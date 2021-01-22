Frances Naude of ‘Four Noble Holistic Healing’: “Journaling is a very accessible way to optimize your spiritual wellness”

Journaling is a very accessible way to optimize your spiritual wellness. I actually call journaling ‘channel writing’ because it is a way to channel and download information from Highest Self and from Source/Spiritual Teams. Channel writing can feel uncomfortable at first, but a great trick if you’re just starting out is to work off of a journal prompt. You may also simply put pen to paper with a timer on for five to ten minutes, and do not let yourself stop writing until the timer goes off. It is always such a deep and pleasant surprise to read back and see what flows out! While writing, I almost go into a trance-like state, and it’s as if my soul is being guided by my Spiritual Team to tell me exactly what I need to know. Journaling daily not only provides deep insights into the self, but also, it allows one to clear space from the brain, which can then be optimized to complete daily tasks or deepen spiritual practices.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

Frances Naude is a Reiki Master Energy Healer, Spiritual Channel, Tarot Card Reader, and Yoga Instructor who specializes in normalizing the ‘woo-woo.’ She has developed a keen ability to channel hyper-specific messages and deep healing to her clients by working alongside their Spiritual Teams, identifying physical and energetic blockages, awakening their power, and implementing actionable tools to live in alignment every day. Frances believes that when each individual steps into his, her, or their Highest, it creates a ripple effect that benefits the entire

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was always a very intuitive child who was fascinated by other people, the natural world, and outer space. I grew up in a very success-driven small town in Southern California, resulting in my ‘gifts’ being undervalued and misunderstood, and eventually I shut my connection off, as many others do. After studying marketing in college, I got my first job working in social media for a clothing company. After the first day, I knew I was in the wrong career; however, I didn’t want to be ‘that millennial’ who quit her first job too soon, so I stayed on for two years trying to make it work. Fortunately, while working, I was able to take night classes, get my yoga teaching credential, and spend endless hours reconnecting with my childhood interests of people, nature, and stars. When I ‘woke up’ to my intuitive connection again, I found the confidence to quit my job, and dive deeply into the world of Spiritual Metaphysics. While I sometimes think about the ‘round-about’ way it took me to get to where I am today, I know that the ‘misalignment’ was the push I needed to achieve ‘alignment’. This is something I hope others can find inspiration from as well — you are exactly where you’re meant to be!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

The inspiration to pursue a career in the Healing Space really came from a place deep within. While that sounds very ‘woo-woo’, this work has taught me that we each have a soul calling, and this is mine. Family and friends were encouraging, but they had a hard time understanding what I was doing, so sometimes I felt alone on the journey. But then, when I started seeing and hearing the drastic transformations that my clients were experiencing, the inspiration spark exploded like a supernova. From healing inner wounds to manifesting their dream jobs to cultivating daily lives of bliss, my clients blew me away with how deeply they committed to taking the information from our sessions and applying it to their lives. They are my true inspiration.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are a few notable people who encouraged me along the way, namely my mom and my fiancé. But if I am being one-hundred-percent honest, the most encouragement I received was actually from God/Source/Universe and my Spiritual Team, which includes my ancestors, angels, guides, and my Highest Self. Throughout my career as a Healer, there were many times that I could have given up, and right when I would contemplate doing so, I would receive Universal encouragement to keep going. This came in the form of a booked out calendar after a dry spell, a sudden opportunity out of the blue, or even simple things like a song on the radio with words that I needed to hear at the moment. I chose to trust those small signs, and feel so grateful that they guided me, because I am confident that They are the ones that got me to this point today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The most interesting mistake that occurred during the course of my career was when I told a client that she was pregnant before she knew herself!!! She was about three weeks along when she came in for a session, and I was blessed to feel the energy of her little boy. I shared this with her, and she just stared at me with wide eyes not sure what to do with the information I had just shared. Later on that week, she called me to let me know she was, in fact, pregnant! While it was a really beautiful experience for both of us, the lesson I learned from this is that boundaries are of utmost. In any career or relationship, we can sometimes think that we know what’s best for someone else; however, we must remember that it is their life and their choices, and unless they ask for specific guidance or advice on a particular topic, it is our responsibility to let them live their life for themselves.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes! The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. This book changed the way that I walk through life. I remember reading it in high school and not realizing why it was assigned to us. I read it again in my twenties, and it wasn’t until the very last pages that I truly understood. The Alchemist teaches many lessons, but the reason it resonated with me so much is that it taught me that the ultimate treasure in life is the journey itself. Even if the path to our destiny seems arduous or round-about (as my own did), it is the journey that reveals our answers, our purpose, and the beauty of life. Additionally, this book taught me to trust in signs, dreams, and people who serendipitous cross my path. It is not by accident that experiences happen; they are actually happening for us, and it is our responsibility to listen, trust, and accept the generosity of the world. Finally, The Alchemist taught me that once we achieve our greatest goals, there is always going to be something new that we will want, and while it is good to have purpose and motivation, the ultimate treasure in life is love.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite quote reads: “Just because it’s not working out, doesn’t mean it’s not working out” –Unknown

