Will Campbell of Quantasy + Associates: “People have always feared technology as it continues to progress”

We are currently working on a new project, called Q3. It is about creating social experiences virtually. As of right now, platforms that provide live streaming services are just live streams — there is really no interactive experience or customization factor. Q3 is reimagining the way people engage digitally. Starting with RSVPs or tickets to then being transported into virtual venues, networking and chatting in an immersive experience that mimics the feeling of being with people in one space. This type of technology is really applicable for all types of industries whether it’s sporting, entertainment, e-commerce and more. Plus it has room for future opportunities, like virtual currencies.

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Will Campbell, CEO and Chairman at Quantasy + Associates (Q+A).

He has worked with globally renowned clients including Google, Lionsgate and Wells Fargo along with iconic public figures like Magic Johnson and Kevin Hart throughout his twenty-year career.

Campbell’s unique vision blends advertising, technology, entertainment and culture and has earned the agency numerous industry awards, including a spotlight by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest growing private companies in 2018. Will is a member of the Empowerment Congress 40 Under 40, and more recently, was appointed to the Los Angeles County Small Business Commission where he provides ongoing advice and support to the LA County Board of Supervisors as they shape economic policy to benefit small businesses.

Campbell’s goal is to ensure the that companies and organizations with which Q+A work are proactively pushing culture in the right direction, and never just reacting. His vision for the agency is to consistently innovate by asking new questions to get new answers. His passion for curiosity, dialogue and action has led the growth of the ten-year old agency to more than 50 employees serving as one fully integrated, cultural marketing force.

Outside of the agency, Campbell enjoys traveling with his family and introducing his children to new places and cultural experiences. His creativity extends to his enthusiasm for style and interior design, which are exemplified by his on-point sneaker game and the rich, contemporary aesthetic at the agency’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my career in entertainment and noticed that pitching for entertainment projects started to tell a broader story about technology and content in addition to artistry, and that this was a business in it of itself. We realized while looking at successful companies, like iTunes, that technology is not necessarily separate from entertainment. I was inspired to create a career that fuses technology, entertainment, and culture together cohesively.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was in the room with Kevin Hart when we were first discussing the creation of his comedy platform. At this time, everyone was trying to create blogs and websites, but since Kevin is an entrepreneur, he knew he wanted to do something different from everyone else and leaned on us to help build it. It was interesting to watch the way he combined his skills as both an entertainer and a businessman. He was ready and willing to take a big swing with zero hesitation. The fact that Laugh Out Loud has since taken off feels rewarding. It’s a great memory to look back on and I feel grateful to be part of the concept and journey.

Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

We are currently working on a new project, called Q3. It is about creating social experiences virtually. As of right now, platforms that provide live streaming services are just live streams — there is really no interactive experience or customization factor. Q3 is reimagining the way people engage digitally. Starting with RSVPs or tickets to then being transported into virtual venues, networking and chatting in an immersive experience that mimics the feeling of being with people in one space. This type of technology is really applicable for all types of industries whether it’s sporting, entertainment, e-commerce and more. Plus it has room for future opportunities, like virtual currencies.

How do you think this might change the world?

Due to the fact that Q3 is so customizable, there are so many different experiences available. It’s really about reimagining social events as a whole and utilizing global markets. Prior to COVID-19, there was an increasing demand for live experiences and digital experiences to go along with it. When live events abruptly stopped, the need for digital experience increased even further. In general, our technology will transform regional events to become global markets, allowing people to experience events in real-time, which is more unique than our current state. Would you rather experience something in real-time or read an article about it the next day? I would imagine most people would want to experience in real-time, and this is allowing for that possibility.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

People have always feared technology as it continues to progress, but when new risks arise they can be smartly managed, and that is what we have consistently done. Our technology is not meant to replace any live experiences, but rather offer a reimagined alternative for those who cannot physically attend, making room for a global audience.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

I had previously been doing a lot of work for clients that involved the integration of experiential events and live streaming when COVID hit. It forced us to consider how we would further expand and improve the experience for not only audiences but allowing us to become a resource for event creators, producers and those who were severely impacted by the pandemic. The shift in realities between our pre- and post-COVID world inspired me to prioritize the development of Q3 for our clients and agency to create a variety of more customizable, integrated events and experiences.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

People in the event world are increasingly understanding the importance of taking their events to a global market by creating what is essentially an infinitely sized venue. As more people realize this opportunity and its value, they must pivot and adopt this type of technology in order to create better, thoughtfully crafted experiences for the online community.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

We’ve gained a lot of visibility with our recent virtual experiences. For example, our CGO Ron Gillyard led our collaboration on a world class event with Kamala Harris featuring some of the world’s hottest DJ’s including DJ Cassidy, D-Nice, Beverly Bond and others. We also partnered with ESSENCE to adjust the annual ESSENCE Festival as the first-ever to be executed virtually. We also just recently announced our new platform True Voice, a mindfulness app which will include virtual group meditations and courses. As more brands begin utilizing our services and technology, we expect to see more excitement build around the potential it holds.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My partner Danilo has done so much to help me build the business and grow in my career. Oftentimes he has been the driving force for new campaign ideas or innovative service offerings that have been hugely successful.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Our main goal is to push culture in the right direction. If the work we are doing does not accomplish this goal, then we will not touch it. Our experiences will always give added value to the culture we live in, whether it’s through entertainment, entrepreneurship, wellness, or ultimately any industry.

What have your takeaways been from recent interviews? Would you prefer it to go in a different direction or conversation?

The conversations have been good. Recently most of the topics at hand are about my point of view as a Black entrepreneur, and while this is great and important, I’d love to see more coverage about the valuable work and services I do as an entrepreneur. By discussing the impact of the campaigns and what they’re doing to help people would add more value to the fact that I am a Black entrepreneur. Likewise, I think it would be interesting to discuss my entrepreneurial journey and what has been accomplished in terms of acquisition — how rare and successful it has been.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Ask new questions to get new answers. This simple reminder has contributed greatly to my personal growth, and it’s a key phrase used at our agency everyday. If we keep asking the same questions, we will never innovate or reimagine where the industry is going.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Our team at Quantasy + Associates is uniquely able to bring social experiences to life. We have the best tools and talent that can seamlessly fuse technology, entertainment, advertising and influence to create incredible campaigns, e-commerce experiences, and a customizable virtual venue for a variety of events — from concerts to wellness summits.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@1willcampbell on Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.