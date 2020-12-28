Daniella Cracknell of THE BREAK-UP BIZ: “The process does engulf you in a therapeutic journey”

The best advice I received along this disruptive journey has since transformed into a toolkit I formulated as 3 STEPS in a recovery process to break UP to a better tomorrow. One, rewire your mind with hope and inspiration. Two, reinvigorate your body with insight and action, and three, rebuild your spirit with connection and support. It is how I fell into the business of breakups and have not looked back. Each step helped me unravel the turmoil, turn rejection into redirection, and find resiliency after rocky times and dead ends.

Break UP to a better tomorrow! Love better, live better and work better. Daniella Cracknell disrupts the personal growth industry by filling a void in the breakup space as the creator of the first self-help destination to cover today’s world of more breakups than makeups in love, life, and at work. Simply because breakups of all kinds are as painful as they come and hard to get over. Most think of breakups in terms of romantic shakeups but there is more to the category than love. The global space in which heartbreak exists is complex and too interconnected for one category to master the business of breakups alone.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Thank you for inviting me to the discussion about disrupting industries. As the creator of THE BREAK-UP BIZ™, the first of self-help destinations to cover today’s world of more breakups than makeups in love, life, and at work, my expertise comes with street credentials. In short, I have insight, enough to fill a book, and now turn up the volume on life experience to help others find hope in troubled times, inspiration amidst the chaos, and feel-good energy to break UP to better love, life, and work experiences.

My expertise is based on a resume of colossal breakup proportion from romantic shakeups to family dysfunction and employment conflicts of a serial singleton, and with a quirkiness likened to the character in Bridget Jones’ Diary of book-to-movie fame. Bridget could never get love, life, or work to go according to plan. Nor could I. Adding to the likeness, I am also British and come out of the high-profile and high-pressure world of daytime talk television where breakups and makeovers make for the highest-rated of shows.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

The work that I am doing, that we are doing as disruptors, comes as the first of digital self-help destinations that fill a void in the breakup space. Most think of breakups in terms of romantic shakeups but there is more to the category than love. The global space in which breakups exist is complex and too interconnected for one category to master the business of breakups alone.

Studies suggest losing a careerist job, especially without cause, can feel worse than painful moments like getting a divorce. The ripple effects can be more long term, and one may not return to the same level of well-being as they might from the death of a spouse. However, a spouse does not have to die to have heartbreak syndrome.

Only within the last decade has Broken Heart Syndrome been recognized as a medical diagnosis. Women in their 20s up into their 80s have fallen prey, and the condition can strike even if you are healthy. Experts claim emotional stress activates the same areas of the brain as physical pain with an overwhelm that necessitates a different type of treatment.

As described on Web MD, heartbreak syndrome can be triggered by stressful events that can stem anywhere from a car breaking down to a bankruptcy filed. As we know, romantic shakeups cause love issues; family dysfunction causes life issues; and employment conflicts cause work issues. Those work issues can then cause romantic shakeups, which in turn can cause family dysfunction — and a breakup cycle begins.

Until now, products and services for breakup recovery have only been in the romantic arena. However, in connectedness, we might get to the heart of the matter. Relationship therapists, family experts, and business coaches populate the self-help industry in their respective categories but provide little holistically to those who break up often in love, life, and at work.An integrated approach has not been found practiced until now.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first staring? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Your question in and of itself fills me with laughter. Breakups often end up comedic when we look back. If we knew then what we know now, all things might have gone differently for better or worse. Either way, lessons were learned and a niche business has since been created simply because breakups are as painful as they come and hard to get over.

The numbers indicate a brewing culture of more breakups than makeups with not enough resources to reduce problematic growth. According to social scientist Bella DePaulo, Ph. D., in her book Singled Out, Americans are spending more of their adult years single than married. She lists more than 40 percent of the nation’s adults, over 87 million people, divorced, widowed, or have always been single.

