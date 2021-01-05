Kendra Randle of Kalore: “Knowledge is power”

Knowledge is power. The entire process of starting a brand was all about research and reading and learning. I believe to be good at anything you need to study, eat, live, and breathe it.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kendra Randle. A small-town girl from Kentucky and raised by a single mother, founder and CEO, Kendra Randle is living a life she only dreamed of. Upon ﬁnishing college for fashion design and merchandising, she took time to support her husband while he pursued his NBA career. They’ve lived in Los Angeles, Dallas, and now call New York City home.

A wife and mother, Kendra understand the demands of balancing career and family. With determination to make her childhood dreams come true, she persevered to build her brand and present her own fashion designs. With passion, each piece is intricately crafted by her with intention to inspire each and every woman to embrace feeling sexy and strong.

Kendra’s mission is to empower women and has an all-female staff and team working along-side her to deliver quality and savvy fashion wear for everyone.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

– I’m from a small town in Kentucky. Growing up there, there wasn’t a lot of fashion resources or fashion in general. Growing up I loved fashion, I would sit on my computer in college and stream NYFW and dream of being there. I can’t believe I now have my own line. It’s a dream come true.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

– The most interesting thing has been launching a brand during the Covid-19 pandemic. I knew it would be hard, but I never imagined that I would be launching during a time like this. I know this difficult time has made me a better entrepreneur and for that I’m thankful.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

– When I first started, I would blindly try to call random factories overseas. Looking back, it’s so funny how little I knew about the process. It taught me to do in-depth research when starting anything new.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

– I think Kalore stands out because it’s a mix of the contemporary and modern fashion. I have a piece for any occasion in this first collection. My goal is to be relatable to every woman.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

– Study your market and your customer religiously. Pay attention to reviews and what your customers are saying and never stop learning.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

– My husband and I were both raised by single mothers so each year around the holidays we adopt several single-parent families and give them things they need and a few surprises. It’s my favorite time of year. Now that I have Kalore, I can’t wait to include Kalore pieces in this year’s give away.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

– Knowledge is power. The entire process of starting a brand was all about research and reading and learning. I believe to be good at anything you need to study, eat, live, and breathe it.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

– I’m excited that the fashion industry is going greener each year. I was so excited to be able to choose beautiful vegan leathers in this collection that still looked and felt like leather. I’m excited that we’re seeing major designers continue to try to better the environment.

What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

My favorite- knowledge is power Listen to your customer Trust your gut Get a good team around you Study your market

How can our readers follow you on social media?

– They can follow my brand on Instagram and Facebook @kaloreofficial and me personally @kendrarandle_