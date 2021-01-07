Tori Bodin of Dazey: “Doesn’t work”

To succeed in the cannabis industry, I would start with educating yourself on the history of the industry. Get to know the laws and policies and read interviews from other business leaders in your business segment. Reach out to industry leaders and start networking at cannabis events (you never know when you will need a recommendation for a manufacturer or product), and stay connected to your customers to understand their perspectives of your product and your brand.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders in the cannabis industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tori Bodin, founder of Dazey CBD, a full spectrum CBD oil and infused-skincare company. She is the author of “CBD & Chill: 75 Self-Care Recipes for Everyday Wellness” and is an advocate for destigmatizing CBD in the workplace and everyday life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the cannabis industry?

I was working for a tech company in Seattle when I founded Dazey with my partner and two of our best friends. I was struggling to balance stress and priorities, and a coworker recommended CBD. My cofounder Emily and I picked up a mint chocolate tincture from a local health food store and immediately started to feel the difference. I personally found an improved balance between productivity and creativity in my work and was better managing my priorities. However after a few weeks, I found myself very adverse to the sugary taste of the mint chocolate tincture and started looking for another option. I wanted to find a CBD that had no added flavors or sugar, but there were no options available locally. When I finally found the farm we work with now in Oregon, I knew my friends and coworkers would love it just as much as I did. While it was never the plan, we ended up partnering directly with the farm to bring their quality CBD to the market using our team’s expertise in design and marketing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We actually first intended for the company to be named Daisy, like the flower. I had read somewhere that daisies represent about a third of all flowering plants on earth and I loved the thought that hemp could grow to that share someday. However once we started the trademark process, we found out that Daisy was already trademarked by a cleaning product company, as soaps share the same trademark class as cosmetics. We were disappointed, but ended up changing the spelling to Dazey and securing our own trademark. Looking back, I can’t imagine Dazey not being our brand name. It goes to show that sometimes blockers are actually steering you towards a better option.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We made one batch of face oil early on and totally forgot to add CBD to the formula. After we had bottled the batch and as we started working on the second batch, we realized we had too much CBD left over after it had been carefully measured for two batches. We had to empty out all the bottles from the first batch and mix it all over again and rebottle. Luckily we premeasure all of our ingredients so we were able to identify the mistake. Today we follow a thorough process to ensure batching issues are a speedbump of the past!

Do you have a funny story about how someone you knew reacted when they first heard you were getting into the cannabis industry?

My dad was a private investigator so he’s always been more conservative in his opinion of cannabis. When I told him we were starting a CBD company, he immediately thought of marijuana and wasn’t “over the moon” if I had to describe his reaction. But since then, after learning about CBD and understanding how cannabis has been misunderstood and mistreated through the years, he has become one of our biggest fans and referrals. Everyone of his friends uses Dream Cream.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Our farm is an incredible partner. They were one of the very first farms to grow hemp legally in Oregon and they taught us so much about the plant and the industry as we started the business. It’s really the perfect partnership because we were able to combine our strengths of cultivation and branding to bring Dazey to life.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We just published our book, “CBD & Chill,” and we are so excited. One of the most common compliments we get is actually on our website. We offer “Dazey’s Guide to CBD” as a short and digestible piece of content that introduces first-timers to CBD. With the book, we wanted to expand on the history of hemp and detail about cannabinoids, dosing, testing, and more. Along with 75 CBD recipes for readers to make DIY CBD products at home, the book is perfect for exploring all the different ways in which CBD can be incorporated into your rituals. Plus we took so much care to bring our branding and photography style into the book, so we’re hopeful it will be the perfect gift for those who want to introduce CBD to their friends and loved ones.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Despite great progress that has been made we still have a lot more work to do to achieve gender parity in this industry. According to this report in Entrepreneur, less than 25 percent of cannabis businesses are run by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender parity moving forward?

