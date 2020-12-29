Carlos Lowell of UBS Financial Services: “Put all their eggs in one basket”

What are your qualifications? This is a bit of a “catch all” question, very similar to the standard interview question, “Tell me about yourself.” It is still important because you want to get a sense of their background, how long they have been doing this, and any special designations or courses they have taken to make them better at their job.

As part of our series about what one should look for when hiring a financial planner or adviser, I had the pleasure of interviewing Carlos Lowell.

Carlos Lowell began his career in finance in 1994 after graduating with a B.S. from the University of Miami. He worked in the insurance industry in both Europe and the U.S. before earning his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management. After graduation, Carlos worked in the Private Wealth Management Group at Goldman Sachs before moving to Morgan Stanley where he held multiple roles including Miami Complex Manager and Director of International Accounts at its New York headquarters. By leveraging his diverse experiences and obtaining the Certified Financial PlannerTM designation, Carlos brings a deep knowledge of risk management, financial planning, and international business to the clients of The Lowell Group at UBS Financial Services. He also earned the Exit Planning Institute’s CEPA designation which certifies qualified and experienced professional advisors in the field of exit planning for business owners.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was studying for my bachelor’s degree at the University of Miami when I got a summer job at a small insurance company. Like most summer internships, I was “filling a hole” in staffing. It just so happened that one of the tasks I was given was to work with the Senior Vice President in charge of investing the firm’s reserves. At first, it was just another “number crunching” task, but he included me in a few of the meetings with their financial consultants and I started to see what those numbers meant. That really captured my imagination and put me on my current path!

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

After graduate school, I was fortunate enough to begin my career at Goldman Sachs, and they had a really strong training program! But in the end, I began to build my business like so many other advisors before me — with a phone, a desk, and a computer. I needed to connect with wealthy individuals and families, but where to find them? I thought I was brilliant by using reverse directories and looking in exclusive neighborhoods. I remember calling one home and having “my target client” answer the phone. We started talking, and much to my surprise, he didn’t hang up. We spoke for about 20–25 minutes and he absolutely grilled me. It made me feel like I was back in training! Before ending the call, he told me that he was ALSO an advisor at a competing firm — I was so disheartened! And to add insult to injury, he then called a few of my colleagues in the office and said, “Since some new guy calls me every year, I guess Carlos wins the booby prize this year.” I was completely embarrassed.

But every embarrassing story has a takeaway, so I learned to do my homework. The more prepared you are, the more likely you are to succeed and less likely you are to be wasting time!

Are you working on any exciting new project now? How do you think that will help people?

A couple of years ago, I obtained my CEPA designation (Certified Exit Planning Analyst). CEPA’s work with businesses and business owners is to help maximize the profitability of a business so as to maximize the benefit owners can get when they decide to exit or transition. I have been hosting roundtable discussions with business owners, presenting some of the core ideas around maximizing company potential and having open discussions with the owners about them. They have proven to be great; in fact, some of the best insights and ideas come from business owners just sharing how they do things with their colleagues, particularly from different industries. This exchange of ideas and insight into the process of preparing and selling a business is particularly important since it takes time to do correctly — usually multiple years.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

My “tipping point” was unique and mundane at the same time. Essentially, I was given a referral by a client to someone that proved to be a great referral source to my business. I had been working with a professional athlete client for a few years, and he had always been very conservative. Back around 2001, when the internet bubble burst, he was not impacted; in fact, he made a little money. Shortly after that, he was having dinner with some friends and his agents, and they were all bemoaning how much money they had lost. He said he had not lost any, and they started questioning him as to how that was possible and who helped him. In response, my client told the group that I was his advisor. I had no idea of this until the next day when I received a call from one of his agents and we started talking. That “unintentional” connection was a major turning point in my career. And it never would have happened if I had not been doing my best for my conservative client, even when his investments were not sexy or exciting.

What three pieces of advice would you give to your colleagues in the finance field to thrive and avoid burnout? Can you give a story or example?

I know every experienced advisor has their own set of tips and tricks. Mine are pretty simple: first, never stop learning. Your clients and potential clients are constantly changing because life happens. It is your responsibility to make sure your knowledge base is as strong and sharp as possible to help them tackle any new obstacle.

Second, work with clients you enjoy. I have been extremely fortunate in this regard. When you start your career, you do not have the luxury of being too picky, but over time, make sure you work with people you respect and like. It makes each day feel less like work and more like having conversations with friends.

Finally, I make sure to balance work and my personal life, which isn’t always easy. When I was in management, there were plenty of planned vacations that had to be cancelled because of work emergencies. As an advisor, I have a bit more flexibility, but as I said about learning, life happens and you must deal with it. However, you should still give yourself time to stop and smell the roses. With my youngest about to go off to college next year, my wife and I are about to become empty nesters! Where did all the time go?!

