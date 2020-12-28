Rodney Wallace of REWIND: “Advice is something that goes a long way”

Advice is something that goes a long way. I enjoy giving advice, but it is also a good feeling to receive advice. To me it’s all information, you take in what you want and reject what you don’t want. It’s great because you can build your reality from different advice forms. For me “less is more” is key.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Rodney Wallace.

Major League Soccer star, Rodney Wallace is a world class athlete who has played on the largest stage of world soccer, the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Born in Costa Rica, he moved to the US when he was 9 years old and started kicking the ball with enthusiasm quickly. His talent, quickness and passion were evident. He saw an opening to achieve greatness in the sport and fulfill his dreams.

In 2009 he was drafted by DC United in the Major League Soccer Draft. At the same time he was called up by the Costa Rica National Team and was a vital player in many major tournaments.

His career continued with the Portland Timbers. In 2014, he became the Comeback Player of the Year after suffering an ACL tear, missing the 2014 FIFA World Cup. In 2018, he signed with the New York City Football Club and was able to achieve his ultimate dream of playing in the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Costa Rica. Shortly after that, he underwent two major hip surgeries and is currently rehabbing with his family.

Wallace’s struggle with pain and inflammation began in 2017. He heard that CBD was good for treating both, but he was skeptical at first. After researching the difference between cannabis and hemp-derived CBD, he decided to learn more about CBD and its benefits.

“CBD changed my vision,” explains Wallace, “I had accomplished everything I had dreamed of, and was now able to focus on my family and my health. I wanted to give back to the game that gave me so much.

Wallace was initially prescribed all sorts of anti-inflammatories for hip pain including: Celebrex, Diclofenac, Toradol, cortisone, steroid packs and plasma injections. “The pain took away the fun of the sport for me. I wasn’t able to be as present and engaged with my daughter,” Wallace says. “My quality of life was suffering.

My wife Haley was desperate to find something that could help me. Talk of CBD becoming legal was circulating. Haley searched New York City and finally found a bottle in lower Manhattan. I quickly found a therapeutic dose and was consistent with it. Our lives changed dramatically, I began to experience less pain, my mood was improving and I was able to play with my daughter again.”

Their was concern that Rodney could fail a drug test because there was no way for him to truly know what was in the bottle. That’s when Rodney decided to get into the business. “It felt like the most natural thing for me to do because while CBD drastically changed my life, I was still unable to find a product that I could confidently use as a professional athlete,” says Rodney.

Wallace launched his CBD company, REWIND in early 2020, before the Covid-19 crisis shuttered America. “When I envisioned life after soccer, I always knew it would be helping others,” he says. “I just never thought it would be through medicinal use of CBD. Physical or mental, this is the time when people need to be supported. Right now, we are working on launching a CBD formula with additional immune support, as well as a water-soluble drink mix.”

REWIND manufactures under the strictest quality control and standard operating procedures. “With this crisis, we’ve taken extreme measures to ensure safety at every step,” explains Wallace.

REWIND’s most popular products include: Undefeated Menthol Sports Cream, Tranquil Mint CBD Oil Strawberry Lemonade Gummies and their Premium CBD Salve Stick. They all contain broad-spectrum hemp oil, which means no more than 0.0% of THC.

Wallace hopes REWIND will gain worldwide recognition in the sports industry and will eventually become a sponsor of Major League Soccer and other sports leagues, all of which have been slow to accept cannabis as a legitimate medicine. “Instead they would rather overdose players on opioids and other pharmaceuticals,” adds Rodney.

Being educated about CBD can save people from falling into an unhealthy relationship with pills. “Our hope is that the stigma will be removed and CBD will be an essential product in households everywhere,” explains Rodney.

Starting REWIND has enabled Wallace to not only find relief but to also take control of his life. “CBD helped me find purpose and power after soccer and for that I am so grateful,” says Rodney.

During these unprecedented times of unrest, REWIND has partnered with No Kid Hungry, Rady Children’s Hospital, and Meals on Wheels. Their most recent partnership is with the Loveland Foundation where they will continue to donate ten percent of their sales. Rodney hopes to set an example by bringing people together in a time when they are being forced apart.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

I created my own CBD company, REWIND because I was going through one of the best points of my professional soccer career. Just 3 short months later, I began to feel the most incredible pain which then became the need to have both of my hips resurfaced (replaced).

My new company, REWIND was initially created for others; to then realizing that the very product I had created for others was what I turned to for relief.

