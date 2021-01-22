“It will come back to you in ways you do not expect”, Esosa E. ‘Raw Girl’ and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

One key practice that can help you unplug from social media is turning off notifications on your phone. By doing this you remove the dopamine triggers you get every time you get a text or like etc. This one practice changed my ability to focus on my work tasks by 1000%. I had gotten so used to being interrupted every few minutes by a chime or notification. While I am focused on work I actually disable the ability to see my incoming emails on my phone, or turn my phone off entirely. You can also commit to a social media break. If you commit for a few days, you’ll notice how you sometimes end up on social media without even thinking about it.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Esosa E., MS, CNS, LDN.

Esosa E. also known as “Raw Girl” of therawgirl.com is a dynamic Certified Nutrition Specialist, Behavioral Coach, host of the Staying Ageless Podcast, and published author with ten years of experience inspiring others to live their best healthiest lives. After completing her Masters in Nutrition and Integrative Health, Esosa worked as Clinical Nutritionist at a wellness center where she provided nutritional coaching, meal planning, and offered dietary interventions to thousands of clients of all ethnicities and ages, with a variety of dietary preferences and suffering from a wide range of chronic conditions.

Clients who have worked with Esosa in group and private coaching have: lost hundreds of pounds, healed cystic and hormonal acne, achieved hormonal balance pre and post menopause, had cancer downgraded, reversed nutritional deficiencies, prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, reversed hair loss and more. Esosa specializes in plant-based nutrition and transitioning, women’s hormonal balance, weight loss, healing acne and skin conditions, nutrition and lifestyle interventions to enhance beauty and increase longecity, candida and parasite cleansing, and detoxification. Outside of her passion for health, Esosa is an award winning, globe-trotting producer and actress who has been featured in Glamour, Vogue, The New York Times, Elle, Ebony, Black Enterprise and more.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am Nigerian American and the first generation in my family to be born in the U.S. I was born in New York City and we moved around a lot to New Jersey, California, then Virginia. At one point my parents split and got back together again and during the break we lived in Alabama and for a short spell in Kingston, Jamaica. I had a somewhat challenging upbringing with violence and abuse in the home, because my Dad who was brilliant at business and his career also had some undiagnosed mental health issues. My parents, who both have doctorate degrees, always taught us that we could be or do anything through the power of education. So I was always a high achiever at school. I think most of my creative side comes from my mother who taught me how to sew at a young age, made us clothes from scratch, and took amazing photographs of me and my siblings. The entrepreneur side of me was cultivated by my father’s example, and I used to start fashion businesses peddling scarves, headbands and other gear by the time I reached my teens.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