Ok. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now move to the core focus of our interview. As an “finance insider”, you know much more about the finance industry than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to hire a financial advisor (not you :-)), which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing? Can you give an example or story for each?

In my mind, I see my loved one sitting with an advisor trying to get to know them and figuring out if they are the right person for them. So here are the five questions I would suggest they ask.

First, what are your qualifications? This is a bit of a “catch all” question, very similar to the standard interview question, “Tell me about yourself.” It is still important because you want to get a sense of their background, how long they have been doing this, and any special designations or courses they have taken to make them better at their job. Many advisors have an “alphabet soup” of letters after their name on their business card. Now is the chance for them to tell you what those mean. They may not all apply to your specific situation, but it will give you insight into the things in which this advisor specializes. If none of them apply to you, they may not be the right person for you — they just happen to have a different focus.

Second, what services do you provide? This is another fairly straightforward question, but make sure you ask. Most financial firms offer an extensive menu of expertise and services, many of which would surprise you. You may be coming to an advisor for wealth management, but if they also do insurance, lending, financial planning, philanthropic consulting, estate planning reviews, or art valuation, wouldn’t you want to know? Since so many top advisors bring a holistic approach to working with their clients, firms have developed deep expertise in a wide range of topics because they impact clients.

Third, how do you typically work with your clients? With this question, you’ll get a sense for what kind of process you can expect. Will this person be proactive and reach out to you, or will you be doing the contacting? While you are looking to hear what they normally do, do not be afraid to tell them what you think is best for your situation, and then listen to how they respond. You may be more proactive and want to talk more frequently than their average client or more hands-off and want less contact. You want to be sure the advisor is comfortable with what works best for you.

Fourth, how will you consider assets and issues you do not directly manage? When starting a relationship with a new advisor, most people hesitate to “put all their eggs in one basket.” If your advisor is to give you the right advice, and not just the right advice for the assets you have at their firm, they must have a process for considering your other accounts. Additionally, you want someone who is willing to be part of your advisory team; they should be open to working with the other advisors in your life, be they accountants, attorneys, or even other financial advisors.

Finally, how do you make money? At first this might seem to be a “harsh” question, but ask it anyways! You want to know what’s in it for them. Typically, there are two answers — fee-based or commission-based compensation. The fee-based advisor charges a percentage fee on the assets they manage. Since that means the advisor makes more if the client grows and loses income if the asset values fall, many clients feel this “puts them on their side of the table.” The commission-based advisor charges on a “per transaction” basis. If you have an account that you do not plan to touch very much and you are looking for execution rather than advice, this might be the way to go. A corollary to this might be, “how do I become a more important client?” While the easy answer is “invest more money,” that may not be possible for you. However, some of my most important clients are not the wealthiest, but rather the ones that keep me in mind and refer me not just potential prospects, but also centers of influence they trust like attorneys and accountants.

I think most people think that financial advisors are for very wealthy people. This is likely not actually true. Can you explain who would most benefit from hiring a financial advisor and why? Can you give an example?

In the same way that everyone needs a doctor, I feel everyone should work with a financial advisor to check their financial health. And this is never more important than when you are going through a major life event, whether it be starting a new job, losing a job, getting married, having a child, or getting divorced. Change usually bring lots of emotions, both positive and negative, and a good advisor will provide you with a neutral grounding to make sure you are still making the best decisions. For example, I advise a young couple who are in the process of going from a child-free, dual income family to having their first child. They have got the physical prep down (room is ready and all the furniture and clothes bought), but they are now worried about expenses, investments, and even paying for college. They have the chance to set in motion plans that will pay really big dividends many years down the road.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My answer is very corny: I have to thank my wife, Vicky! She has been critical to my success, and not just for standing by my side. I grew up with a stay-at-home mother and a father who was a dentist. While he ran his business, when conversation ran toward his work, it revolved, as you can imagine, much more around teeth, brushing and x-rays than business practices. Vicky grew up with a mother who worked and a father who was a business executive. While she was growing up, they would actively discuss business. She brings a level of business acumen and insight that I am still working to develop. The fact that her unique perspective is different from mine forces me to look at situations and issues from different angles. I can confidently say that that has allowed me to make better business decisions for myself and be a better advisor for my clients.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be to incorporate financial education in elementary and high school education. I feel that too many people go through their entire educational careers and are fully prepared to enter their working life only to hit a wall when it comes to personal finance. Despite years of study, they are “learning by doing” when it comes to their finances. While this is an extremely effective process, mistakes here can be horribly painful with effects that last for years. Oftentimes, those mistakes could have been easily avoided had that person had a little bit of knowledge or experience. I know this is starting to change, particularly in some high schools, but a 2013 University of Cambridge study found that by age seven, children have already formed lifelong ideas about money. Let’s make sure those ideas are good ones!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/carloslowell/