No one, globally, is immune to a breakup. But, as today’s top-rated DR. PHIL tells his 3.2 million viewers … “It doesn’t matter what your mama did; it doesn’t matter what your daddy didn’t do. Nobody is responsible for your life but you, and you are responsible for the energy that you create for yourself.”

We agree therapists, coaches, and gurus can guide but no one is more invested in your wellbeing than you, which is why THE BREAK-UP BIZ ™ is built on a self-help premise. Often too, when there is nothing else to work with but a good look inside ourselves, self-help may be all that is affordable and all that is available in a support system.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I credit the making of THE BREAK-UP BIZ ™ to a conversation I once had with television host Jane Pauley. At the time, I was VP, Head of Publicity for Pauley’s short-lived daytime talk show with NBC Universal, and I was handling her media tour, which had us traveling together from New York to Los Angeles and various cities in between.

On those travels, Pauley was writing the final pages of her Penguin Random House autobiography, Skywriting: A Life Out of the Blue, and while we were up in the sky on the NBC corporate jet, Pauley confided in me that the process of writing an autobiography was so immensely therapeutic she recommended everyone write one. So, out of my own need for a mental makeover, I, too, wrote a memoir, on which my business is now based.

Pauley was correct. The process does engulf you in a therapeutic journey. Nothing moved me forward into a better place until I put pen to paper much like when Dorothy in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz clicks her ruby red slippers and Glenda, the good witch, tells her, “You’ve always had the power.” If not for the Yellow Brick Road, Dorothy may never have found the answers that were within her all along.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In the world of personal growth, disruption leads to breakthroughs. On my journey traveling out from under where shedding emotional weight was hard to do, I developed a new type of ‘dietary’ tale. At this point, I’d had my fair share of breakups but if I had to go through one again, the outcome, I found, was more slimming but not always.

Within the first month of a breakup, I started to notice that I instantly lost ten pounds without thought or effort as if shedding the experience was meant. Not many diet programs like Weight Watchers nor Nutrisystem can deliver such an instant rate of return. I had not invested in diets before but, the rollercoaster of weight fluctuation led me to a phenomenon noted by experts as a ‘breakup diet,’ where one can experience drastic changes in appetite when going through the throes of a breakup.

Under duress, our bodies create additional adrenaline, resulting in elevated cortisol levels that lead to depression of immune responses, increased fat accumulation, and even loss of cognitive function. The list goes on and on … so much so I turned this breakup malady into a breakup remedy where I now own BREAK-UP DIETS® in trademark as a new way to shed emotional weight so breaking up doesn’t have to weigh you down.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

The best advice I received along this disruptive journey has since transformed into a toolkit I formulated as 3 STEPS in a recovery process to break UP to a better tomorrow. One, rewire your mind with hope and inspiration. Two, reinvigorate your body with insight and action, and three, rebuild your spirit with connection and support. It is how I fell into the business of breakups and have not looked back. Each step helped me unravel the turmoil, turn rejection into redirection, and find resiliency after rocky times and dead ends.

This advice is well exemplified by American sweetheart Jennifer Aniston, star of He’s Just Not That Into You, the break-up with Vince Vaughn, Friends with Money, Picture Perfect, The Good Girl, and Horrible Bosses. Aniston has been reported as saying, “Once you meet yourself, and truly love yourself, then you attract that.” That is my philosophy, too, and until now, my life had been a series of Jennifer Aniston movies from one colossal breakup to the next in love, life, and at work.

My ‘dietary’ tale now introduces a Netflix style array of personal growth programs in a series of BREAK-UP DIETS® powered by the largest digital library of wellness content. Those afflicted by heartbreak can now workout breakup residue in mind, body, and spirit from their own home, office, or hotel room through a streaming online ‘vigoroom’ with world-class experts in mental health as well as trainers used by Hollywood A-listers.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Word-of-mouth (aka, a human connection) is called ‘social proof.’ A ‘thumbs up’ represents, according to studies, 5–9% more business leads because of social validation. So, strategies we use to generate good, qualified leads come out of a reputation developed as reliable, trustworthy, and socially responsible, and one that aims to profit by doing good.

