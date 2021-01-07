Laura Fuentes of Green Roads: “Give your body the support it needs”

Give your body the support it needs. Some people need to take a vitamin, others need a special diet, others need CBD. Whatever your particular case may be, don’t skimp on these things even if you get busy!

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Fuentes, CEO and co-founder of Green Roads, one of the the largest CBD privately owned CBD companies in the United States. She has over two decades of experience as a licensed compounding pharmacist.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m a licensed compounding pharmacist, and I got into CBD when a hemp entrepreneur and good friend Arby Barroso believed it was the solution to certain health challenges. I started making simple CBD oils and topicals just to help my friends and family, and that grew into the company Green Roads you see today.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My mostinteresting stories are from the countless people who tell me what CBD has done to improve their lives.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We needed to make a new company for our distribution and sales work. Our name is Green Roads World, so we thought to make Green Roads World Distributors. We planned to name it GRW Distributors, but late at night, I mistyped it to read GWR on the business application. I showed it to Arby, and he pointed out it read GWR. I couldn’t believe I did it, so we kept coming up with things like Green Roads World Retail, or anything to make it work. Everyone was laughing and giving me a hard time, but we are GWR Distributors to this day. Mistakes happen! And the lesson is, everybody is human.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was working as a secretary right after high school for the mother of a friend from high school. One day, my boss asked me when I was starting college. Believe it or not, I had no plans to do so at the time. She asked why not, and told me I had an automatic scholarship to Miami Dad College, based on my grades! I didn’t believe her at first, but I called, learned she was correct, and registered that same day. It was even the very last day of admissions!

She gave me the secretary job when I had a baby, and she’s the reason I went to college. She helped me out in enormous ways — twice!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

We’rehelping people find plant-based, non-intoxicating options that can help them with specific challenges and also improve their overall well-being. We’re learning more about CBD and other cannabinoids every day, and it’s exciting to be a part of what we believe is the wellness story of our generation.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Get enough sleep

If I don’t get enough sleep, I know I’m not at my best! It’s one of the best things people can do for themselves.

2. Move each day, to the best of your ability

Everyone can do something! You’d be amazed at what a difference regular walks around the block can make.

3. Give your body the support it needs

Some people need to take a vitamin, others need a special diet, others need CBD. Whatever your particular case may be, don’t skimp on these things even if you get busy!

4. Make more time for the things you truly care about

Feeling fulfilled is so important to your mental well-being. For you, that might mean time with your loved ones, a passion project, or volunteering.

5. Maintain a positive outlook

You would be amazed at what people can overcome, truly! There’s every reason to be inspired and believe you can create the life you want.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

You’re looking at it! It would be Green Roads.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Not everybody in this industry is in it to help people

I never really realized how some people are only driven by the mighty dollar. Committing to product quality for the customer’s sake is always worth it! It was decision we made each day in big ways and small ways.

2. Don’t be so disappointed by mistakes. They happen!

I am really hard on myself and always feel I can do better.

3.The industry is still in uncharted waters

Everyday I learn something new about this magical plant.

4.Be prepared to make your own way.

I have always had to think outside the box and it has paid off.

5. You can do this.

Learning self-confidence is hard. It is always reassuring to hear it from someone else.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health. I think the pandemic took a toll on everybody’s mental well-being on a scale we can’t even begin to calculate. I believe the world would be a better place if we could acknowledge that and work toward healing.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Check out our Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/greenroads/

Thank you for these fantastic insights!