In my early twenties living in New York, I was at an entertainment event hanging out with this really awesome young woman, who I thought was my age. She turned out to be a woman who was twice my age. My jaw dropped. I proceeded to ask her a flurry of questions. What did she eat? When did she eat? When and how often did she exercise? I wanted to know everything. The experience opened my eyes to what could be possible if I got dedicated to taking care of my body through diet and lifestyle. She sent me off that day with a book recommendation, and from then on I was obsessed with longevity and living into the idea of aging slowly. I started looking for living examples of ageless men and women, reading books and research on how to achieve longevity, and experimenting with my own diet and lifestyle. Although I had no idea that many years later I would become a nutritionist, the spark started from that divine encounter with a fabulous ageless woman.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My Aunty Liz, who is a pastor, entrepreneur, and teacher based in Nigeria has been a God-sent source of amazing encouragement and support. We met for the first time a few years ago when she visited the states before I had finished my Masters or even had a business, I was in this in between time that was maddening. She told me her incredible story of building her own businesses with no support while raising five kids by faith, and also overcoming a near death experience where she was shot by armed robbers. Just hearing it shifted my perspective completely and gave me motivation. I was overwhelmed by how much resilience she had, and she has been praying for me, encouraging me, and rooting for me ever since the day we connected.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of my first private clients who came to me with the goal of lowering her blood pressure would be doing well, but then kept falling back into poor eating habits because she wouldn’t meal prep. She would go buy all of the ingredients for healthy meals and they would just sit in her fridge. It seemed like we weren’t going to make much progress until I noticed that every time I saw her, she had a new and pretty spectacular looking manicure. I’m not big on “punishment” as motivation, so I tend to aim to inspire my clients to get motivated by an enticing positive event, goal, or future vision of their best self. In this case, that wasn’t working. She needed an intervention that would put pressure on her to change. So I said, how about this: “If you don’t meal prep, you have to skip your manicure for the week.” She was horrified at the thought and never missed meal prep after that. We were able to lower her blood pressure more than 20 points without medication. This taught me that some people do work better with negative consequences to incentivize positive habits, and to be incredibly observant in client sessions.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Take risks and don’t wait for anyone’s approval to pursue what you know in your heart you want to do. Learn your strengths and really lean into them and explore them. Delegate the things that are not your strengths to people who are brilliant at them. Be obsessed with learning how to be better at what you do, and always over deliver; it will come back to you in ways you do not expect.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Bible, specifically the parable of the ten talents in the book of Matthew. In that parable a master entrusted his property to his servants as he was leaving town. According to each of their abilities, one servant receives five talents, the second receives two, and the third receives only one. When the master comes back he asks each servant what they did with what he gave them. Servant one and two doubled what they were given but the third one who essentially did nothing and buried it. I think for the longest time I was trying to understand what to do with my wide range of interests and talents — -and that parable really helped put it all in perspective for me. I really do believe that we are all here to take what God gave us and do something with it and figure out how to be of service to others. I am driven by the fact that I do not want to be someone whose tombstone reads: “She had great potential, but buried it.”

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

This isn’t exactly a life lesson quote, but my dad would always say: “In business, you don’t get what you deserve, you get what you negotiate.” I sometimes still hear that replaying over in my head whenever I am negotiating anything. It stuck with me because in the past I struggled at times with asking for what I’m worth, and almost had the expectation that other parties would offer me the best upfront. Thankfully I’ve grown out of that and am more confident about the value I bring to the table.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My team just launched Staying Ageless University, our destination for healing programs, which was born out of my passions for both learning and guiding clients on their health journeys. I truly believe that lasting health interventions must teach the client the “WHY?” behind their new lifestyle in order for it to stick long term. The programs offered on this site are full of things I have learned about holistic health since I began studying informally eleven years ago, and the interventions recommended have all been proven to produce results with my past clients. I realized in my private practice that we are limited to seeing each individual one on one, and I wanted an additional way to help transform the health of many more lives. Our signature programs include: Staying Ageless 30+ an eight week program designed to help women 30+ look and feel amazing well into their golden years and create lasting healthy rituals, and Raw Girl’s Hormone Balancing Academy a six month program which offers holistic protocols for women suffering with fibroids, PCOS, endometriosis, cysts, or menopausal symptoms to help their rebalance and eradicate their symptoms. We also also have two amazing programs for that New Year’s clean start — — Raw Girl, Detox My Life, which includes a thirty day plant based raw food or cooked vegan detox plan, and Candida and Parasites Be Gone! for those who are ready to kick candida overgrowth or parasites to the curb for good. Enrollment is now open for three of our programs and we officially launch in January 2021. We will continue to roll out new healing programs and some free lectures. Our ambitious goal is to eventually help millions of people transform their health while giving back in the process to our partner organizations that support women in need in Africa.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Our habits are the small daily actions that once we’ve created tend to function on auto pilot. Every time we perform a habit it fills in a roadmap that can either lead us to reaching our ultimate goals, cause us to fall short, or worse, take us on an unpleasant detour. Although we don’t tend to think of having good habits as self-care, our habits are an outward manifestation of how we feel about ourselves. Having good habits can be the deciding difference between living disease-free or living a life dependent on medications; or from being overweight rather than feeling fit and strong in the body we have. Positive daily habits are like seeds of potential that can grow into a dream life where we flourish in ways that may have seemed unattainable at first.