Currently I am 100% physically and mentally ready to dive back into playing at the highest level (pain free) and with a hungrier mindset to take everything back that those injuries took from me. I don’t know what’s more disruptive than that, it’s about entering the room, being yourself. I was just letting everyone else focus on my energy and that helped give me strength and focus.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest mistakes I made during this very new process as a CBD entrepreneur was to think that I needed to use money from our initial budget to pay other people to advertise my product. As I began to recover, I knew that I was the face of product, the real testimony. I am the story of success behind REWIND. The lesson I learned is to believe in yourself and the rest will follow if your intentions are true.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

We all need a little help along the way. For me iit has been a blessing to have such an amazing circle of friends who I trust. They make me better everyday and allow me to pass my knowledge to them. Haley (my wife) has been a driving force through this whole process, she gave me the courage to start this company and she is the engine of this fast moving machine. My daughters are also my mentors, I have learned so much from them; patience, love, the ability to listen and help them, when needed. All these things came together and now represent REWIND. It is what helped make the brand as successful as it is.

Joe Tabbanella, my hypnotherapist has been an important person in my life. He taught me how to reflect on my life in a positive way and how to open my soul into a different dimension. He showed us how to grow as a family and see things that are an arms length away. For some, these treasures seem impossible or not really attainable, but for the Wallace family these are desires and the truths that are already ours.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

For me, making a statement of empowerment directed towards the greater good of a positive path is disrupting at its finest. Being able to take everything you have built inside and make it attainable and available for others to grab to use to help them navigate life is the most important part of REWIND. Hopefully with clarity and less pain or hopefully no pain, you can then tackle your own passion and ideas.

Giving feedback when it’s not asked and being open to learning everyday is disrupting along with holding others accountable for their actions is using disruption for the greater good. if someone crosses the line to benefit themselves before the greater good of humanity then they are abusing the process of disruption. It’s like a power we possess deep within us but it has to be activated and expressed with the best intentions.

If I’m creating a CBD company for my own personal economic interests without caring about what’s in my product and not conducting the proper research on anything, that’s harmful and that is abusing disruption. Creating a company with the genuine intention of the wellbeing of the public, helping guide a movement through personal testimony is the proper way to disrupt society. The hope is to create a domino effect, where everyone (with the right intensions) will be successful. The people are the real winners, everyone will benefit from it if it’s mentally, physically, environmentally and economically thought out with positivity and excellent strategy. Let’s bring each other up!

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Advice is something that goes a long way. I enjoy giving advice, but it is also a good feeling to receive advice. To me it’s all information, you take in what you want and reject what you don’t want. It’s great because you can build your reality from different advice forms. For me “less is more” is key. Simplicity comes from one’s own standards. We have high standards at REWIND. They are pure and real, no need to over complicate or fabricate. Energy is also a piece of advice that resonated with me. We are all capable of greatness with the right energy, filled with positive intentions.

My last day of rehab in January 2017 one of my therapists told me to stay true as he pointed to his core. This was so powerful because it was a constant reminder to do things that come from the right intentions, not to follow and lead with purpose. I see myself as a guiding light and REWIND was meant to be my way to pay it all forward.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

We focus on results at REWIND to gain proper quailed leads. We use what we call a web of success and failures. Untimely everything, like I said is just information, so when we score a goal (meaning we get a good personal review) it’s a gateway to the next way to improve. This gives us the ability to navigate our audience, and create new and creative ways to cover ground within that demographic. When we see that something isn’t working, for example, in regards to customer experience, we take that as information that will give us a window of solutions. We don’t consider anything a loss; everything is an opportunity to learn and that goes back to taking advice. Listen, listen, learn, modify, and execute and execute again.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Our next step is showing the world what REWIND has done for me. Signing my next professional contract, after almost 2 years of pure hard work and patience with REWIND will let people know what we stand for.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Breaking the Habit of Being Yourself, by Joe Dispenza is my most recent read and I’m hooked. It allowed me to tap into my current state of being. This translates into positive progress within REWIND. I don’t stress nor do I dwell on outcomes because for the most part, I am in control. The energy that I created from my internal visions of the company literally have guided me to the physical version of that specific goal. It can be in the form of a response I was hoping for, or a sudden deal we were looking forward to completing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe that I am in this journey for a purpose. I’m leading a movement by being, I’m showing kids, adults and families how to be successful from different angles. I’m helping to guide them.

As a young black athlete and entrepreneur who pushed forward and chased his dreams, there are no limits on what we are all capable of achieving. Success comes from the people you surround yourself with that’s why family in any form is important. Being able to express yourself as more than anything is beautiful. Never let others dictate your steps is everything.

I’m leading a movement of self love, which can reflect outwardly to help others and it’s contagious! Opening the door to love others, that’s real. That’s why REWIND is where it’s at and that’s why we are only going to continue to grow, because it’s all out of love.

How can our readers follow you online?

Our website: www.rewindbyrodneywallace.com

Instagram: @REWINDBYRODNEYWALLACE

Twitter: @rewindbyrodney / @rodwall22