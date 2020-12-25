Angelik Karapetian of Mother’s Dose: “Meditation Practice”

I don’t think anyone can prepare you for the trials and tribulations of a startup better than yourself. But for those who follow in my footsteps: have unwavering belief in yourself, unwavering belief in your product, no matter how much you prepare — turbulence is inevitable: learn from it, take care of your relationships, and don’t sweat the small things. And obviously, enjoy the ride!

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angelik Karapetian.

Mother first — CEO by profession, Angelik has perfected the balancing act of being a full-time mother while operating a successful compounding pharmacy located in Los Angeles, CA. This natural affinity for compounded medications has led to the development and creation of Mother’s Dose: a fully comprehensive, all-women’s line of natural CBD products. Backed by science, each custom formulation was designed to ensure maximum potency and relief and embodies the ideology of what all modern women desire most: to feel good from the inside.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am an Armenian-American and the first member of my family to have the opportunity to pursue higher education. With this opportunity, I received my PharmD from the University of Southern California. After a few years of working as a pharmacist, I was able to open my own compounding pharmacy in Westlake Village, California. I have never been the type to shy away from a challenge, so becoming a young female business owner is definitely something I take great pride in. I encourage all my fellow women, young and old, to never let anyone tell you what you can and cannot do based on your gender or age. My mentality has always been to push myself to heights that only I know I can reach. So, I guess you can say that this is my newest chapter in life, and I am confident that my Mother’s Dose products will help women feel good from the inside and out.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Thus far, the highlight of my career has been the start-up initiative, which is my compounding pharmacy- Compoundia Pharmacy. This initiative was created, birthed, and implemented all within 6 months! I was doing all this while I was 8 months pregnant, it was insane! Things happened so quickly. My biggest takeaway has to be that things always work out the way they are supposed to. I made authentic relationships, I put in serious work, and I really believed in the vision I had for the pharmacy. I never wavered towards disbelief, I just kept moving forward. I lost count of the sleepless nights, tears, hiccups, and stressful conversations. But all of these experiences have shaped me as the business owner I am today, and that of Compoundia Pharmacy. I’m so excited and proud to share these experiences and sentiments with Mother’s Dose.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been fortunate to be brought up in a family where I have received an endless amount of support. My parents have always taught my brother and me to never settle and to always strive to be the best versions of ourselves. This is where the idea of Mother’s Dose came about, knowing that I created the best version of these products on the market. In addition to my parents, my husband has been my rock for 10+ years now. I remember being 8 months pregnant with my firstborn and he would be the one to pick me up and drop me off at pharmacy school because he understood just how much my goals meant to me.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Since I am making vaginal suppositories, I want to normalize vagina talk and women’s health issues regarding vaginal discomfort. I know that many women do not speak about their vaginal problems, even with their gynecologists or primary care providers. With the lack of available treatment options for feminine health issues, I wanted to create a completely natural relief option for women of all ages. With Mother’s Dose, we want to provide the ultimate self-care experience for women that will benefit both their physical and mental wellbeing. When we normalize talking about vaginas, the quicker the stigma will be erased.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Wellbeing is all-encompassing, these are the daily practices I live by to support better wellbeing.

Hydration — it’s so important! Start with drinking at least two liters of water a day.

Meditation Practice — calm your mind, commit to five minutes a day!

Exercise — go for a 30-minute walk each day or a hike over the weekend! Los Angeles is filled with amazing outdoor adventures.

Daily Self-care — listen to your body and whatever it is asking for! Using Mother’s Dose daily will give you all the comfort and support you’ll need.

Manifestation — think hard about the life that you want and put yourself in the most supportive environment and position to achieve your manifestations!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m a huge advocate for preventive care and general wellness. My compounding pharmacy is the epitome of this mentality! A strong movement starts with transparent, valuable education and outreach. Lots of outreach! Both of these pillars for a strong movement do not need to be fancy, I would do weekly live discussions on the importance of preventative care and how Mother’s Dose is the absolute advocate for this care and the overall well-being of others.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

I don’t think anyone can prepare you for the trials and tribulations of a startup better than yourself. But for those who follow in my footsteps: have unwavering belief in yourself, unwavering belief in your product, no matter how much you prepare — turbulence is inevitable: learn from it, take care of your relationships, and don’t sweat the small things. And obviously, enjoy the ride!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

All of these topics are dense and of equal importance. I hold mental health dearest considering I am in the medical profession and I acknowledge the severity of mental health. The gravity of mental health has definitely received the serious traction it has deserved over the last few years, and I strongly believe to maintain a healthy lifestyle, one has to have the appropriate balance of physical and mental health. General wellness encompasses mental health as well! My lifestyle tweaks are meant to touch on mental health, and I hope you all enjoy them! Maintaining a functional, healthy lifestyle is so important to me and Mother’s Dose!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Follow us on Instagram @mothersdose

Thank you for these fantastic insights!