In our Staying Ageless 30+ program, a two month course I created for women thirty and over who are interested in staying fly until they are ninety nine years old or close to it, I teach how to form lasting healthy rituals in addition to providing individualized nutrition consultation and the results are always amazing. Women in our program have discontinued medications, normalized their blood pressure, lost up to thirty pounds in eight weeks, achieved hormonal balance, got rid of longstanding digestive issues, improved their sleep, had their skin clear up, and much more. We also have many women contact us much later with additional success stories because the groundwork they did in the program became a way of life. One of my past clients didn’t only lose weight and get her energy back, we caught up a year later and she had become a wellness coach.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

The major habit I cultivated really early on is going the extra mile with everything I do. I never phone it in, with anything. I aim to work in a way that God would be pleased, not just the client I’m serving. This habit has been key in helping me grow my business, get results for my clients, and receive more referrals. Other habits I have cultivated that have helped me are being obsessed with getting adequate sleep and recovery since college, eating a whole plant foods diet that works for my body (I’ve been vegan for twenty four years), intermittent fasting, grounding and spending time in nature, taking one day a week to intentionally rest, and moving my body regularly in ways I enjoy.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The method that I take my clients through to develop new positive habits which I call my C.A.A.T.I. (pronounced “Catty”) method is to clarify, assess, activate, test, and then implement your new behaviors. The clarify part is identifying the broader compelling vision of the new you, essentially your new identity, what kinds of results this new you has because of the amazing habits you’ve cultivated, and the long term benefits you will derive from living into it. It’s always more effective to focus on who you have to become to get the results you want, than just on specific outcomes.

Next, you assess where you are right now and what habits will take you to where you want to go. Most of the time many of us are in complete denial of how bad our habits are because they have become unconscious. So for example if you were interested in improving your health then tracking your food and exercise, or getting bloodwork to assess your nutritional status are ways you can determine where you currently stand. Assessment is about looking at — -what am I actually doing? What negative consequences can these habits have on me now or in the future? Once you’ve done this you can activate your new behaviors through learning which of the six human needs your current behaviors are meeting, release any subconscious programming that will stand in the way of creating those new habits, and put pressure on yourself through accountability.

An even more powerful way to activate is to create or join a community of others with the same mission. That’s essentially what I’ve done for myself with my #AgelessTribe, the women who take my course Staying Ageless 30+. Not only do I get to help them transform their health, I anchor myself in my own vision through the community of women who take the course because we motivate each other to commit to daily habits that help us stay ageless.

After you activate you can test out your new habits and adjust accordingly. This involves figuring out how to design an environment that supports the new habits with cues set up to help you follow through, the right time of day to perform them, and what kind of pressure or accountability actually works for you. To make them stick longer term, you need to make your good habits easy, accessible, and achievable within your lifestyle. Part of why some people grab fast food is because it’s fast. If you meal prepped and had a healthy meal prepared and available you’d likely grab that first. If you know ideally you want to prepare more homemade meals but you never get around to it, get a meal delivery service or some pre-packaged healthy meals from the grocery store to allow yourself to make a leap forward. Always work with, not against your lifestyle.

And then last but not least you implement or repeat these habits for an extended period. Some say twenty one to thirty days is the minimum, but it really is a continuous process and some habits may need longer than a month to form and stick. To get rid of bad habits you need to make those habits difficult, invisible, unattractive, and unsatisfying. For example if you want to stop eating processed foods and soda, don’t buy them and don’t have them easily available to grab in your kitchen or workspace. Generally in my line of work people do not become unsatisfied with their negative habits until they have produced visible and undeniable negative results such as weight gain or diagnosis with a chronic health condition. But then there’s a layer that runs deeper. I help my clients also demystify the why behind the negative habit, essentially what reward they derive from doing it, and replace that negative habit with something more positive that gives them the same reward. This releases them from the need to do it. If you simply tell someone to stop they cannot because their habit was meeting a need for them. To permanently change habits you have to expose the subconscious mechanisms behind them.

