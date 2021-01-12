Noyan Alperen Idin: “Do not overthink”

Do not overthink. When it crosses a certain threshold, thinking too hard on something makes it harder to take action. Notice the issue, brainstorm on what you can do and take action. Unlike the saying, think twice, but do not think three times.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Noyan Alperen Idin

Noyan Alperen Idin is the Co Founder of Decktopus, an innovative online platform for its next generation presentation tool. Idin is an expert in product management, product marketing, engineering, and business strategy. Combining his skills in product management with technology, he created a pioneering online tool which is already subscribed and used by thousands of users globally.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

The story of building Decktopus goes back to my college years. I was the president of the entrepreneurship club and I was responsible for continuously organizing events to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit in our school. The general structure of the events was that participant teams would have to come in, find a business idea, build a business model, prepare a pitch deck and finally pitch the idea to the jury. What’s more, they had to do all that in a time crunch- 24 to 36 hours to be precise. As we lead these types of events countless times, I had the chance to observe the many difficulties such events imposed on its participants. Most of the teams were extremely successful in finding a business idea and building a business model- so the content for their presentations were complete. Yet, even though they had great knowledge of their content, this did not reflect on their presentations. I saw so many great ideas lose its spark behind bad presentations. This is because presentation making isn’t only about the content; you also need a good eye for design. But, as is the case with all skills, an eye for design is not gifted to everyone and requires a lot of practice to master. It is not hard to predict the utter failures some presentations ended up becoming under the time crunch and with the lack of design eye these teams were trying to function. I too had multiple business ideas at the time, met other startups and observed the same difficulties. There was always the urgency to complete a presentation in a time crunch. This also applied to my classes: I majored in electronics and communication engineering where, in addition to the content heavy engineering education, we had to work on social and business endeavours, complete our homeworks and project reports and so on. There was simply no time to prepare a presentation. The same concept was easy to observe after graduation: if you are a freelancer or an SME, you need to prepare a proposal for your clients and then you need to present your product/service in the best way to close the deal. Again, it is not enough to prepare and master the content in the slides. It seemed to be as if this observation was becoming a daily phenomenon. This sparked an exciting feeling in me. I didn’t know then that feeling was going to be what would lead to the creation of Decktopus and the launch of official career.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story in my career journey happened at the beginning. Looking back at it now, I see that this event is one of the key reasons that lead me to pivot into this career path. Another day, another entrepreneurship event… We were contacting and inviting the fellow jury members. We needed a minimum of 5 juries and for some reason the 4th and 5th slots would simply not fill. I had become so desperate that I was looking for potential jury members in the contacts’ contacts of my Linkedin contacts. After days of exhausting search, I finally found 2 people that would collectively become such a huge part of my life: in fact, those people were very successful entrepreneurs working on the very school I was studying at,and running a startup at our campus! These individuals, Uğur Yiğit and Şener Bilgin, would become my business partners at Decktopus just 2 years later. Looking back at it now, I am very lucky that no one responded to our jury invitations!

Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

Decktopus is the next generation presentation tool that allows you to prepare stunning decks in extremely short time frames. Our platform allows for an extremely easy presentation making process because of its unique features. These include intuitively pre-prepared presentation structures and designs that are specifically tied to the type/topic of your presentation. Our platform also offers restricted options per topic domain to alleviate the trouble of choosing from endless options. All you have to do is to choose the theme of your presentation and enter the content. Our tool takes care of everything else, including alignment, size, color, and more. Any change in the style you make in one slide is automatically applied to all the other slides, preserving the integrity of the presentation.

How will this help people? Think about it. In almost every environment, every community, every industry, there is always a rush to prepare a presentation in a time crunch. In most cases, these presentations are being compiled for very significant purposes: passing a class, closing a deal, getting an investment, winning a competition… Simply making the presentation preparation process easier would touch so many people’s lives so positively by saving them time, money and effort.

How do you think this might change the world?

To change the world, you need to be solving a true challenge experienced by many people. As we talked about, creating a visually engaging presentation is a critical issue faced by many. Current presentation tools are only augmenting the trouble that comes with presentation making. While using existing presentation tools, you find yourself lost among the myriad of options, battling with structures, styles, and themes, and struggling to find and place the appropriate content. Even if your content is ready, simply the formatting and design of the presentation prove to be no easy feat. This translated to countless hours, dollars, and brain power wasted. With Decktopus, this won’t be the case. Decktopus in an experiential product. The more it is experienced, the more widespread it will become. After Decktopus becomes the go-to presentation tool for everyone, presentation preparation will not be as burdensome a responsibility. With their content prepared, Decktopus will be handing a prepared presentation to its users without the hassle.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