This quote is the ultimate example of surrendering to the journey of life, and trusting that even when things feel difficult, we are actually exactly where we are meant to be. It encourages me to believe in the ebb and flow of success, and that when I am in a ‘rough patch,’ it is actually an opportunity for me to slow down, analyze what is not working, and adjust accordingly. It reminds me that life happens for me, not to me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The first project that I’m working on now that I am most excited about is my spiritual mentorship program, The Alignment Academy. This mentorship provides the foundation for anyone who is looking to deepen their connection and expand their spiritual practice. Many people ‘shut off’ their connection because they don’t know how to harness it, feel that they don’t know enough about spiritual metaphysics to practice it, or they feel that something is wrong with them. Having felt that way in the beginning of my own spiritual journey, I wanted to created a program that would teach other light workers how to hone in their gifts and feel confident sharing their Light with the world. I feel so blessed to share these lessons, help others awaken their own spark, and together, create a high vibrational ripple effect that benefits anyone it touches.

The second project I’m so excited about is that I am expanding my online community, The Bliss Society, to include a book club! Now, not only will members receive meditations, weekly guidance, journal prompts, mantras, community, and more, but they will also be able to deepen their spiritual knowledge and connection with one another over books!

I also have some secret projects in the works, but without giving too much away… I am writing a children’s book to expose young minds to the wonders of the Universe, a self-guided spiritual metaphysics book to encourage others to deepen their spiritual practices, a recipe book to inspire sacred connection to Earth and Sky, card decks for children, teens, and adults to bring forth self awareness and channeled messages, and much more magic…

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

My favorite type of meditation that I practice and teach is what I call ‘exploration meditation.’ This is the opposite of the ‘quiet the mind’ meditations, in which one can often feel frustrated and give up when then mind wanders. Instead, in exploration meditation, we actually encourage the mind to wander. I find this to be extremely healing and effective because one enters the meditative state through extreme focus on the daydream, which feels playful and nourishing.

To begin, sit comfortably or lie on your back, and allow your mind to wander. See where it goes, but try to keep your focus on high vibrational things, such as a calming place, favorite memory, or a fun existential journey. See where your daydream takes you, and do your best to be present in it as much as possible. Always remember to bring yourself back into your physical body and surroundings when you feel your journey is complete. This can be 5 minutes or 5 hours! Do what feels right to you. I also encourage you to keep a journal nearby, so after you come out of your meditation, you can record your experiences and insights.

