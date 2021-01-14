Michael Tatz of Resilience CBD: “Have confidence, but also have humility”

“Have confidence, but also have humility”

In today’s day and age, we often get caught up on how people perceive us. This may be through the comments made to us on social media, the car we drive, what we’ve accomplished, and the list goes on. My life changed for the better when I stopped caring what other people thought. There are times when people tell me “you’re the best” and other times when people tell me “you’re the worst.” BOTH ARE TRUE and that’s okay. I believe you must have confidence when people try to put you down, but you must have humility when people build you up. Only you know if you’re doing everything you can to be the best person you can be, and if you can answer that question with a definitive “YES,” than stop worrying about what other people say — it’s a waste of energy. Always have confidence, but always have humility.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Tatz.

Michael Tatz is the co-founder of Resilience CBD, a veteran-owned and operated company, whose mission is to inspire people to crush their goals, achieve their impossible, and climb their personal Everest. Resilience CBD has developed a full line of CBD products that were designed to help people who live an active lifestyle, overcome their toughest days, both mentally and physically, and provide them with an all-natural option to relieve pain, reduce stress, increase stamina, have an amazing night’s sleep, and, ultimately, recover more quickly than ever before.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I spent my college years at West Point where I had the opportunity to be a member of Army’s wrestling team. After graduating and becoming commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army, I served as an Air Defense Artillery Officer. When I left the military, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do so I went back to business school at Rice University and ultimately took my first “real world” job working for Goldman Sachs.

However, in the back of my mind, it was my dream to build a business and to work with athletes. When my close friend and co-founder of Resilience CBD, Sean Haberberger, called me to share how CBD was changing his life after his time serving as a Navy SEAL, he urged me to try it to help with my chronic neck pain. I had been living in severe neck pain ever since undergoing neck surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center while I was in the Army. Nonetheless, I was super skeptical and, at first, my answer was a hard, “No.” After serious convincing and a lot of research on my part, I began using CBD to see if it would have any effect on my pain.

Long story short, within a few months, my neck pain had, for all intents and purposes, gone away. I had more energy, focus, stamina and my sleep was better than it had ever been- I was 100% a believer. That’s when I knew CBD was a special supplement and that together, with Sean, we had the opportunity to help countless people. From there, we began doing our research, talking with doctors and sports medicine experts, and Resilience was born.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

While most CBD companies try to be “everything to everybody,” Resilience has developed a line of all-natural products that were specifically developed to help people who live an active lifestyle recover more quickly and perform better day after day.

In addition to a company that prides itself on best in class products, Resilience has the mission of building a community of inspirers, a movement that begun by people pushing one another to be the absolute best versions of themselves.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When it comes to mistakes, there probably isn’t one I haven’t made (and that’s being conservative). Yes, I’ve called customers by the wrong name, sent wrong orders, and ordered the wrong sized packaging for products. But the biggest mistake I made early on was thinking there was a “hack” or marketing strategy that would send Resilience to the moon quickly.

The truth is, and the most valuable lesson I learned early on is that, sure, lottery tickets are bought and won, but at the end of the day hard work, dedication, and consistency are the most important things to running a successful business. You must provide a great product, take care of your customers better than anyone else and do it every-single-day!

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

Mentors have been a huge part of my success and there are way too many to name. In short, from coaches to teachers, teammates to soldiers, and leaders to those who I look up to, I’m grateful to have surrounded myself with incredible people.

I’m a huge believer in mentors, learning from those who have been there and done that, and soaking up knowledge from anyone willing to share it. My choice would always be to be the least intelligent person in the room, because those are the times when I grow the most. I say that it’s my willingness to seek out the smartest people I can, in any situation, which has been the foundation of all my success.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Being disruptive may sound “sexy,” but it’s never been my goal. What’s more important to me and my team at Resilience CBD is to be impactful. We aim to deliver to our customers the best products in the world that provide them with significant value, have a mission to inspire people to be the best version of themselves, and support causes that provide good to others. While having those goals may not be as flashy as being disruptive, always doing what’s right is disruptive within itself.

I admire companies that truly are disruptive, such as PayPal before peer-to-peer payments were widely available, Airbnb before home sharing was second nature, and Facebook who changed how we communicate with people around the world. But, I want to acknowledge that while being able to change the way people do things around the world is important, it’s much easier and more realistic to take a game-changing technology, product, or service, and develop a better user experience with a stronger mission attached to it.