We try to connect and work with as many female-run businesses as we can. To increase gender parity, we have to elevate female voices:

Collaborate with them by hosting shared giveaways or events Buy from them whether you are looking for supplies or professional services like design, legal, or bookkeeping Highlight them on your own channels so customers start cross-shopping like minded businesses

You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

To succeed in the cannabis industry, I would start with educating yourself on the history of the industry. Get to know the laws and policies and read interviews from other business leaders in your business segment. Reach out to industry leaders and start networking at cannabis events (you never know when you will need a recommendation for a manufacturer or product), and stay connected to your customers to understand their perspectives of your product and your brand.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the cannabis industry?

I’m most excited about the research and science that is finally getting funded across the industry to prove what cannabis can do vs. proving what it can’t do. Research along with de-stigmatization across the industry (great branding, modern companies, cannabis experiences) are making cannabis more approachable.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

The FDA has yet to issue guidance on labeling or testing requirements for CBD products. This means it is up to individual companies to decide how to describe their CBD products and, unfortunately, it also means there is a lot of misinformation and inconsistency in the industry. For example, there is no requirement to specify what type of CBD your product contains or even how much, so customers could be looking for a full spectrum CBD product and end up purchasing something with hemp seed oil (contains no CBD at all), broad spectrum CBD, isolate CBD, or an amount of CBD so minimal it will not provide the expected results. In fact some CBD isolate isn’t from the hemp plant at all but created synthetically in a lab. In turn, those customers are the first to say CBD “doesn’t work” or “isn’t worth the hype” but they are yet to try a quality formula. Similarly, brands are not required to have their CBD tested for potency or purity so it ends up being the consumer’s responsibility to ask brands for testing results and confirm the quality of the product. We welcome labeling and testing requirements because we believe it will lift up the brands that are doing it right: using whole plant hemp, testing every batch for quality, and labeling their products honestly.

What are your thoughts about federal legalization of cannabis? If you could speak to your Senator, what would be your most persuasive argument regarding why they should or should not pursue federal legalization?

While there are a lot of specifics to be addressed with federal legalization, the stories of individuals risking imprisonment by driving across state lines to purchase medical cannabis or illegally growing at home because it is illegal in their state are heartbreaking. These are individuals for whom cannabis is one of the only sources of pain management and yet they could face serious consequences for using a plant to find relief. I believe cannabis should be accessible to those who need it and for those who want to enjoy it recreationally despite what state you live in. I also believe that law enforcement could be better allocated to issues outside of cannabis possession and that the positive economic impact from legalization will be incredibly impactful.

Today, cigarettes are legal, but they are heavily regulated, highly taxed, and they are somewhat socially marginalized. Would you like cannabis to have a similar status to cigarettes or different? Can you explain?

There are so many differences between cigarettes and cannabis that should keep the two perspectives and statuses separate. Cannabis can be consumed in multiple forms besides smoking and we are discovering new, positive research on the effects of marijuana and hemp, while we can agree cigarettes are bad for your health. High taxes and heavy regulation reduces the accessibility and affordability of cannabis as a medicine and actually encourages under the table or otherwise prohibited sales. I believe cannabis regulation should be unique to the industry and recognize both the medicinal and recreational value of the plant. If medication can be purchased without a prescription or paid for with insurance, so should cannabis. If alcohol can be purchased in stores and consumed at home or at parties, so should cannabis.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My mom always taught me to enjoy “everything in moderation.” I’ve carried this through my life and it guides everything from my work-life balance to my diet. When it comes to cannabis, I find it to be just as relevant. Cannabis should find its way into your daily rituals and serve its purpose to keep you calm, relaxed, and creative. If you’re like me, you may have had a totally different approach or opinion of cannabis growing up or while in college. But as I’ve educated myself about cannabis and its various applications, I’ve found there is a product and consumption method for just about every mood or need. Whether it’s CBD or THC, cannabis has continually shown me how to build balance and moderation into my life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to open more communication between people of various backgrounds and experiences with cannabis. We all come from different places and have different perceptions, but connecting with one another and being able to walk in someone else’s shoes gives us the opportunity to not only learn but gain empathy for others. We need this empathy to move the industry forward and understand the benefits and value cannabis can have for so many people.

Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you only continued success!