Macy Mariano: “Feeling beautiful is to be myself!”

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Macy Mariano, a lifestyle and fashion blogger based in Miami, USA. She currently has an audience of over 100,000 followers. In addition to being an influencer, she is a pioneer in the influencer marketing industry with her own company that helps bloggers and other influential individuals create a media kit.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

I was an aspiring model in Miami. I did a lot of test shoots and went to meetings, but no agency would take me. So I decided to take things into my own hands and get on social media. When I saw some brands working with small influencers at the time, I also wanted to do that as well. I made connections, did content, and ever since, it has brought me further into influencer marketing. I have been doing this for five years.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My handful of friends. We all do the same thing. We stick together and help each other. We support each other and help each other grow. Some of my best friends are @jilissa @oliviapw @thejessicaexperience @vanessachristine @shecomesincolors @alexacollins & @gabriellakatia.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Not really sure if I have a humorous one! However, everything with reaching out to brands was trial and error. To get started, I did a lot for free; just so I could grow and get associated with the brands of choice. In the long wrong it did me well and made great partnerships.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

The advice I can give is be yourself. Others will follow. Post and create what you love. Authenticity is key to this. Pick a niche and stick to it. It’s okay to be universal and have little sub-niches as well. For sure though, you want to have the main focus. Scout spots to shoot, travel often if you can!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Brainstorm, create, shoot, and post as much as you can. When people see that you are active, they will follow. Answer DM’s and comments; engage with your community. Surround yourself with like-minded people that want to see you grow and build relations with you.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Over the years, I have disciplined myself with the platform. I monitor how long I am on IG, curate my explore feed of what I want to see/what will inspire me; anything that is unique and will keep me thinking outside the box. With my brand and business being social media, it’s important that my mental health is in check since I am on the app often. To blow off steam, I like to do pilates at Solidcore. I like to set my phone down at a certain time, enjoy some pasta and red wine. That is usually my therapy; for anything in fact!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Seeing my family really puts me back on balance. I live alone, so sometimes it does get lonely; then again I like my alone time. I am the oldest of 4 other siblings (5 in total) so it’s nice to see my best friends 🙂 We are all close, so it’s a refresher for me when I see them.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

To me, feeling beautiful is to be myself! I have learned to accept myself a long time ago and it feels amazing. I love myself. I never care what people think of me. Just the idea that NO ONE is like me makes me so happy. When I have that mindset, it makes me feel extraordinary… and sexy too. I embrace that. Another one: live your life how you want, because at the end of the day you will be your best self. I think that’s what makes one feel beautiful. Third, self-care. Treating myself to ‘me time’ like a massage, facial, or body treatment is important for a new glow.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

My two friends @thejessicaexperience and @oliviapw have this great podcast that literally talks about EVERYTHING. Life challenges, breakups, roommates, influencer life, sex, anything that you could think of. Hearing them makes me a better person and their input on things that I’ve maybe not put into perspective. Can find them on Spotify and Youtube!

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

Going to a chiropractor is just bizarre but SO needed. My neck was tied in knots and when I went, after 15 mins they were gone. I was nervous at first, but so glad I went. Now I go every month.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This year has been a doozy. Anything to further the relief of COVID or BLM, I would be much obliged. Anything that contributes to make this year better going into 2021, I would gladly participate in.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Not sure if she would see this but, I feel like me and Taylor Swift would be best friends. I adore her, and our lunch would be so fun.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Please feel free to follow me on Instagram @wanderwithmacy & @macysnook.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thanks for taking the time!