An example of this at Resilience is our Give & Rise Project. We know the power that CBD has to provide therapeutic benefits to people. However, at Resilience we believe that reaching your goals takes a team, it takes all those around us and it’s important to provide mutual inspiration. Therefore, after a customer purchases a product, we give each customer the opportunity to inspire one person they care about by gifting them a free product equal to the value of their first product purchase, so that they can rise to their goals together.

No one is at this alone. We must all inspire one another to be better. While I don’t feel like being disruptive is my end game, I aspire to disrupt the way CBD companies think about and take care of their customers.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.” — Vince Lombardi

I wore a tie in high school with this quote on it before every wrestling match. As I’ve matured over time, I can honestly say that I’ve probably grown more from learning through my “losses” than my “wins.” However, every day when I wake up, I expect the best of myself and I expect the best of those around me. If you don’t feel like you can win, then don’t show up. And if you want to win, then you MUST put in more effort than your opponents. This is true on the wrestling mat, but it’s also true in business and in life. Play to win and put in the effort to be a winner.

“Have confidence, but also have humility”

In today’s day and age, we often get caught up on how people perceive us. This may be through the comments made to us on social media, the car we drive, what we’ve accomplished, and the list goes on. My life changed for the better when I stopped caring what other people thought. There are times when people tell me “you’re the best” and other times when people tell me “you’re the worst.” BOTH ARE TRUE and that’s okay. I believe you must have confidence when people try to put you down, but you must have humility when people build you up. Only you know if you’re doing everything you can to be the best person you can be, and if you can answer that question with a definitive “YES,” than stop worrying about what other people say — it’s a waste of energy. Always have confidence, but always have humility.

“I love you Daddy!”

You may laugh, because this doesn’t sound like advice, but it’s actually the best advice anyone has ever given me. Every time I walk through the front door and my kids sprint over to hug me, my heart melts, nothing else matters, I’m all in. There is so much more to life than money, business title or accomplishments. We all get one go at this journey called life, and the most important thing we can do is shower love on those we care the most about. My best days on this earth are the days that I know my family is happy. Sure, it’s important to provide for your family, give back to those in need, and constantly work to make yourself better. But, ultimately, none of this matters if you don’t give every ounce of energy you have to be the best husband, father, son, daughter, friend, colleague, human you can be. Love the most important people around you with all your heart, and you will be satisfied for life.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

This is an easy one. Everything works and nothing works. People like to consume their information in many different ways. Some people like email, some like text, others are on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, or TikTok, and yet some prefer to read blogs, articles, or search their favorite websites. I believe you must be present everywhere!

Next, it comes down to straight out effort. Whether it’s emails, calls, or DMs, you need to leave your ego at the door and connect with people. There are no tricks, but rather people who put in the work, and those that wish they would have put in the work to be as successful as you.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Great companies aren’t built on product, but rather, they’re built on company culture and how you can provide irreplaceable value for your customers. It’s my goal that Resilience becomes a symbol of inspiration, perseverance, and a never-give-up attitude. It’s not our products that will change the world, but the people who associate themselves with the Resilience brand who certainly can, and it’s my goal to show the world how powerful our community is.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

My favorite book is The Little Engine That Could. I’m not sure whether that’s because it best suits my reading level, or because of the lessons that this children’s book has taught me.

In all seriousness, a YouTube video I watch often is Admiral William McRaven’s 2014 commencement speech to the 2014 graduating class of the University of Texas. In his speech, Admiral McRaven discusses what is necessary to be someone who “changes the world.” Some of the main points that I often reflect upon are:

Try to change the lives of 10 people

If you don’t do the little things right, you’ll never be able to do the big things right

You can’t change the world alone

Measure a person by the size of their heart, not by the size of the person

Get over being knocked down, keep moving forward

Never be afraid

Don’t ever back down from a “shark”

You must be your very best in the darkest moments

Life is about having a mindset, a killer instinct, and a drive to be the best person you can possibly be. If you put your best foot forward, there is nothing more you can do and you have the opportunity to change the world.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of the greatest life lessons I’ve learned was from my father, growing up as a kid. While I was ultra-competitive on the wrestling mat, football field, baseball diamond, in the classroom, and really every other aspect of life, it was my dad that constantly asked me, “are you having fun?”

He recognizes that life is tough, times can be challenging, and hard work is necessary to be successful. Nonetheless, you have one life to live, and you might as damn well be having fun while you give it your all.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Similar to the mission of Resilience, if each one of us made it our mission to inspire everyone around us to be the absolute best person they could be, every day, special things would happen. It’s not about me or Sean or Shannon, it’s about each one of us pushing everyone around us to be our absolute best. If everyone lived every day to be their absolute best, and pushed those around them to be their very best as well, what special things we could do.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!