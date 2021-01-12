Kimberly Gonzales of PÜR Evergreen: “Just like any business it takes a ton of time to get it started”

Just like any business it takes a ton of time to get it started. So, I have been investing time in my product and also my cleaning company. I do a huge Stuff the Stocking Event every year to collect new packages of socks and other items.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kimberly Gonzales.

Kimberly Gonzales is a mother of three who lives in beautiful Colorado. She is married and has a love and passion to help families and businesses with their journey in their life. Kimberly Gonzales loves her outside time with all of her chickens and golden retriever Gunner.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood backstory goes like this. From what my parents told me I would lead half of the neighborhood kids in a marching and acting scene around the yard. Early on my parents had seen the leadership begin. When I became a teen then entered into adulthood I always tried to start businesses. I would start a daycare, or a sticker business and even a website for parents to use as a resource for events and activities. I loved being outside and being in nature. Growing up in Arizona most of my outside time was in the winter, spring and late fall. As I am doing this interview in Milliken, Colorado, I am outside on this warm sunny day, barefoot and enjoying all the natural sounds around me. I was always that child that loved mother earth and enjoyed nature of all kinds as a kid.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My own quote about life, “Failure is just a lesson for us to improve and all part of the journey for better greatness.” This is relevant to my life because I have overcome so much. A failed marriage, being a single mom with a son that has special needs that began getting seizures and businesses that didn’t make it. I than did balloon twisting and face painting to which lead to where I now own a cleaning business and now cleaning product I invented. I had to fail so I could learn how to always do better and to get up and tell myself I am worth it.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One of the current books I am reading is “Unstoppable Influence” by Natasha Hazlett I have really loved the fact that this book was a wake up call. Being in a funk after COVID 19 hit I was trying to find my purpose and my friend Dawyna recommended this amazing book for me to read. Mind you I am not a good book reader so getting started was hard. Now that I have been reading this, I am excited to pick it up every morning for my reading time. This book really helped me to find my value in myself and use the gifts that I was given to influence people’s lives. We need to go head on and tackle fear and our self-doubt like a boss. Sometimes when we have fears and anxieties it really clouds our perspective and decisions we make. No EXCUSES! Know your worth and charge accordingly. Tackle that fear!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

My career experience that I have is running a professional Eco-Friendly cleaning company. I have been running this company for over 6 years now. I am also really knowledgeable in products and what is safe to use and what to use in homes and businesses. I experimented with the creation of my product for almost 2 years and finally was able to master it knowing it would be safe on everything in addition the scents I chose would be beneficial to your health.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

I have worked twice as hard to get my product in the hands of families and businesses. It scares me what people are breathing in to try to kill germs and what they are using to clean with. My goal is to really help families and businesses have a safer option to clean with.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

This is a great question! Honestly when I was training my employees with the products we were using it became hard for them to remember which one was to use on what. I am also a part of a group for cleaning businesses and I cringed when I saw what they were using on client’s belongings. Do you realize that our homes and work environment have more toxins than what is outside? Scary to think that but it’s true. What we use in our homes to clean with, we are breathing it in daily. That is when I wanted to have something that would not only replace all your cleaning products, but give cleaning a new feel and meaning to it. That was my “Aha Moment”

How are things going with this new initiative?

Honestly it has been a struggle into get in the market because so many people are looking for those name brand products since PÜR Evergreen™ is so new, not a lot of people know about it or trust it. The feedback I have received from customers that have used it, told me they are never going back and PÜR Evergreen™ is their go to cleaner. I have been on a limited budget since I have been doing this as money comes in.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Another wonderful heart felt question!

It is not just one person. Why I say this is it takes that village of support. I am so incrediably blessed by my small business friends and family that took that leap of faith and tried my products. It’s really awesome when you have such a fabulous support system in your circle. Whenever I post something they are not afraid to share it. I have some pretty awesome friends all around the United States. I am forever grateful for them.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

Oh man, are you sure? I have got some doozers with this! Well let’s see, I will start with one of my employees. My employees take their bags home after each job. She had left her bag out and she was sitting on the couch and her boyfriend had cut himself and he walks over to her bag and pulls out PÜR Evergreen™ all-purpose cleaner and starts to spray it on his cut. She was like what are you doing! “His reply was well it does have hydrogen Peroxide and natural soaps in it so it will clean and kill the germs.” She laughed it off. Kind of funny to think how safe my product that I invented is.