This type of meditation is a great way to calm the conscious mind by giving it a task that feels expansive and comforting, while also giving the subconscious mind a chance to expose experiences or memories to you that will guide you on your journey.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1) Start each day with a glass of water! Our cells dehydrate when we sleep, so starting each day with a glass of water rejuvenates us at our most foundational level! This doesn’t mean that we have to skip our coffee or Matcha, but when we drink caffeine first thing in the morning, we are actually dehydrating our cells more. Instead, I like to add in a glass of water before my Cup of Joe. This helps my body flow in its optimum state, keeping everything physically moving and cleansed. Water is also extremely energetically cleansing and grounding, so if you experience anxiety, stress, or difficulty focusing (as I often do), this small but mighty addition can help to keep you productive and present.

2) Mindful movement. Many people believe that you have to have a specific workout regimen to be physically well. From my own experience, I actually prefer mindful movement, which is any kind of movement that feels good! This can include stretching, walking, dancing, yoga, biking, or simply breathing (yes, this is movement too!). To know which kind of mindful movement will benefit you, begin my asking, “what does my body need right now?”. Then, listen for the answer and honor that. Move however feels good without any judgment of what it might look like. My favorite is to have a bangin’ dance party to my favorite middle school jams! In doing so, I am encouraging the physical flow of cells, blood, and oxygen around the body without having to force myself to engage in a workout that might not benefit me that day. Remember, physical wellness is about feeling good, not looking good. So gift yourself a moment to move in joy!

3) Rest when you need rest. This is a lot easier said than done, especially in a world that seems to praise productivity. However, it is important to note that we cannot be productive if we don’t have the capacity to do so. In other words, one cannot pour from an empty cup. When our cup is empty, it is up to us to prioritize filling it back up again so we can be productive, but more importantly, so that our bodies have time to rejuvenate, feel energized, and perform at their optimum state! I had to learn this the hard way when I ended up getting so exhausted that I was experiencing digestion issues and extreme headaches… my body was literally forcing me to pause, rest, and rejuvenate. So please check in with yourself today. This is your permission to block off your calendar, set your ‘out of office email,’ and take care of your beautiful body!

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I believe that healthy eating means indulging in foods that nourish the body, mind, and soul. Sometimes this is kale, sometimes it’s adaptogens, and sometimes it’s a delicious donut. But the main thing I practice in regards to healthy eating is to ‘add in’ instead of ‘take out.’ This helps move away from the ‘lack mindset’ which says, “I can’t have anything, therefore I want everything,” and move towards the ‘abundance mindset’ which says, “I can have whatever I want, so do I really want to eat this?”. When we ask the latter, more often than not, the body guides us toward the healthier food choices because we are tuning into our physical wisdom instead of emotional voids that we might be trying to fill with food.

In my opinion, these emotional voids are one the main blockages that prevent us from integrating the information we know about healthy eating into our lives. For example, when we feel sad, we want to comfort ourselves, and can often do so with food. It feels like an easy, controllable ‘quick fix’ that will fill the void, but it is only temporary. It is important to ask ‘why’ we want to eat what we do, so that we may resolve the core issue and avoid long-term physical ailments from unhealthy habits.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1) Name it to tame it & feel it to heal it. I practice these ‘quick tips’ when I am feeling overwhelmed by emotions. The first step is to identify the emotion, or ‘name it to tame it.’ This helps to focus on what we are feeling so that we do not drown in the emotion. Once the brain has labeled the emotion, it does not feel so unmanageable anymore because the brain has identified the problem. The next step is to feel that emotion so that you can heal it. Allow yourself to fully express yourself, exactly as you are. This process might look something like this…

I am suddenly irritable and starting to speak harshly to those around me or to myself. I pause to ask myself, ‘what is the name of this emotion,’ and come to understand that I am actually feeling angry that I forgot to do the dishes, and now I have a huge mess to clean up with no time to do it. Next, knowing that I am angry, I let myself healthily express that anger. I call my mom to vent or scream into a pillow and let the anger clear out of me. After it is gone, I check back in to see if there are any other emotions coming up. I realize that I feel much better, but now I am sad that I got angry about something so small. So I let myself cry, and fully clear the emotion. I am now ready to go about my day without any irritability, anger, or sadness because I have named it, tamed it, felt it, and healed it!