We live in a capitalist world where offering an abundance of options is prized. However our research showed us that giving users too many options creates undue stress and effort while they battle to choose. According to Science Daily, consumers stop buying as number of options increase. Decktopus flips this structure and limits the options offered. What if this were to create a trend. What if, instead of providing limitless options, businesses started prioritizing quality over quantity. Imagine: just 3 instead of 50 shampoo brands on the counter, 1 instead of 5 social media platforms where you post everything, 4 instead of hundreds of items on the menu, 5 instead of 20 subjects in college. Given that consumer psychology is geared, this trend could take a wrong direction, limiting the competition that fuels innovation and improvement for products. Well, I guess we will have to wait and see if limited becomes better than limitless in the coming years.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

It was the last year of my college career. I was working on my thesis project day and night, having no leisure time whatsoever. Lost among the myriad of tasks I needed to work on, I kept on complaining about how making a presentation was the last thing I needed in my timetable. Hours of structuring the content, picking the right design, finding the appropriate templates did not sem too attractive. Compiling the content was already extremely difficult. Why did putting it in a presentation need to occupy such a significant and challenging part of my agenda? That was the tipping point. There had to be another way. There are countless successful designers in this world and I am not one of those people. I know my content and I worked so hard to create it. Why did I have to worry about the rest? That is how Decktopus came to the rescue!

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

We have an extremely diverse user base with professionals in a myriad of industries. To extend our client base, we need to work with industry leaders and showcase how useful our products were for their businesses or tasks. We are currently working with multiple influencers for this purpose. Yet, there is still much room to grow in terms of advancing our visibility in user segments that need the solution we provide. Our business needs to increase its partnerships with select industries and promote its solution to wider audiences. Once the tool is on the map, we expect more growth will come organically.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

We have been working on countless marketing and PR initiatives to increase the visibility of our product. We have been running micro influencer marketing campaigns, producing creative and informational blog articles, working on our SEO strategies to boost our organic traffic, building a social media community of users who are struggling with current presentation tools, and connecting and working with thought leaders in the presentation industry. Our outreach has been particularly targeting communities that will find the Decktopus product the most useful, including students, academic, real estate and business professionals.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

This is a difficult question to answer and naming just one person would not do justice to all the other precious individuals who helped me get to where I am now. I have been extremely lucky with the people who became a part of my life and supported me in my career journey. I can name countless mentors who always had my back, co-workers that shared my mindset, and my business partner that shared my vision. Each and every one of them has a special place in my heart.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I see the proof of the benefits of our work when I look back at where I started. As we talked about, everything started from our entrepreneurship events. Now, we are partnering with the entrepreneurship club I used to be the president of and supporting them with our Decktopus presentation making interface, so that they can lead more fruitful and successful events. Witnessing the already great business ideas shine brighter with good presentations was the very reason we started this journey. No more bad presentations mean no bright idea will go to waste.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

You cannot solve everything with money. What keeps a team running is not money, but motivation. Our most successful and productive times were perhaps when we had extremely limited prospects for financial gain but endless working fervor and motivation.

Do not overthink. When it crosses a certain threshold, thinking too hard on something makes it harder to take action. Notice the issue, brainstorm on what you can do and take action. Unlike the saying, think twice, but do not think three times.

Marketing is everything. As people who come from an engineering background, it is easy to convince yourself that a good product will always be successful. But, the reality is that a bad product with solid marketing will always outshine the better product with poor marketing.

You can’t help everyone. There are billions of people in this world and that means there are infinite ways to help them. If you try to help everyone at once your help will not translate into a comprehensive solution. Instead, focusing on certain audience segments will help you create a better product that better solves the problem you are trying to tackle. Would you prefer a medicine that helps everyone just a little, or a medicine that cures the disease for 25% of the population? I would go for the latter.

“Hire fast, fire fast” is key to target the best talent possible. As the saying goes: “One rotten apple infects all in the basket”. Adding a teammate is like introducing someone new to the family. It needs precision to ensure that you share the same vision, work ethic and motivation. Further, if you notice that there are toxic individuals in your team (or even your daily life) , get rid of them ASAP.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I always value the ideas my young friends bring to the table; there should definitely be more investment and support for young entrepreneurs so that they can prosper in their industry at a young age. Further, they should be educated with real life case studies. It is not hard to see what kind of amazing things are born as a product of youth energy and sector experience. Older generations bring more reality and experience, grounding the business. Younger generations bring excitement and motivation. A movement I would like to start is to better build this bridge and support partnerships among different generations.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A winner is a dreamer who never gives up.” — Nelson Mandela. At the very beginning of the Decktopus journey, even before finding the “Decktopus” name, our code name was “Nelson”, coming from Nelson Mandela. This quote has deeply affected my life from the very day I first heard this statement. The quote truly speaks for itself. Not only in business, but in every single aspect of my life, whenever I feel tired, trapped or I feel like giving up, I remember this quote. Nothing good comes easily; if it were easy, everyone would do it. If you would like to be successful in an endeavour, you need to fight for it. Do not give up in the fight to achieve your dreams.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

You watched countless bad presentations to this day. How many more great ideas will be eliminated simply because of the bad presentations they come with. You may have missed so many significant investment opportunities because the poor state of the presentation leads to the idea being lost on the way. How about you meet a startup that will alleviate this issue permanently? No more bad presentations!

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.