Dana Richards & Jamie Kovelman of ‘Miami Gorgeous’: “By listening to our customers needs and finding voids in the market!”

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dana Richards & Jamie Kovelman of Miami Gorgeous.

Dana is a licensed esthetician that previously worked in digital marketing, online sales and product development for a major cosmetics distributor and spent over two decades selling high end fashion and beauty-related products to major celebrities, generating millions of dollars in sales during that timespan. Jamie ran a successful e-commerce business and both moved to Miami 10 years ago from New York. Never wanting to use chemicals on their family and seeing a lack of healthier, alternative sun care products on the market, Dana and Jamie decided they should make them themselves. Wanting to focus on American made products and keeping the price point low each product is hand tailored. The trifecta of sun care products. Sunscreen to protect in the sun, self-tanner to keep you looking and feeling healthy without the sun and skincare to repair the harmful effects of the sun.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

We are both originally from New York and moved to Miami about 10 years ago. Jamie ran a successful e-commerce business. Dana worked for a beauty distributor and helped develop products and market them. Dana being an esthetician always looked at the ingredients and understood the chemistry behind most beauty products and knew there had to be better. Both of us being mothers to two small children, we realized we didn’t want to use these products on our bodies and our families, and felt there was a void in the market for clean, quality products with beautiful packaging that protect from the sun, and keep your skin looking tan and healthy. We live at the beach so we decided to incorporate our love of Miami and share it with the world.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Helping women feel good about themselves. Skin cancer can be prevented with staying sun-safe. But still, many people want a glow, our self-tanners are made with organic DHA. Many products contain fillers or cheap ingredients. We only use the best!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Many rounds of sampling products, led to much trial and error. The thing we learned is we need to be as involved as possible every step of the way. Thankfully we work with the best in the business and this has allowed us to have the best products with the best ingredients!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

We have many mentors we look up to. Miami is really becoming an entrepreneur hub so it’s been great to network here! We also work with many make-up artists, one being celebrity make-up artist Priscilla DiStascio!! She fills us in with her first-hand experience on what the pros want and what works well on all her clients! We love her!! We also have many good friends with successful beauty brands that have given us amazing advice along the way!!

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Miami Gorgeous Sunless Tanner has been a big success partly due to the fact that it can give the same look for a lot less money than a spray tan at the salon. Many people didn’t realize how easy it is to mimic the expensive treatment at home! When coronavirus started, salons were closed giving customers an opportunity to tan in the comfort of their own home! The feedback has been so amazing! So many customers have now said that after they tried us, they don’t need to spray tan anymore!

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Don’t be afraid as you lose more by not trying! Be careful taking on outside investors. Have fun with it because if you have fun it’s not work.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

By listening to our customers needs and finding voids in the market! We are working on some cutting edge products, and can’t wait to show you all! We want to change the beauty industry for the better and empower women! Every single bottle that leaves our facility and ends up in our customers hands, is bringing a smile and a feeling of confidence to start the day like she owns it, and can accomplish anything she puts her mind to, that is very fulfilling for us.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

We have come a long way, but many people still take men in the business world more seriously at first. Women need to prove themselves a little more, but can handle anything and everything. Women may get passed over for not having as much business experience, so unfortunately we have to push harder to be seen and heard. The good news is we see the climate is changing everyday with more amazing strong women showing what they can do and succeeding.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

The books “The Lean Startup” by Eric Ries, Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert B Cialdini and How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie are 3 must reads!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We really try to pay it forward in any way we can. We put love in every single thing we do, and love to give back. Many charities come to us for donations and we love helping women everyday feel beautiful, inspired and confident. Taking Miami’s beauty, culture and intrigue and bottling it up and sending it out with love and so much gratitude. If each person and business thought that way, thought with our hearts, let passion, gratitude and led by what fulfilled us, less about money, I think we would all start a revolution, a movement on giving back and thinking about what feeds our soul. The dynamics would change.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We cannot become what we want, by remaining what we are” — Max Depree

This quote speaks to me because, it always reminds me to break out of the comfort of our day to day routine, saying we are going to take that chance, but some never do. We all experience it. But one day you have to go for it. Not look back, not worry about failure. What if you do succeed? We all have dreams and ambition from the time we are little. It’s actually going for it that will define you. No regrets.

How can our readers follow you online?

We love connecting to our customers and we are always available to answer any questions you may have!!

Our website www.MiamiGorgeous.com

Instagram @miamigorgeousbeauty

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!