Ketevan Girogadze of KatieOne: “Passion is everything!”

Through my blog and the content I create, I try to bring light and fun to my community, especially during these difficult and strange times. I also use my platforms to bring awareness to real-life issues we are all currently facing in the world. It’s not always the easiest to talk about, but I feel we influencers have a responsibility to share information and educate our followers.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ketevan “Katie” Girogadze of KatieOne.

From Georgia (the country not the state) to Paris and around the World, Influencer, Blogger, Photographer and Entrepreneur Ketevan (Katie) Girogadze is elevating the photography game on Instagram with her recently launched app Katie One. Katie shares her incredible story and a few pro photography tips too.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you so much. Like a lot of people, my path has NOT been a straight line and has had several twists and turns. Although I now live in Paris, I am not originally from France. I was born in 1993 in a rural mining town in the Republic of Georgia (the former Soviet Republic in the Caucasus region bordering eastern Turkey and Russia) and lost my parents at 12 years old and was raised by my aunt. Thanks to constant hard work, dedication to my studies and a very strong desire to succeed, I earned the opportunity to enroll at one of France’s top business schools. After graduating with honors, I started my career as a social media manager at L’Oréal, responsible for social media strategy for one of the brands in their portfolio. A big part of my job was to do research on Instagram. This inspired me to start my own Instagram feed and gradually became a sort of side hustle for me. As I gained more and more followers, two years later I decided to take the leap and leave my job and dedicate myself full time to work on my fashion and lifestyle blog, KatieOne.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

In life, many of the most interesting and best lessons are learned during difficult circumstances. The recent lockdowns forced all of us to take a pause and really think about what’s important. Rather than just generating more visual content I wanted to really engage with my followers in a more direct and meaningful way. I started sharing photography education content during the lockdown using creative and funny videos. I thought everyone (myself included) could use some laughter and lightheartedness. I’m so happy to see how many people improved their skills just by participating in our weekly photography challenges and quizzes. It was truly inspiring to see the power of imagination and creativity during such a difficult time.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At the beginning of my career, I started developing friendships with like-minded people that I met through Instagram. Luckily, at that moment in time we could actually meet up in real life! Whenever we would meet, I felt like I already knew a lot about them. It was such a special feeling of connection. I made a few close friends through Instagram and we would always have the best, the funniest, and most adventurous trips together. We traveled the world together creating content for brands and also just for fun. Like life, travel doesn’t always go according to plan! But that’s often when the real fun happens. During one such trip, I got really confused operating a GoPro. Instead of capturing our road trip in Northern Italy, I managed to film nothing but close-ups of my face!!! Lesson learned: ALWAYS check your gear and understand how to operate it BEFORE you go away!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

When I started blogging in 2015, I was looking at the big bloggers on Instagram and online and realized that I couldn’t produce content at the same level they were. I simply didn’t have the resources: I didn’t have a photographer that could shoot my outfits every day or on a weekly basis. I wasn’t going out to brunch every Sunday morning. I wasn’t traveling to a tropical destination once a month.

As I was getting ready to graduate from university with a master’s degree and start my career in marketing at L’Oreal. I realized in order to stand out I had to create content that reflected who I was and my actual lifestyle. I needed to create authentic content.

I consider myself a working professional. I’m creative. I’m a photographer and an entertainer. My mission is to inspire my followers, to explore, to create, and to live life with style …. and a dose of humor.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Passion is everything! The first and most important step is to focus on what you are passionate about. It might not be obvious in the beginning and it’s crucial to understand that you can’t be perfect for everyone. So don’t try. Just be authentically you. Also taking time off is very important. The silver lining of this pandemic and lockdown has been being forced to slow down. I take some days off social media. I also put down the phone at night to avoid constantly scrolling through social media. I also always take conversations offline whenever possible. I feel so much better when I connect with people face to face. You can’t replace it. Spending so much time by yourself interacting only via social media can be really isolating. I also try to unfollow or mute people that don’t add value to my feed. There’s enough negativity in this world. My mission for KatieOne is to inspire and delight.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’m very fortunate. My husband is the most supportive person in my life. He was the person who always supported and believed in me and still does. He is the one who helped me overcome my shyness and insecurities which in turn has helped me enormously to show more of my true personality on my blog. He is the guy who will step out in the middle of the street and stop traffic to get the perfect shot or stand endlessly in the pouring rain with me to pose for our photos. He’s a keeper!

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Yes, I am! We recently hit a big milestone of 100.000 downloads of my editing app KATIE ONE only a few months after its launch. We are extremely happy that we were able to reach such a huge number, especially in the middle of the pandemic. Currently we are developing many new and exciting features in the app that will be introduced in the coming months!

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Can you share “5 Things Anyone Can Do To Take Stunning Photos”. Please share an example for each.

Light. Light. Light. Always look for the best light! The quality of light has the biggest impact on your photographs. Recently, I’ve really loved taking pictures in natural lighting. I share them on my channels with minimal aesthetic editing. There is something honest and pure about them. I love taking pictures in the bright sun just a few hours before sunset. It’s the golden hour for photographers! Choose an interesting subject to photograph. It can be found everywhere and be anything really. From a simple street scene to a flower in your garden. If you find it interesting and it speaks to you, that usually translates to a good photo. Composition is key. The easiest and always most effective guideline for composition is the ‘rule of thirds’. It works by splitting an image into thirds both horizontally and vertically and placing the main subject of your photo along those lines. Use a tripod or any surface to stabilize the shot. It’s the best tool to reduce blurry photos but it can also be your best friend if you want to capture a photo of yourself without a photographer. Practice makes perfect. Shoot every day. The best way to improve your photography skills is to practice. Shoot as much as you can and your skills will improve over time.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to start an empathy movement. Empathy is something the world can always use more of. We can’t always walk in another person’s shoes but we can try to understand things from their perspective. It’s useful to make a habit of asking where people are coming from and accepting that they are doing the best they can do with what they have. We don’t all have to agree on everything but we need to empathize and respect each other’s differences.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Follow me on Instagram for daily life and travel: @katie.one and for photography tips: @katieoneapp

I also share funny content on TikTok:@katie.one

And detailed blog posts with insider tips on the blog: www.katieone.com