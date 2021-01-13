“Get enough sleep!”, Logan Delgado and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

Get enough sleep! Sleep and recovery are huge, you have to let your body rejuvenate at the end of each day. Make sure you get off your phone an hour before bed, and if you are on your phone or TV a lot, then get some blue light blockers to help your sleep cycle. Secondly, focus on hydration. Nine out of ten Americans don’t drink enough water every day, and I’m one of those people even knowing that! Drink plenty of water, it’s oil for your body and helps everything do its job better. Third, eat clean foods. Try to stay away from anything boxed or packaged with a bunch of filler or preservatives. Eating clean is huge, you’ll notice a significant change in energy just by eating cleaner.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Logan Delgado.

Logan Delgado is co-owner of KetoCoach, a leader in lifestyle in-vitro diagnostic testing, which recently announced the launch of the first-of-its-kind diet app, FastCoach. FastCoach offers users access to a virtual support community with live and on-demand classes, called “challenges,” led by expert instructors on the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting.

Logan is from Austin, Texas. Those who follow him on YouTube and Instagram know him as Goody Beats. Logan trains and competes for bodybuilding physique challenges, gives advice on workouts and dieting and is huge on promoting positivity and motivation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Texas! As a child, I grew up playing a bunch of sports. In my teenage years I focused on football which is like a second religion here in Texas. I never had to worry about nutrition or food because I was always active! As soon as I graduated high school and stopped playing sports, my weight issues started as I went on a slow decline to living an unhealthy life. I knew nothing about nutrition or fitness despite playing sports and being active in high school. I just did whatever the coaches said!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It wasn’t one person, it was actually two people! When I got my new job, my boss was really into fitness and he would always workout. He was a little bit older than me but he was always moving, active and had a family and kids and multiple responsibilities at work. I figured he was balancing so much and I didn’t even have a family at that point, I might as well get active too. The second person I met when I started going to the gym. I met a kid named Christian Guzman, a youtuber, who inspired me to be more active YouTube and social media. I started that along with my fitness and health journey and never looked back.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One time, on my birthday, I was going to New York with my Mom and was planning on vlogging the whole trip. I lost my backpack in the airport before our flight to New York and lost all my equipment. I made a choice not to dwell on the negative and I ended up having the best time of my life on that trip with my Mom!

I don’t really think of mistakes much for a few reasons. The first is that I tend not to dwell on anything negative. Secondly, usually when something goes wrong, I’m quick to turn it into a positive or at least look at possible positive outcomes. I believe that’s a mental muscle you have to flex and work. You become accustomed to reacting in that way and the results are quite incredible.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

First of all, find your ‘why’, what are you passionate about? Put all your time and effort into that craft. Especially if it’s something you want to do for your living. The worst mistake people make is doing something for the money. If you start something for just the purpose of money, you’re going to get burnt out and chewed up. If you do something, you’re passionate about, something that you would do for free — then go for it. You’re the star of your show! This is something I stand by, I always give this advice. Be your own person and do what you do best. Everything else will fall into place.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

No. I don’t read books, it’s never been my thing. Instead, I really follow Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his non-stop work ethic. He started from the bottom to get to where he is today. This inspiration has made a significant impact on my life and my own work ethic.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

It’s never too late to become what you might have been.

This is the way I look at life because a huge excuse people make is “It’s too late,” but it’s not, it never is. Start now! You don’t want to be on your deathbed saying “what if” because you never took a chance.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The FastCoach app — being involved in creating this platform from the beginning, when it was just an idea, all the way to now, where it is a full, functioning platform, gives me goosebumps- even just talking about it. I’m so proud of FastCoach and I get excited to work on the app every morning. With everything that’s going on in the world right now, health and taking care of your body is more important now than ever. I’m very passionate about FastCoach and health in general and I feel like this platform is going to help others!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It’s very important to create habits because habits become a lifestyle. The ketogenic diet is a great example because people ask me how I’ve been doing it for so long without getting tired of it. I don’t even feel like I’m doing the ketogenic diet anymore because I have become so used to eating in a way that feels great to my body physically, mentally, and emotionally. I am doing Logan’s diet. Working out also becomes second nature, like other people brush their teeth or have coffee in the morning. Because I committed to doing it for long enough, it’s now not even a thought of “Oh man, I have to go workout”. I just do! When habits become ingrained into your way of being, everything becomes easier!

