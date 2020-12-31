Cindy Couyoumjian of Cinergy Financial: “Hire an advisor the Digital Age does not make you an expert”

Use Credit Cards for 30 days only! Always pay them off at the end of the month

In an intense year full of economic stressors, managing your investment portfolio shouldn’t be one of them. Financial planners should have a deep understanding of the ever-changing economic landscape and the necessary experience navigating the intricacies of individual financial planning. Cindy Couyoumjian, the dynamic, renowned and highly-respected founder of Cinergy Financial, has made a career of catering to client’s financial dreams through creative, dynamic and customized investment strategies to address financial goals.

Cindy has a passion not just for execution but for teaching as well — with a deep belief that a true measure of success is about increasing her clients’ financial literacy. She equips current and future clients with the tools necessary to empower this literacy through regular consultations, via 2x a week radio show “Financial Literacy with Cindy Couyoumjian, CFP on The Answer 870am in Los Angeles and by hosting events throughout the Southern California region. She is slated to drop the first of four books on the topic in 2021.

Thank you for doing this with us! Our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance industry?

I finished my degree in Marketing. I wanted to find job in sales and the stock market always intrigued me. I was fortunate to get an interview with The Equitable the last semester of college in which I met someone in my finance who provided me the opportunity. I had one interview and was hired and stayed with them 17 years.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

When the Credit Crisis of 2008 happened, I found my husband without a job, my income dropped -50%, we had 30 rentals, and found myself over leveraged. It took me almost 10 years to recover, however, I never filed for bankruptcy. I worked 7 days a week for years, cleared out all my debt. I’m proud to have almost a perfect credit score of 813. To this day I don’t have any car loans, and or credit debt. I was able to rebuild my net worth higher than it was before the Great Recession. The one thing I learned was to budget, get rid of excess debt, work hard and learn from my mistakes.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My first book will be released in March of 2021 called “Redefining Financial Literacy” Unlocking the Hidden Forces of your Financial Future. I have a second book being published for woman called “Feminine Courage” Regaining your Financial Destiny! Also, I am finishing my Financial Literacy Platform this month, which will include financial videos on changing your mind set, weekly podcasts, monthly webinars on Financial Wellness, and a weekly radio show in LA on Financial Literacy and my new website launching October 1st with pre-book order starting on Amazon as well.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers?

The Financial Literacy Crisis today is a very sad thing to share. The USA rates 14% in the world on Financial Literacy. Contributors to this crisis I believe starts with the Financial Service Industry. They spend 3% of their budget educating Americans and 58% of financial planners don’t offer financial literacy in their communities. The education system in this country has let us down as well. Only 13 states make it mandatory to offer a half year on financial literacy. Also, Digital Age has made investors think they know more than they do, called the Dunning Krueger Effect. And lastly the lack of trust, withholding the truth from investors is why 75% of investors reject financial advice.

If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

Implement Financial Literacy works shops in companies that have X amount of employees

Make Financial Literacy in Elementary School, Junior High and High School, just like they do sex education.

Financial Advisors and the Financial Service Industry should make available resources not just available in 401k plans.

Ok, thank you! Now to the main question of our interview: You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive essentials for smart investing what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.

Use Credit Cards for 30 days only! Always pay them off at the end of the month

Try to pay yourself first at least 10% of your income reach and strive for 20%

Hire an advisor the Digital Age does not make you an expert.

Try to own a business or real-estate rentals to help in building your wealth. Always have cash flow.

Have an emergency fund of 3–6 months always

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother is the one who deserves a lot of my credit for my success. She raised 5 daughters all able in a very strict up bring, with Christian values of instilling putting others first, work hard, be honest and be independent.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Biggest life lesson is wealth is built the old fashion way one day at a time, with hard work and perseverance. Also, with a mentality on giving, honesty and integrity.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would inspire is promote in today society is equal pay and equal rights for woman in all industries as well as empowering woman to get involved with their finances. In the next 10 year they will control 2/3 of the wealth in the country, and are earning more college degrees than men. Woman must step up and embrace this historical change that is coming and not rely on anyone but themselves.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you continued success!