You also can identify the pressures or external forces that cause you to do your negative habits and work to address each one. For example if you only binge drink or smoke with a certain peer group, removing yourself from that circle would immediately allow you to take leaps and bounds to stopping that habit. When breaking bad habits we can also use visual cues to make a habit unsatisfying. For example if you smoke and want to stop, put a sticker on your lighter that reminds you that smoking kills while taking the other steps to find a habit you can replace it with that gives you similar reward, and identifying what needs smoking fulfills for you.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Many of the core habits that create optimum wellness will overlap for performance and focus so I may repeat myself. Three habits that can lead to optimum wellness are getting adequate sleep which for most is seven to eight hours, eating a whole unprocessed food diet that includes an abundance of plant foods, and having a daily stress relief habit of practicing mindfulness in some form.

Sleep is underrated at times but I consider it the foundation of healthy living. When we don’t sleep we make poor food choices. In a sleep deprived state our brain needs glucose, and we usually crave refined carbohydrates and sugar. When we don’t sleep we also don’t have the energy to exercise and can’t derive real benefits from doing it. Sleep is also essential for any healing process, so I always prioritize resolving my client’s sleep issues if they are having trouble.

Mindfulness practices like meditation, prayer, yoga, walking in nature, Tai Chi, Qi gong and others are important because stress can override a great diet and lifestyle. If you eat clean and exercise, but cannot manage your stress effectively, you can still end up with a health imbalance. When we are under stress our body is in fight or flight mode. When this stress becomes a chronic regular occurrence this can lead to everything from high blood pressure, hormonal imbalances, gut and digestive problems, adrenal fatigue, issues with thyroid functioning and more. And of course a part of this cycle is the effect that stress has on our behaviors. We may cope by developing negative habits of overeating the wrong foods or using drugs and alcohol to self soothe which will eventually lead us to developing a chronic health condition.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

To get optimal sleep make sure you prioritize it and schedule it in. Start shutting down all devices and work at least two hours before your bedtime and avoid eating late at night which could keep you up or lead to interrupted sleep. There are now ways you can automate your wifi to shut off to make this more effective. If you are an athlete or someone who wants to increase your sleep performance track your sleep and recovery using a wearable device. There are amazing trackers out there that can give you data that is invaluable. Tracking is a way to incentivize yourself to improve anything. If you have trouble sleeping, pay attention to your caffeine intake and make sure you stop by early afternoon, and try taking magnesium a few hours before bed to wind down and promote better sleep. A large number of us are magnesium deficient but this mineral is a cofactor in more than three hundred enzyme systems that regulate a wide range of biochemical reactions in the body. We need it for protein synthesis, proper functioning of our muscles and nerves, maintaining stable blood sugar levels, regulating our blood pressure, and for energy production.

To eat a diet that consists of most whole unprocessed foods, you must reduce the amount of packaged food you eat overall by removing them from your environment and learn to read labels. If there are a ton of ingredients you can’t pronounce in something you want to eat, focus instead on real foods that are simple and easy to identify without additives. For example: apples, kale, cucumbers etc.

In order to cultivate the habit of mindfulness figure out what form works best for your schedule and lifestyle and when in the day is ideal to do it. For some people the morning just after waking is a good time to create the habit of meditation, prayer, or yoga. For others their lunch break or in the evening may work best. Find what works for you and schedule it in. Set alarms if you need to and track your progress. If your ideal is twenty minutes and that seems overwhelming, start with a bitesize version of the habit and begin with sitting for anywhere from one to five minutes. Even if you start small, showing up on most days will lay the foundation for you to establish it as a lasting habit.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Getting optimal sleep, exercising, and staying hydrated by drinking at minimum half your body weight in fluid ounces of water can lead to optimal performance at work and there’s data to support it.

When it comes to sleep, there’s a long list of high performing athletes who have shown that their sleep is the backbone of their athleticism. Andre Iguodala, named the Most Valuable Player of the 2015 NBA Finals, saw that when his sleep improved his playing time increased 12%, 3 pt percentage doubled, points per minute increased 29%, free throws increased by 8.9% and turnovers decreased by 37%. Tom Brady, who has the most Super Bowl victories by a quarterback of all time, has discussed his devotion to his sleep routine which is just as intense as his dedication to studying game plans. Michael Phelps, the winner of the most Olympic medals of all-time, has said he tracks his sleep as carefully as his swimming times. For those of us who are not world class athletes, these results give us clues to how essential sleep is for good performance in any field.