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

Creating a training schedule has helped me tremendously because I used to just go to the gym when I had time. But no one has time, and other priorities will always take over workout time if you don’t have a solid plan. Creating a schedule establishes it as a priority and you no longer have the excuse of “I didn’t have time”. The same can be said for eating, making a schedule and plan for food prep, and what foods you’re going to eat and not eat. If your health is important to you and you make a plan for these things, you’ll be able to incorporate it into your schedule much easier. If you don’t have a plan then you might as well plan on failing.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

The best way to develop good habits is to take small steps at first, allowing your individual needs to be met while making small improvements that build over time. If you burn yourself out right away, you’ll be left feeling worse and you’ll have bad memories from the experience. This will likely lead to reservations and anxiety to get back into it.

For bad habits, if you keep making the same mistakes, like bingeing on sugar food or drinking more than you want, then the first thing you need to do is get rid of those foods, drinks, or any other temptations. Throw it away and don’t even think about buying it again. If you want to take a fitness journey seriously, get rid of any temptations you have, and don’t cheat yourself. Remind yourself how you feel after consuming junk food, tell yourself that it doesn’t have any power over you, and then give yourself a few days of eating clean. Then build on that- a week, two weeks, a month. It only gets easier, not harder. Everyone is different, for some people 2 weeks is all it takes for something to stick, for others it might be 2 months, but no matter who you are, it gets easier. Remember to celebrate small victories too!

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Get enough sleep! Sleep and recovery are huge, you have to let your body rejuvenate at the end of each day. Make sure you get off your phone an hour before bed, and if you are on your phone or TV a lot, then get some blue light blockers to help your sleep cycle. Secondly, focus on hydration. Nine out of ten Americans don’t drink enough water every day, and I’m one of those people even knowing that! Drink plenty of water, it’s oil for your body and helps everything do its job better. Third, eat clean foods. Try to stay away from anything boxed or packaged with a bunch of filler or preservatives. Eating clean is huge, you’ll notice a significant change in energy just by eating cleaner.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Carry a gallon jug throughout your day so you know at the end of your day, you drank a gallon of water. Even if you don’t keep using it, at least use it to know how much water you should be drinking daily!

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

For work, I definitely recommend getting a stand-up desk. Sitting eight hours a day is stressful on the body, it’s harmful to your back, posture, and shoulders. It’s important to get out of that position as much as you can. Set a timer, get up and walk around every 30 minutes or just as often as you can! For performance in sports, I recommend getting a meal in 90 minutes before a strenuous workout or intense exercise/sport. Stretching is huge as well, stretching will help prevent injury and give your deep muscles a little heat, which promotes flexibility and strength.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

Personally, I like taking BHB ketones with my coffee in the morning. They really put me in a focused and energized mental state right away. The ketogenic diet really helps me with my focus and mental clarity, which is a big draw to keto for a lot of people and why so many adopt it into their way of living. A result of eating keto is focus and clarity without any crashes or brain fog! Third, and this is a tough one but very simple, practice not giving in to distractions- especially with your phone. It’s easy to get distracted or to jump from one thing to another, but as often as you can, make the effort to give your full attention to the task at hand. Not only will your focus improve, but you’ll be more efficient and present in all aspects of your life!

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

For all the habits I listed above, the best practice is to start small — whatever that means for you as an individual. Maybe you’ll start by not eating any sweet food, and then work your way to no sugary drinks. Instead of being off your phone a full hour before bed, start with just 15 minutes and then work your way up. Start wherever you are and take it in manageable doses to create a solid foundation for yourself and avoid burning out. Finally, just commit. You owe it to yourself, so don’t bullshit with yourself. Commit to what you want, take control, and get after it. You’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain!

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Flow is all about the way you look at things. I start my day every morning by thinking about how blessed I am. The little things are especially important- the fact that I am able to get out of bed using my own two feet because I know there are people out there in this world, including my brother, who are not able to do that for themselves. I smile and am grateful for what I have and what I can do. I’m not taking any day for granted. I’m going to make the most out of those 24 hours because of how lucky I am and how grateful I feel.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My #1 movement would be spreading positivity, spreading good vibes, good energy — that’s what I want! I want to do something kind and positive for other people. I feel like it’s contagious and I want people to feel good and positive. If people were to think of me, they might not remember what I said but I would want them to remember the way I made them feel.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Dwayne “The Rock” Johson, let’s go!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Here are my handles for social media!

Instagram: @goodybeats

Youtube: Goody Beats

TikTok- @therealgoodybeats

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.