As most know, reputations are hard to build and easy to destroy. The power of social perception can make or break anyone and can be a game-changer. What happens online is often just a pale reflection of what’s happening offline where consumers share information, not only through their social followers, but also amongst friends, family, and coworkers, delivering more than the eye can calculate.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

You are correct. I am not done. We are not done. THE BREAK-UP BIZ ™ is positioned to soon move out of a startup phase and step into the 11 billion dollars self-improvement market, which is estimated to grow to 13.2 billion dollars by 2022 with 5.6% average yearly gains, according to Market Research.

I have been in the personal growth space for decades as a television publicity executive and now as a producer of uplifting lifestyle brands. Daytime talk shows invest daily in self-help topics and work routinely with leading experts to produce ‘must-watch’ television that puts inspirational experts and self-help books on bestseller lists with TV shows of their own. We aim for THE BREAK-UP BIZ™ to follow suit as an inspirational lifestyle brand as host to multiple revenue streams in publishing, broadcast, and e-commerce.

Multi-millions have already been invested into the largest digital library of wellness content that powers our BREAK-UP DIETS® in partnership with VIGOROOM. The company’s founders bring a business background from the financial services, technology, media, and healthcare sectors. The company’s Founder/COO, Alan Winters, gave Ryan Seacrest his first job and Dick Clark his last.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I can say an impact on my thinking in Who Moved My Cheese? started with the bestselling Chicken Soup for the Soul that was well-read on summertime beaches and passed around amongst friends in shared inspiration. We saw the sunshine after an uplifting good read so I now follow suit in soliciting an upswing to breaking UP, to bring sunshine to areas where healing is not the easiest.

I think anyone on a search to find a better way or an easier path out of an allotment of misfortune cannot help but read transformational books until they, too, can feel well, eat well and sleep well, areas where THE BREAK-UP BIZ ™delves deep. On the topic of covering today’s world of more breakups than makeups Among my other favorite books is The Human Magnet Syndrome, an eye-opener on why we date whom we date.

Then, The Journey from Abandonment to Healing for defining an underbelly of family dysfunction. And, my latest read for today’s workplace is Guts & Grace: A Woman’s Guide to Full-Bodied Leadership where the motivational author in LeeAnn Mallorie delves into the issue of how can it be that companies’ best efforts to advance women in the workplace are still falling short? Denise Cooper’s podcast closes the gap.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A quote that has resonated with me was said by Mother Theresa. She said, “the most terrible poverty is loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted.”

No one is immune to emotional poverty. Heartbreak can happen to anyone and at any time leaving “unwanted” feelings that are universal and felt globally. Those words of hers have since become the driving force behind our business of breakups. We are now on a mission to resolve “unwanted feelings” for those afflicted by heartache.

As a pathway to getting to the heart of the matter, our ‘biz’ tackles emotional poverty from all sides, and our BREAK-UP DIETS® address the underlying causes of health concerns, not just the symptoms. Our ‘dietary’ plate serves up programs to feed mind, body, and spirit from ‘emotional eating’ to ‘emotional resilience’ and ‘cardio endurance.’

Our panel of world-class experts also delve into topics such as ‘money wellness’ where financial worries keep us up at night as the #1 leading cause of stress. Therefore, we also provide programs that help those who check in sleep well as well as feel well and eat well And, of course, shed some unwanted pounds both emotionally and physically.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As Kathy Smith, America’s fitness trainer to generations of wellness enthusiasts says, “I love the concept of breaking UP to a better life. It’s a message that needs to be shouted to the world!” Kathy is among the world-class experts featured in our wellness platform. Our trainers have coached dozens of Hollywood sweethearts from Jennifer Garner to Brad Pitt and Demi Moore. Now YOU! Start by sporting a smile. Smiling is among the best exercises to firm up muscles in the face, and comes at little to no cost but complimentary.

