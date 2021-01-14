‘Prïnceps’: “‘Don’t be scared to try”

‘Don’t be scared to try’, ‘be focused on building a long term career’, ‘learn from your mistakes and don’t make them to burn you out’, ‘you need a lot of money to play the game’, ‘you need 3 killer songs to hit the industry’…these are all things said during our musical journey in different circumstances and in different stories, but all with something in common. When we started our journey it was just us, a guitar and some ideas we wanted to translate into good songs. We naively did not think about the business part, which is a completely different knowledge useful for achieving a good career.

Prïnceps (stylised as :princeps, pronounced prins-eps) are a London based electronic rock duo consisting of singer Renz Byrne and bassist and producer Marko Press. The two have worked together for years, forming Prïnceps when their previous band split up in 2018. Their name is inspired by their mutual love of Ancient Rome (Press’s home city) and the video game ‘Rome: Total War’.

Described as a fusion of The Prodigy, Chemical Brothers, Bring Me The Horizon and The Used, Prïnceps’ influences range far and wide. They have covered a wide range of genres, the only common theme being that they must love the songs, as well as releasing their own original music.

Extraordinarily prolific and diverse, Prïnceps have explored politics with their single ‘MEGA’, dubstep with ‘Nostalgia’, dance with ‘Skeleton’, drum ’n’ bass on ‘Already Forgotten You ’ and mashed electro and rock together in their recent single ‘Oh So Fun!’, released in August 2020. The lead track on the “Trinity” EP is ‘Show Me What The Hell You’re Supposed To Be’, is perhaps their most authentic track to date.

With their contrasting mix of high energy, positive dance music and nihilistic and dark lyrics, perhaps Prïnceps are the perfect band for this new age with its constantly changing landscape.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/548e7195e21be3c18052dd5b6664818a

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Renz: I was born in Colchester, Essex and lived in Chelmsford with mum, dad and two younger brothers; we were raised Mormon but I stopped going to church when I was 17, my school was the roughest in the city but luckily I played on the football teams with all the nutters so they let me live in peace. I got into music when I was about 15 seeing Linkin Park on tv, nothing else funny or traumatic to report…

Marko: Born in a town near Rome, Italy and lived there with my parents and younger brother. I grew up in a house far from the city centre, surrounded by nature…as a kid maybe I didn’t appreciate it as much as I do now; I was far from my friends and I had to have a long walk to get to them. While now, that house has become one of my fave places to spend quality time for myself. I was a boy scout from the age of 8 until my 18; I don’t know at all how and why I found myself there, but I have good memories and many skills that I keep with me…thanks to which I was able to have experience in social works and in many diversities.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Renz: Seeing about 30 seconds of the music video for Linkin Park’s first single ‘One Step Closer’, I’d never cared about music before and was WWE and football obsessed, CD:UK just happened to be on in the background and Linkin Park made it to the charts, I’d never heard anything like it, the guy was screaming! 20 years later and here we are…

Marko: I got into music when I was about 7 starting to play piano. My dad was a big influence, he was a dreamer and musician in his youth; I guess I grew up listening to his music more than anything else. I had a break when I was 12 and got back into the music when I was 15. Metallica was the band that inspired me the most and took me into bass guitar, love at first sight. And from there I never stopped…

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Renz: It might not be interesting to everyone but in one of my former bands we toured with former WWE Champion Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy, as a MASSIVE wrestling fan that was probably the coolest tour I’ve been on and being able to chat with Chris daily and him be such a decent and nice dude after such success was really cool.

Marko: It was 2010, I randomly knew Pendulum would play in Rome and their concert had not yet been officially announced. Dreaming big, I started working to bring my band to play on that stage; I spent 4 months between phone calls, email, exciting and frustrating news…but in the end I managed to get my band on stage as one of the opening acts performing a dj set.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Renz: I wish my biggest mistake was when we were just starting, but I was a seasoned veteran by then…. I can’t remember exactly which festival as it was a lot in 2010 with the same band but it was big, T in the Park or Download Festival perhaps? We were playing on one of the smaller stages but it was still one of the biggest crowds we’d ever played to, about 4,000 people. We arrived at our last and biggest (and most practiced!) song and had a wall of death set up with the crowd, we played the intro and I completely forgot that we weren’t just going to kick into the main part of the song as we usually would and that we would delay that part with some more noise and me saying THANK YOU SO MUCH…etc before counting 1,2,3,4 GO to signify to the wall of death to run at each other. I just went straight into 1,2,3,4 GO like we were playing it normally, so the wall of death just at each other whilst it’s just noise and nothing to mosh to. It doesn’t sound that bad written down but it was absolutely mortifying. There’s video of it on YouTube that I can’t even look at to tell you which festival it was I’m still so mortified by it.

Marko: I go straight to the lesson learnt. Never leave your instruments unattended, especially if you’re playing in a rave. Your gear can easily be picked up by others to be used as a basis for taking drugs.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We recently released the ep ‘TRINITY’ in collaboration with DJ EKL, we produced a video for the single ‘Show Me What The Hell You’re Supposed To Be’ and we’re working on videos for the other 2 songs of the ep.

Also, we’re planning a UK tour and an international showcase for the next summer, but to be honest this one is not going smoothly with all the problems to due the pandemic. We keep working and being positive; exciting achievements will come!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Definitely putting diversity in the entertainment industry is a good vehicle for changing our culture leading to greater awareness, reflection, acceptance and therefore change.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

‘Don’t be scared to try’, ‘be focused on building a long term career’, ‘learn from your mistakes and don’t make them to burn you out’, ‘you need a lot of money to play the game’, ‘you need 3 killer songs to hit the industry’…these are all things said during our musical journey in different circumstances and in different stories, but all with something in common. When we started our journey it was just us, a guitar and some ideas we wanted to translate into good songs. We naively did not think about the business part, which is a completely different knowledge useful for achieving a good career.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Surround yourself with good people who want the best for you, they will be your real team that will lead you to succeed.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Make people think if their gadgets are built by slave labour, before they buy anything to feel trendy.

Even if there are anti-slavery organisations that control, we’re still too far from a fair working condition for many labourerss, and all of us consumers around the world are accomplices in this if we keep ignoring the problem. It’s pointless to share good messages about human rights from a device that contributed to people’s deaths. It’s stupid, isn’t it?!

…and the good to the people would be a greater awareness to reflect on what lies behind everything, thus becoming more thoughtful and therefore aknowledge how truly respect each others.

I would encourage a movement of open discussion about religion, I do think it’s crazy that it dominates so many people’s lives, politics and nations yet it’s not something that can be openly spoken about, even saying that I feel like I shouldn’t mention it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Unknowingly we just said how important it is to be surrounded by good people; and here we are…we must now reveal who our angels are 🙂

We were lucky enough to meet people who are now dear friends who believed in us and came forward to help us by becoming part of the team.

There is a long story that began with a living room in Italy and continues in everyday life in London.

They have followed us up to here by opening a creative agency called Vibes Art and we are now one of their loyal ‘customers’ … in reality we spend many evenings together between dinners, chat and playstation while we plan the next steps to take.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“No matter the situation, always wear a smile” — Joker

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Renz: The Rock. Because he’s The Rock.

Marko: Nikki Sixx, to feel his energy. I’m a big fan of Motley Crue, they’re not only a band…they’re an iconic brand of rock scene and Nikki is founder and leader of it.

How can our readers follow you online?

Find us as Prïnceps on all digital music platform and also as ‘@princepsmusic’ on instagram, facebook and twitter. Listen. Follow. Like. Repeat.