Exercise increases the production of BDNF or brain derived neurotrophic factor. The BDNF gene provides instructions for making this protein which is found in the brain and spinal cord. BDNF causes new neurons to grow in our brain which improves our ability to learn faster, remember more, and improve overall brain function. Exercise is also neuroprotective and boosts brain functioning and improves memory. When it comes to performance there is a lot of research out there that shows that exercise not only improves performance, it can actually affect motivation. Researchers at Briston University had 200 employees at three organizations evaluate themselves on days with and without exercise. What they found was that on workout days, participants’ scores were 21% higher for concentration on work, 22% higher for finishing their work on time, 25% higher for working without unscheduled breaks, and 41% for feeling motivated to work.

Staying adequately hydrated affects our productivity quickly, because there are so many metabolic processes that water is needed for. Every single part of your body, specifically the tissues, cells, and organs need water to function properly. Water delivers nutrients to cells and helps remove toxins and metabolic waste from them as well. Studies have shown that just one percent dehydration can decrease worker productivity by 12 percent and just 3–4 percent dehydration can bring about a 25 percent decline in worker productivity which is significant. On the other hand, encouraging proper hydration can increase productivity by 14 percent.

References for studies mentioned above:

Coulson, J.C., McKenna, J. and Field, M. (2008), “Exercising at work and self‐reported work performance”, International Journal of Workplace Health Management, Vol. 1 №3, pp. 176–197. https://doi.org/10.1108/17538350810926534

Riebl, S. K., & Davy, B. M. (2013). The Hydration Equation: Update on Water Balance and Cognitive Performance. ACSM’s health & fitness journal, 17(6), 21–28. https://doi.org/10.1249/FIT.0b013e3182a9570f

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

To get in your exercise, figure out what time of day you will be most likely to follow through with it and choose a form of movement you enjoy. If the mornings are best, you can create cues which remind you of your commitment by laying out your workout clothes and sneakers or packing a gym bag. You could also have a friend, partner, or trainer be your accountability so that you will be more likely to show up. If organized exercise isn’t your thing, you can also create opportunities for yourself throughout your day to increase your steps or movement. If you are cooped up all day inside, aim to get fresh air outside at least once daily and go for a walk. I have a bike I use at my standing desk, so sometimes I bike while I’m seeing my clients. Get creative with how you can insert movement into your day especially if you are sitting at a desk.

If you find you always get to the end of the day and have not hydrated properly you can try two things. First, create a habit of guzzling a certain amount of water first thing in the morning. Keep a visual cue around by having a water bottle near your bed. Getting in that first 16–20 fl ounces or more as soon as you wake up will help start you off on a strong note. During the day, what I have some of my clients do to get their water in is play a “drinking game” by first finding a repetitive action they do at work. My repetitive action during my work day is seeing clients. So I keep a visual cue around by having my water bottle on my desk, and after every client I drink.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Three habits that can improve focus include: taking a cold shower in the morning, meditating or sitting in silence daily, and unplugging from social media and devices.

I’m big on cold showers or hot showers with cold bursts in the morning to improve focus, productivity, and also to help snap my clients out of their comfort zone. I know it works, because I tried it on myself first, and was surprised at how much my focus and energy improved. Taking cold showers or exposure to extreme cold will improve your vagal tone (the tone of the vagus nerve which is responsible for the communication between the gut and brain) and activate the parasympathetic nervous system or bodies’ rest and digest mode. Cold showers are a way to get the benefits of cryotherapy for free. One random controlled trial had 3,018 participants participate in hot to cold showers for 30, 60, 90 seconds for thirty days versus a control group. They found that the group that followed the hot to cold shower protocol had a 29% reduction in sickness absence at work.

