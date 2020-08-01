COVID-19 has set the world spinning. With over 17 million confirmed cases worldwide, life has become quite different from how we once knew it.

Some have lost loved ones. Others have battled COVID-19 themselves. Many have canceled weddings, lost jobs, and struggled with mental health. We all have experienced changes in our day-to-day lives.

And with these changes, it can feel difficult to embrace the good. Counterintuitive, even.

But there is still good out there. And each good thing we see deserves recognition.

The list below includes 19 things to be grateful for during COVID-19. Not all things will apply to everyone, as we all lead different lives.

But the list does show what we have in common: light in our lives. My hope is that this light will guide us through these tough times and into bright futures. 🙂

1. Someone you can count on

Knowing there is someone in this world you can count on is the best feeling. Whether it’s someone to talk to, support you during tough times, or celebrate with you during the good ones, people like this are everything!

2. The ability to persevere

Challenges are naturally difficult to overcome. But how blessed are we do be able to actually overcome them? To persevere, even when things get hard? The sense of achievement we feel afterward makes it all worth it.

3. A cause you care about

Having a cause you care about is a blessing! It provides you with the opportunity to better the world. It can also provide you with a strong sense of purpose, inspiring and motivating you along the way.

4. Dogs

Dogs are the absolute best. During COVID-19, some areas have in fact seen a surge in foster applications for dogs, perhaps because of the companionship and happiness they can provide. Owning a dog can be a lot of work, but they’re so worth it!

5. Time spent outside

Many spend their free time in restaurants, bars, or other indoor areas. As most indoor options aren’t available during COVID-19, many people have opted for park visits, hikes, and other outdoor adventures. That extra time outside is a good thing! It can leave you feeling refreshed and energized.

6. Video Calls

If you haven’t hopped on a video call yet, I highly recommend it! It’s a great way to connect with friends and family in a way that’s easy for everyone – especially when in-person visits aren’t feasible. I always feel grateful afterward.

7. The ability to learn

For much of our lives, we’re encouraged to learn. And often times, it’s just a means to an end (e.g. get the degree, get the job, etc.). But how great is it that we have the ability to learn? That we can become wiser and more knowledgeable with a bit of effort? To me, that’s the ultimate gift.

8. Intimacy

The effects of COVID-19 are far-reaching, and sometimes it can feel like there’s no safe space. Intimacy is a great way to find that safe space. If you have someone you can be intimate with, cherish that time.

9. Exercise

While it can be tough to maintain a consistent workout regimen, it’s worth noting that exercise is a privilege. Personally, my ankle won’t allow me to run (my favorite workout method). If you can exercise in the way you like best, that’s something to celebrate!

10. Food and drink

Not everyone has access to food and clean drinking water – let alone options like different cuisines, types of beverages, and sweets. It’s something never to take for granted.

11. Someone who counts on you

If someone counts on you, that means they find you trustworthy, responsible, and caring. What a compliment! Compliments aside, the opportunity to lend someone a helping hand is a big one.

12. Your health

COVID-19 has harmed both physical and mental health. But it’s worth mentioning that there are so many other health issues that could arise in any given person. If you have your health, whether in some areas or all, that’s something to be so, so thankful for.

13. A hobby or passion that lights you up

My passion is blogging. I could spend an eternity doing it. What’s yours? Passions and hobbies help so much to light that fire inside you and get you excited to start the day. Appreciate yours!

14. Staycations

COVID-19 has, needless to say, impacted the ability to travel. But a staycation is still an option! If you’ve been able to have some local fun with those around you – whether it’s patio dining (with masks), a hike, or something similar – that’s a win.

15. More quality time with your roomies

Living with others during COVID-19 hasn’t always been easy, due to changes like working from home. That said, the extra time spent with your “roomies”–family members, partners, friends, etc.–is a nice silver lining. It’s nice to feel close to someone and go through this time together.

16. The ability to communicate

How amazing is it to have things like language, and freedom of expression? The ability to communicate helps us understand others, be understood, talk, laugh, and connect. Life will always have its ups and downs, but we have each other. That is the ultimate blessing.

17. Your Uniqueness

There is no one like you on this earth. How incredible is that? While we all have things we are working on, we are infinitely valuable just as we are. We are beautiful in our uniqueness.

18. Memories

COVID-19 has made many of us nostalgic. We have memories of exotic vacations, fun family visits, and even time spent with our co-workers at the office. It can be saddening to no longer have these options, but we still have our memories. Being able to think back to good times, and have experienced those good times, is something to be grateful for.

19. Life

This one, of course, tops the list. The fact that we are alive at all is a blessing! What were the odds that the earth would become able to sustain life? That our parents would meet at a certain time? That their meeting would ultimately cause us to be born? And so on? In short, we are all miracles. And each day of life we have is the ultimate gift.

I hope you enjoyed this list, and would love to hear from you in the comments! What are you grateful for today?