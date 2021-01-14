Darren Lopez of Ageless Global: “Be Nice”

Be Nice — People produce results, so treat them right and always act with kindness. Our current office manager is untraditional as she is young and without a college degree, but she has shined in her role so far, and credits that to a kind, but goal-oriented work environment. She might be one of the biggest value employees we have ever had and is on track to be very successful.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Darren Lopez, Co-Founder of Ageless Global LLC..

Darren comes from over 23 years of diverse, entrepreneurial background in nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, anti-aging and wellness. Darren’s specialty skillset and diverse experience has allowed him to help innovate new products, develop supply chains, and establish initial marketing/positioning for groups and products that allowed them to grow from start-up to millions in sales. He has also served as a strength and conditioning advisor for elite and amateur athletes for 28 years.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Raised by great parents, I grew up in a middle-class home in Utah. I’m the second oldest of four kids and was always very athletic, having played football, basketball and baseball. One day I came home and told my Dad that I was done with baseball, to which he said, “great, you’re now in the lawn mowing business!” He arranged 20 yards a week for me to mow. I think the lessons my dad taught me through this were more valuable than my MBA and I still use those same principles learned from lawn mowing today, more than ever.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

That would have to be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s quote about being the person that when your feet touch the floor in the morning the devil says, “aw sh*t… they’re up”. This quote sums up perfectly the type of person I aim to be on a daily basis in my business, community, and personal life.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Tim Grover’s book Relentless. I like his streamlined approach to life and being principled and centered in what you do, as well as being accountable in your actions. I like his classifications of traits, attitudes and actions that determine success. I truly believe Michael Jordan owes a lot of credit to Tim Grover for helping push him to be the GOAT of the NBA (he pushed MJ to improve his vertical by 10 inches like a pro). It resonated with me in the sense, that no matter how good you think you are, you need to push yourself to continually improve by implementing the correct principles and mindset needed to achieve those results.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I have spent the past 23 years in diverse entrepreneurial activities including nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, anti-aging and wellness. I’ve helped innovate a number of new products, develop supply chains, and establish initial marketing and positioning for groups and products that allowed them to grow exponentially.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

Before the onset of this crisis in March, our company focused primarily on health and alternative/integrative medicine, with a suite of products aiding in natural wellness and pain management for the CBD market. We have since pivoted to expand our portfolio to include two patent-pending, clinically-tested COVID-19 defense products that better equip our communities with the defense needed to combat the virus. We are honored to have found a new passion and purpose amidst these trying times.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

My business partner and I had the independent testing lab we have used for other product testings to purchase the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus, for which we then started trying to find solutions to kill it. In the initial test, we observed and realized how scary this virus can be with how resistant it is to traditional cleaning methods, (i.e., we found that 91% alcohol only killed 38% of the virus). Through these tests, we found a way to make a stabilized water solution that kills 99.9% of the virus with no regrowth after 24 hours. We also developed an IRB-approved therapeutic immune-boosting oral spray that kills 98% of the virus, so we filed some provisional patents and pushed forward.

How are things going with this new initiative?

While we are elated with the findings of our products, as well as the feedback we’ve received from users thus far, it can be discouraging to be overshadowed by so much false and misinformation out there on what works and what’s recommended. I think with the resurgence of cases, people are realizing they need to look for new and innovative ways to protect themselves. Our goal is to raise greater awareness of our products since they have been tested specifically against the coronavirus pathogen, unlike most common household cleaners currently on the market.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Mother. Though she had a terminal illness, she battled daily and lived 17 years longer than any medical expert felt possible. Despite all the medical issues, she would still commit acts of kindness and service to others, and she was never negative, always positive and extremely grateful. She served and helped others constantly. It’s this mentality I hope to apply in my work.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I am so happy to see many people gain confidence and lose fear as they discover the powerful products we have brought to market. Seeing people go from fearful, anxious states to ones of confidence and reassurance that they can live a normal life even in the middle of a pandemic is very rewarding to me as well as my team, and we hope to continue that momentum.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I call them the Five Bees…

Be Nice

People produce results, so treat them right and always act with kindness. Our current office manager is untraditional as she is young and without a college degree, but she has shined in her role so far, and credits that to a kind, but goal-oriented work environment. She might be one of the biggest value employees we have ever had and is on track to be very successful.

Be Grateful

While out to eat with a set of clients, we were given great service for which I was very grateful and tipped our server 40%. She returned to the table and said how grateful she was, and how hard this pandemic has made it to earn a living. At a time like this, it made a huge impression with these clients.

Be Patient

Success does not happen overnight (most of the time, anyway!). I have consistently looked at the early struggles that Tom Monaghan, Dwayne Johnson, Fred Smith, Abraham Lincoln, and alike figures endured and how they just kept pushing forward and it eventually worked out.

Be Results-Oriented

You need to focus on what you want and where you want to go, or you’ll never get there. Set lofty goals and shoot for them. I am currently working on my “60 things to accomplish by age 60.” Currently, I’ve got 48 of them completed and still have almost eight years to finish the final 12 on my list.

Be Principle-Centered

The older I have gotten the more I realize I don’t need everyone’s business, especially those that are greedy or unethical. We had a group try to buy our technologies out shortly after we developed them, and they were throwing out all kinds of nice-sounding promises. Long story short is, I am glad we declined.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

The pandemic and the crazy news cycle have not affected me negatively as I know I have been given a great set of technologies that can help people protect themselves and live a more normal life. My family uses them daily and I benefit and gain unbelievable confidence from knowing that fact. In fact, the news, especially the fallacies so prevalent about what does and doesn’t kill COVID-19, motivates me to get the message out and help people get the safety and security that I feel on a daily basis.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be a two-pronged movement. Each day, everyone would take five minutes to write and reflect on things they are grateful for (consistently at the top of my daily list is my wife, my kids and God). The second phase would be to require everyone to do two to three random acts of kindness, weekly.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Personally, I would prefer to see some kid on the Make-a-Wish List get to have lunch with someone they want to.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can check out our innovations and COVID-19 defense products at www.AgelessGlobalLab.com, as well as our Twitter account: @Ageless_Global