Here is the gross one! My adorable year old golden retriever Gunner tried to wake me up by licking my hand. I assumed it was 5:30 am since he does this wonderful routine every morning. But this was not your typical morning. As I fell back into a deep sleep I get woken up again (2:30 am), only by my husband saying he walked to the bottom of the stairs and ended up with his foot being incased with warm soft poo. This is not your typical poo but the oh so pudding like poo. Oh, yea the highlight of everyone’s morning! I dragged myself out of bed half-awake walking down the stairs and had a rude, slap in the face scent of fresh dog shit. Nothing like having that wake you up versus a fresh cup of oh so yummy coffee brewing. I decided I would need a team for this job so I did what any other mother would do and dragged her two teens out of bed to assist with the war zone down stairs. They were less than thrilled but in good spirit they helped their poor mom out. Once all it was all “scooped up” I realized I didn’t have carpet cleaning solution. So, I broke out my trusted PÜR Evergreen all-purpose cleaner and sprayed away, having a fresh sweet smell of spearmint filling the air making it much more pleasant to smell. We sprayed and used our carpet cleaner machine and it took it right out. We went over it once more and it was like heavenly magic, the brown spots were gone! So, we are still discovering what this amazing cleaner does!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The first thing was how hard it would be to get things certified and the amount of time you spend trying to get those processes done. Since COVID19 hit, it has been near impossible to get a hold of someone. And the cost is way beyond what a car cost. Just like any business it takes a ton of time to get it started. So, I have been investing time in my product and also my cleaning company. I do a huge Stuff the Stocking Event every year to collect new packages of socks and other items. You can’t do it all! I know we all try to do everything but it’s impossible. Delegate to get help. I have tried to do most everything on my own ,but in the end, I was not focused and I lost my creativity along the way. Have a schedule! You are laughing I am sure because most of us our schedules went out the door when kids went back to school. I will be honest, this is a work in progress for me still and I usually am the person that thrives on them. So, figure out a schedule from morning till night. Fear! Knowing that things will fall into place and I can’t let fear over take me.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

I was so excited to respond to this question! We all are feeling anxious with not knowing what is going to happen. Some strategies that have really helped me and my mental wellness are:

Go for a walk and leave your phone at home or your office. Even if it is a 15 min walk. For those that work from home, I go outside and sit in the warm sun. (Sometimes it snows so this makes it hard so even stepping outside for a moment to get fresh air helps. Get a SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) lamp and keep it by you. Yoga or meditation is a big one. Every morning I wake up and I pray and then say out loud what I’m thankful for. I write them down so when I start to feel overwhelmed or that anxiety starting, I remind myself of what I am so thankful for. The Power of Three is a powerful tool. If you were like me and have a long list of to do’s for the day you are already setting yourself up for feeling anxious. The Power of Three has really helped me prioritize the top three task I need to do. The first one needs to be the one you’re dreading so you can get that out of the way. This has really made my day go a lot smoother and I am not as stressed.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

It would be showing by an example of kindness and teaching others to do good. Having compassion and helping others in their lives and business.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I will try not to cry by answering this one. If there was one person I would love to have lunch with it would be my best friend Brooke. She isn’t on this earth anymore but it would be her. She was the most amazing friend I have ever had. She was the one person that inspired me in life. She sadly passed away at 17. But I still feel her presence at times. Now if we are talking about someone alive I would say Jennifer Garner or Drew Barrymore. I am not sure why but they seem so down to earth and I would love to just hang outside and just chat.

How can our readers follow you online? If they would like to follow me online I have both person and business that they can be a part of my group.

Instagram and Facebook @purevergreen ( Business) @cohippiechick ( personal) TIKTOK @cohippiechick Website: www.purevergreen.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!