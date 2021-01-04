Julia Brodska: “You can change your beliefs into more positive and helpful ones”

Optimism comes from your beliefs but beliefs are not facts they are just thoughts we take on. You can change your beliefs into more positive and helpful ones.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Julia Brodska.

Author, speaker, and entrepreneur, Julia Brodska, regularly presents her Best Life-ing principles to audiences large and small as she travels the world. Her meal prep business, Juu’s Kitchen, teaches people how to get healthy using a gourmet meal plan that makes eating clean easy, and delicious, and when combined with her exercise plan, will help you lose weight. Her company, Brosell Business Solutions, shows corporate employees how to follow the Best Life-ing framework and get the most out of life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

After my parents lost everything during Ukraine’s transition to independence, we moved to Sydney, Australia. Later, my father developed severe early-onset dementia. Life was a struggle for my mother as she tried to care for my father and my sister and me. At school, I was teased and bullied because I could not speak English very well and we were poor. Eventually, it got so bad that I dropped out of high school. My life spiraled downward and I hit bottom when my father died. I realized I needed help and studied strategies that might lift me up. Fortunately, I met wonderful and insightful mentors who guided me and encouraged my growth. I lost weight, became fit, and got out of debt. I started Juu’s Kitchen in response to people wanting my easy to prepare gourmet dishes that help you lose weight without making you adhere to a bland diet. The success of Juu’s Kitchen inspired me to share the winning strategies I had uncovered on my journey to creating the exciting life of my dreams. My approach is holistic as I describe how to achieve fulfillment in the seven crucial areas of life in my bestselling book Best Life-ing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

After I moved to the States I lived with what I thought was the perfect family. They lived in a beautiful house, the parents were well-rounded and hard-working, they had four healthy children and two beagles. It didn’t take long for me to realize that even my dream family had problems. They had fights, overreactions, traumas, tantrums, and other issues.

I had spent years wishing I lived in a family like this. I discovered through this experience that I had sought something that did not exist in reality. Wishing I lived in a so-called perfect family made me feel that something was lacking in my life. That not-so-perfect family showed me that I was never really missing anything. Sometimes we don’t see the beauty surrounding us because our limited beliefs shade it.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It was the weekend before my book was about to be published which is full of very personal stories. The night before my Best Life-ing novel was scheduled to launch, I was petrified. I worried that no one would like it, and I started second-guessing bringing attention to myself. I thought the book might be a complete failure and be the biggest regret of my life. I could hardly sleep.

In less than 24 hours, Best Life-ing became an Amazon number one new release, then bestseller, and then international bestseller in less than three weeks. The only regret I have is spending all that time stressing about it. The lesson here is most of the time, our fears are just an imaginary vision of the future, which in most cases, never become reality. Jump in, dive headfirst and go for it!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I always like to say ‘we all need other people to achieve success, no one is self-made.’

Bernard was my friend, mentor, and boss, and he was someone who truly believed in me, even when I didn’t. I will forever be grateful to Bernard Kelly who guided my progression. One night, when I finally realized that my life was out of control and I broke into full-scale sobbing, Bernard told me that I created this mess of a life but I could also fix it if I made changes. A light went off in my head as he was right. At that moment I knew, on a cellular level, that my happiness was up to me. I was no longer a victim.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I truly believe that with help everyone can live the life of their dreams. The more people that achieve success, fulfillment, and happiness in their lives, the better off the world will be. My strategies are holistic, covering the seven crucial areas of life including financial, physical, relational, intellectual, vocational, and spiritual. Growth in these areas tends to lead people to want to be of service to others.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Healthy diet, exercise, meditation, hard-work, and optimism.

Diet: My poor eating habits led me to gain thirty extra pounds which negatively affected my already shaky self-image.

Exercise: Now I practice yoga, rollerblade, and work out at the gym. Exercise not only helps me maintain my ideal weight but it energizes me and clears my head of any stress.

Meditation: Meditation has become a foundation for my success. It is in this quiet space that I gain insight and an awareness of my next steps.

Hard-work: Success in life takes work. It doesn’t just fall from the sky like we all wish it would. Hard-work requires steadfastness and self-discipline.

Optimism: Optimism comes from your beliefs but beliefs are not facts they are just thoughts we take on. You can change your beliefs into more positive and helpful ones.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

That is what I am trying to accomplish because everyone deserves to be happy and fulfilled. I promote my book to reach thousands of people and hold seminars to teach my methods. I work hard to continually expand my audience.

The purpose of my book is to help people overcome limiting beliefs and live their dreams by creating fulfillment in the seven areas of life. People who are genuinely fulfilled, find their joy. This stems from a person overcoming their limitations, and learning to believe in themselves. Creating this movement would reduce anger, cynicism, and the whole victim concept. People would understand that their lives and experiences are in their control, and that would make them accountable to themselves. Being happy and content tends to help most people feel compassion towards others and leads to a desire to be of service.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Chill out-life is supposed to be fun and feel good, stop stressing over everything. Besides what would be the point of achieving everything you desire if you don’t enjoy the time it takes to get there? Fail often and fail fast-that is part of any journey to success. And failing makes what you envision even better because it gives the opportunity to manifest what you didn’t know was possible. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. If you’re always the smartest person in the room you leave no space for growth Don’t worry about what people think. Be yourself unapologetically. This way, you can attract all that you truly desire. Stop criticizing yourself. We as humans are very good at giving constructive criticism, especially to ourselves. Allocate specific time for constructive feedback, but don’t beat yourself up all day every day about things that you didn’t give enough attention to. That is a sure way to beat yourself up to the point of giving up.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health. If we are constantly in a place of high vibration and positivity, we naturally want to help others and genuinely want to see people grow and succeed. I wholeheartedly believe that the only way to fix this world is to find what we love, master it and then share it in the service of others. Everyone benefits that way.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram at the juushow or Instagram.com/bestlife.ing/. People can also follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bestlifeing.selfhelp. Sign up for a free Best Life-ing clarity call at:

Bestlifeing.com

My book is available on all platforms. You can pick it up at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08CV4V4CS/

Barnes and Noble, and on my website, where you can also find our Best Life-ing courses, events, coaching, and work with our experts in fitness & nutrition, plus heaps of other helpful stuff.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!