2) Every morning when I wake up, I ask myself, “How are you feeling? What do you need today? How can you support yourself?”. These three questions are an integral part of my emotional wellness because they allow me not only to check in with my feelings, but also to prioritize my needs. When I ask these questions, I know first thing in the morning that I might need a bath or an extra few minutes in savasana or a hug from my fiancé. This allows me to plan my needs into my day so that when I go to sleep at night, I feel emotionally full.

3) Mantras are a beautiful habit to create and integrate into your daily life. They can be done anywhere, but I like to practice my mantra while looking at myself in the mirror each morning. I choose a short phrase that helps me feel confident, supported, or whatever else I am working towards, and I repeat it at least three times. This repetition trains the conscious and the subconscious mind to overcome limiting beliefs and the loud voice of the inner critic, which in turn helps me feel more positive and joyful. My favorite mantras to practice are:

1) Joy flows to me and through me with effortless ease.

2) I am not my thoughts or my feelings. I am a radiant soul who is destined to live in peace.

3) I am strong. I am brave. I am creative. I am smart. I am happy.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Yes! Having read many studies on the power of smiling, I do believe in its ability to encourage the brain to feel more joy. However, I feel strongly that one should only partake in this practice if they have addressed any heavy feelings they may be experiencing. For example, if I am feeling angry, I do not believe in smiling to force my anger away. Instead, I believe in healthily expressing the anger, and only then implementing a gentle smile to help return to a state of peace and joy.

I also practice and encourage my students to practice smiling during meditation. This allows your meditative state to be one rooted in ease, contentment, and high vibration, which results in more blissful awareness in your day-to-day life.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

1) Journaling is a very accessible way to optimize your spiritual wellness. I actually call journaling ‘channel writing’ because it is a way to channel and download information from Highest Self and from Source/Spiritual Teams. Channel writing can feel uncomfortable at first, but a great trick if you’re just starting out is to work off of a journal prompt. You may also simply put pen to paper with a timer on for five to ten minutes, and do not let yourself stop writing until the timer goes off. It is always such a deep and pleasant surprise to read back and see what flows out! While writing, I almost go into a trance-like state, and it’s as if my soul is being guided by my Spiritual Team to tell me exactly what I need to know. Journaling daily not only provides deep insights into the self, but also, it allows one to clear space from the brain, which can then be optimized to complete daily tasks or deepen spiritual practices.

2) Cultivate your Spirit Kit and build Daily Rituals around it. A Spirit Kit can include anything from crystals to card decks to meditation practices to chants to pendulums to essential oils to sage to singing bowls and more! The most important thing is to choose at least one thing to practice daily. Some suggest that repeating the same ritual every day is the best way to cultivate spiritual wellness; however from my experience, I feel it’s important to have flexibility when choosing your daily ritual. In my opinion, rituals can and should change based on what you are feeling called towards that day. You might feel that you want guidance from an Oracle Card Deck, you may want to sit in stillness or meditation while receiving healing energy from a specific crystal, or maybe you want to cleanse your space with some sage. Give yourself grace and listen to your intuition — this is part of the process! Whatever you are called towards, be sure to carve out five to thirty minutes a day to dedicate to your Spirit Kit so that you may feel mindful, sacred, and connected. If you would like more specific guidance on how to create a Spirit Kit or how to use items in it, please don’t hesitate to reach out!

3) Prioritize Investing in your Spiritual Wellness. This might be the most important habit to create in regards to spiritual wellness, and it is one that is often overlooked. We can meditate, journal, and practice all of the things in our Spirit Kits, but it is integral to our spiritual wellness to build our spiritual support team of healers who will help guide us along the way. This does not need to be weekly, but monthly or every two months is ideal. The reason for this is that we all need support and guidance, and while we can maintain our spiritual wellness ourselves, it is truly optimized when we allow others to hold that space for us.