We now know it is possible for our brain to undergo positive structural changes and meditation facilitates that. When you meditate regularly, the amygdala (the brain region linked with processing sadness, anxiety and a myriad of negative emotions) actually shrinks in size. So your emotional stability improves which by default will enhance focus because you will likely be less reactive to stressors throughout your day. Meditation is also an active training of the mind to increase awareness, and different meditation styles approach this in different ways, but all will improve your ability to focus.

Last but not least, unplugging from social media and devices is super important for improving focus and increasing productivity. We now have so much more data on the harmful effects prolonged social media use can have on the brain, and addictive use also drastically affects our ability to single-task which is essential for creative output.

References for studies mentioned above:

Buijze, G. A., Sierevelt, I. N., van der Heijden, B. C. J. M., Dijkgraaf, M. G., & Frings-Dresen, M. H. W. (2016). The Effect of Cold Showering on Health and Work: A Randomized Controlled Trial. PLoS ONE, 11(9), e0161749. http://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0161749

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

For the cold showers, just take them! Again to get benefits the water temperature doesn’t need to be cold the entire time. You can take a warm or hot shower but at the end include three thirty second bursts of cold and breathe deeply while you are exposed to it. My clients often give me a side eye when I ask them to do this but then once they notice the benefits they become cold shower fanatics.

One key practice that can help you unplug from social media is turning off notifications on your phone. By doing this you remove the dopamine triggers you get every time you get a text or like etc. This one practice changed my ability to focus on my work tasks by 1000%. I had gotten so used to being interrupted every few minutes by a chime or notification. While I am focused on work I actually disable the ability to see my incoming emails on my phone, or turn my phone off entirely. You can also commit to a social media break. If you commit for a few days, you’ll notice how you sometimes end up on social media without even thinking about it. That’s why to make social media fasts more effective I recommend deleting the app from your phone while you are on a break. You’ll come back refreshed and realized you haven’t missed much, if anything at all. You can also use apps to restrict social media access during working hours, leave your phone in another room at night when it’s charging, or buy an alarm clock. They are cheap, they get the job done, and will keep you from focusing on your phone first thing in the morning. The morning can then be reserved for connecting with your partner, meditation, prayer, or just having a moment to set the tone for your day. When we look at our phones too early we are forced to begin reacting to emails, likes, posts, before we have a moment to get centered. Get centered first, and you can conquer every day no matter what the Internet trolls of life throw at you.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

The simplest way to tap into flow more often is to get comfortable with silence. If you have notifications buzzing all day, emails, and external distractions twenty four seven, it is really hard to have inspired thoughts that lead to inspired action. If you haven’t done this yet, find time daily to live unplugged from devices and really relish the feeling of just being. When we do this we naturally fall back into a rhythm where ideas and productivity just flow. By finding and working in your purpose you will also be more likely to achieve a state of flow. If you are doing work you aren’t passionate about, let it go and find something you love.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d love to inspire a movement to #BeYourOwnHealthGuru. I see clients daily who deep down know what their body is telling them but may have trouble trusting themselves. We live in a world of information overload, and literally everyone will give you some form of cookie cutter diet advice if you ask. Yet we are all uniquely made, have a distinct genetic makeup, and I believe if we equip ourselves within some basic knowledge of how our bodies function, apply ancient health principles that have been tried and true for thousands of years, and listen deeply for signs and symptoms of imbalance, more often than not we would find an empowering and simple way of eating and living that would bring us joy and vibrant health.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’d love to have a long sit down with Tony Robbins. In my humble opinion he is one of the greatest living behavioral interventionists. He’s able to do in minutes what other coaches or psychology professionals may not even accomplish in years. I’m exceptionally results oriented with my clients and obsessed with finding impactful ways to help them change their habits quickly — -and I am interested in consistently increasing the speed at which I do this. A chat with him would be a revelation.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit my website therawgirl.com, learn about my programs at stayingagelessuniversity.com and find me on Instagram and other social media sites @therawgirl. For ongoing health tips you can also subscribe to my weekly podcast Staying Ageless, which is available everywhere podcasts are broadcast and at stayingagelessshow.com.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.