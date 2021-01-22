Batool Zaidi of BeReal Wear: “Never compromise on quality”

Never compromise on quality. Our Activewear is made from the finest quality material, it is suitable not only for working out but also comfortable for lounging or WFH (Working from Home).

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Batool Zaidi, Director at Excelify Solutions and BeReal Wear.

Batool is a highly successful and competitive sales professional in her 12th year building and developing successful business practices.

Numerous sales awards throughout her career prove her drive and result oriented mindset. She has high expectations of herself, her teams and thrive on the pursuit of excellence. Whilst her highly motivated approach and ambition drives sales on a daily basis, her thorough understanding and experience of the UK and international market allows her to develop medium and long term strategies for the continued growth of the businesses. She also brings a vast experience of international sales. She has worked with German Companies like Siemens, Jeremias, and have also worked in UAE.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

My Childhood was a happy and diverse one, I learned interaction with people from different cultures and background at a very young age. That made me more adaptable and understanding. I was a very creative child, I loved painting and even received silver medal when I was 7 or 8 years old at Japanese Art Competition (A yearly Arts Competition, held in Japan for children from all over the world).

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

I have Sales Background and I always wanted to be a part of a customer centric and transparent Company. Excelify Solutions is a one stop solution for any company’s business development, sales or marketing needs, be it appointment setting, lead generation, sales etc. Also we are the only marketing company offering money back guarantee because we believe in transparency and our approach is customer centric.

On the other hand, BeReal Wear is all about body positivity and believing in yourself. I wanted to create something that can help women believe in their true self and who we really are when we let go of all of the stories, labels, and judgments that we have placed upon ourselves. “It is who we naturally are without the masks and pretentiousness.” Based in London, UK, we offer a range of sportwear in vibrant colours. Our Activewear is for everyone who wants to be unique and be real. Because we truly believe everyone is exceptional and unique in their own way and our clothing brand represents that. “Be yourself, be real you are enough”.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Cant seem to remember one, but I surely have made many tiny mistakes, and have always learned from them 😊

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

It’s difficult to pinpoint a specific podcast or film that truly made an impact on me but I liked the book 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favourite quote is “we rise by lifting others”, I totally believe in it, sometimes a smile or a gentle word can make all of the difference to someone who could really use a lift.

My other favourite quote is “Be yourself, be real you are enough” because everyone is exceptional and unique in their own way and BeReal Wear represents that.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, let’s define our terms. How do you define a Lifestyle Brand? How is a Lifestyle Brand different from a normal, typical brand?

A lifestyle brand does not simply sell a product but is build on concept and set of values, there is a movement behind it, that’s built through connection, involvement and community. A lifestyle brand will evoke emotion, inclusion and connection to align with its audience.

What are the benefits of creating a lifestyle brand?

A lifestyle brand can make a positive impact on not only its audience/ customers but also on environment. BeReal Wear not only promotes body positivity but also promotes eco-friendly practices. Our packaging material is bio-degradable and we discourage single use plastic. I believe when creativity and strategy is paired with good values and principles, people want to get behind that.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

In my view a beloved Lifestyle Brand is one that sparks emotion and inspires you to daydream about living the lifestyle with/in their product.

Also when we work in areas of passion and get to serve a greater purpose, life feels good and everything falls into place. I feel this is my best advice.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

People will go crazy for anything that makes them feel good, is attainable, and has a positive impact on their lifestyle.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The biggest mistake is to follow a successful competitor by copying their brand logo, slogan etc . In my opinion, in order to stake your place in the market you need to have your own voice, your own opinions and your own strategy of how you will attract and embrace your customers in your particular space.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a lifestyle brand that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

I would recommend them to follow their passion.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

BeReal Wear is all about these five principles:

Never compromise on quality. Our Activewear is made from the finest quality material, it is suitable not only for working out but also comfortable for lounging or WFH (Working from Home) Be Original :Our designs are our own and our collections are not only elegant but there is a positive story/ message behind our collections. Motivate Consumers: We believe in creating a positive impact on our consumers as well as environment. Be Creative: Creativity is essential and we believe that the heart and soul of a company is creativity and innovation. Exceed Customer’s Expectation: We aim to exceed our customer’s expectation, and we have received amazing reviews about our recent collection.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I have always believed that whatever you do in life, be honest and follow your passion. So, the movement is to be yourself, be honest and follow your passion the rest follows.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That would be Jeff Bezos any given day.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

It was an absolute pleasure and for your readers we can offer an exclusive 10% off promo code WELCOME10. Our website is www.berealwear.com