deemed essential to stay open in a safe way. Our completely touchless solution is the only industrial washdown kiosk making it perfect for hospitals, warehouses, and manufacturing plants. We focused on these targets because they were deemed essential. In a short time, we built a product that can not only help businesses navigate through this Covid crisis. But also for the years to come as the world is certainly going to become touchless.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It’s hard to say because I still haven’t figured this part out. In 5 years, I can see myself needing serious therapy because I never let myself take a break or compartmentalize all of the emotions of the trials and tribulations I’m currently going through right now. I did try picking up meditating recently, and it has helped my anxiety. So I would certainly recommend that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful, who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

This list is so long it’s impossible to just name one person. First and foremost, my entire team for the sacrifices they had to make to get us to where we are. After that, ALL of our vendors, and Yvette Harris of Harris Public Relations for her patience with our young company and wisdom. iAutomation who manufactures our kiosk, and finally Derek Parks who leads all of our Events business. Truly, the list goes on and one, and I feel so guilty not being able to list everyone.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am still a very young entrepreneur, so I haven’t experienced too much success to be considered of any influence in my opinion. However, every chance I get, I try and help others. Whether that be through my network, advice, or time, I believe that when you commit good deeds, it is always returned, in one way or another. A rising tide lifts all boats is one of my favorite sayings, and I live by that.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. The Pandemic has changed many aspects of all of our lives. One of them is the fact that so many of us have gotten used to shopping almost exclusively online. Can you share five examples of different ideas that large retail outlets are implementing to adapt to the new realities created by the Pandemic?

Touchless experiences are everywhere in the world of retail. Now because of the pandemic, these types of solutions are more prevalent. I believe that self-serving solutions like Kiosk will take off. We have now become accustomed to little to no human interaction. We as consumers will only want more in our shopping journey. Any solutions that help assist with that process will be sure to be here long after Covid. Because of online shopping, consumers are going to expect that same level of transparency and experience everywhere they go.

In your opinion, will retail stores or malls continue to exist? How would you articulate the role of physical retail spaces at a time when online commerce platforms like Amazon Prime or Instacart can deliver the same day or the next day?

I do believe that retail stores and malls will continue to exist, but in the future, they may just look a little different. I believe outdoor malls that focus on providing an “Experience” while shopping will flourish. History tends to favor moderation, so I do not believe we will ever see a world that is 100% online shopping.

The so-called “Retail Apocalypse” has been going on for about a decade. While many retailers are struggling, some retailers, like Lululemon, Kroger, and Costco are quite profitable. Can you share a few lessons that other retailers can learn from the success of profitable retailers?

I believe what we are seeing right now is inevitable. Covid was devastating, but we have heard for years that businesses, especially in retail, needed to invest in technology. The Lululemons, Costcos, and Krogers of the world did invest in technology, and they did aggressively and early, and that is why we are seeing them weather the storm better than others.

Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise to retail companies and e-commerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Invest in Technology. Use this time to cut unnecessary costs that may have seemed needed in the past but never really were. In the end, the brands that focus on their clients and client’s needs will prevail. Your clients are the biggest indicator of what you should be doing with your business.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. Here is our final ‘meaty’ question. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honestly, I believe that if cities invested in tech more, they could solve a lot of problems. I’m always looking for ways to work with cities with our technology and digital displays because I believe it can be a real revenue generator, job creator, and educational tool to help underserved areas.

How can our readers further follow your work?

Twitter & Instagram: @kclay16 | Website: Trackitmedia.com | Linkedin: Kenneth Clay, Company page Trackit Media.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!