You may like to think of this as going to the chiropractor. If you go to the chiropractor once, you will have a great adjustment, but over time your body will revert back to how it was before your appointment. You may practice your at home exercises, but these are intended to be support for the treatment you receive while at the chiropractor. To get the most out of your physical body, you must continue to go to your chiropractic appointments and do your at home exercises. This is the same with spiritual wellness. The healer will provide important healing, insight, and guidance for you so that when you go home to work with your rituals between sessions, you will attain optimum spiritual wellness.

It is also important to note that seeking this support does not mean you are disconnected or not doing the work yourself — the best healers in the world have healers! What it does mean is that you are putting systems in place ahead of time and prioritizing your connection to your Highest Self and to Source Energy, so that you may live every moment of every day as a connected soul, instead of only feeling connected when you practice your rituals.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Being in nature is one of the most integral ways to boost spiritual wellness. This is because when we are out in nature, we escape the low-vibrational energies of society (i.e. stress, fear, greed), and instead, ground down into the healing energies of the Earth. This reminds us that we are living, breathing human beings. When we are grounded in our ‘humanness,’ we are more able to recognize the areas of daily life that are not serving us, and in turn, come back home to our truest self, also known as our Highest Self.

Our Highest Self is the part of our soul that exists in Spirit World, and it is the accumulation of the most magnificent parts of our existence. It vibrates on an extremely high frequency, opposite of any low vibration that occurs in human form. Our Highest Self is also the part of our soul that exists amongst the rest of our Spiritual Teams, which includes angels, guides, ancestors, past lives, past loved ones, God, and more! When we feel inspired to step into our Highest Self, as we do when we are in nature, we live out our human experience in true alignment. This means that every day, we are not just human beings, but rather spiritual beings in human form — that is true spiritual wellness!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement that I feel extremely passionate about is implementing a new school curriculum that teaches children emotional intelligence and mindfulness. While many schools and programs are teaching children these skills, they are not a part of every curriculum at every school, and most children stop learning these lessons once they reach middle school.

Having worked with hundreds of clients in one-on-one settings, I have come to learn that most energetic, physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual blockages are results of suppressed emotions or an inability to quiet the mind. When one cannot quiet the mind, it often becomes loud and distracting, therefore making it near impossible to listen to and trust the intuition.

What we are left with is adults who are walking around with heavy emotions that may explode by way of verbal or physical attack, that may transform into resentment or unhealthy competition, or that may remain suppressed forever and continue to create blockages that inhibit confident, mindful action. Additionally, many adults become unable to identify their gut feelings (their intuition), and go through life never feeling purposeful or good enough. This then leads back to heavy emotions and over activity in the brain, and the cycle continues. Had these adults learned, practiced, and integrated emotional intelligence and mindfulness tools early on, this would not be the case.

Therefore, by implementing a school curriculum that is integrated into every single school from Pre-K through High School, regardless of socioeconomic status, we are ensuring that by the time students enter adulthood, they have a strong foundation of how to identify, understand, and process their emotions and thoughts. This would result in a world of self-aware, emotionally intelligent, intuitively confident problem solvers who would feel inspired to share their gifts and elevate the entire Earth.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast or lunch with anyone in the world, it would be Oprah Winfrey. Not only is she a phenomenal example of how to lead as a successful woman in business, but also, she has such a gift of translating extremely important messaging to her audiences in an attainable, effective, and inspirational way. She inspires people to want to be kind, to turn inward, to expand their knowledge, to be generous, and to share their Light with the world.

In my career as a healer, this is what I do too. However, I work one-on-one with my clients instead of speaking to the masses. Through my work, my clients feel empowered to stop living small, to listen to their inner voice, and to believe that they are worthy of receiving their greatest dreams.

I feel that Oprah and I share the same passion of helping people find their Light, and then empowering them to share that radiance with the world! It would be such a gift to speak to someone who has inspired millions, and learn how to continue spreading our work throughout the world. I would also love to share my upcoming projects with her and receive honest feedback about the best ways to execute them to create the most positive impact!

