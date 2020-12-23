Darbi of BCA Culture: “Get over yourself and fail forward fast”

We have built the first ever business credit and funding software that is automated. Literally, entrepreneurs are guided by our proven step by step system to build their business credit regardless of their personal credit history. We have a “plug and chug” system that confirmed to us that most entrepreneurs are not ready for funding, grants or credit approvals. The success stories and results our clients are seeing is awesome. Some clients have a longer process than others, but the community and the culture we have built is truly encouraging for all who are connected.

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Darbi, trailblazing entrepreneur, CEO and Founder of BCA Culture, formerly The Business Credit Agency, a cutting edge technology company that helps small minority business owners build business credit and high limit funding. Darbi comes with years of financial industry experience with a speciality in building business credit. She has brought her corporate expertise and her detailed results in building business credit to BCA Culture. Darbi, born in Tennessee and raised in Georgia, is a dynamic millennial thinker, wise beyond her years and centered in her gift of entrepreneurship.

Darbi graduated with honors from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville obtaining her undergraduate degree in finance and international business. However, her real life education and experiences were learned through her uber successful mentors. Over the years, Darbi has been wildly influential in network marketing, tax, technology, and the music industry, earning multiple six figures. Her latest venture with BCA Culture is the perfect combination of her formal education and mentorship. Darbi’s faith is a compass in her life and her consistency and willingness to empower others with knowledge has organically worked in her favor all her life.

It started back in my college days, at UT- Knoxville. GO VOLS! My degree is in Finance and International Business. Right after college, one of my mentors told me about business credit and funding, but did not teach me the exact business credit building process in fear that I would start my own business, however at the time I was so absorbed in music and taxes that I was not even thinking to start my own business credit consultation company. Fast forward to today, over the years I have been mentored by many top tier CEOs and leaders in the banking industry and other industries. I absorbed the information and then developed a system to guide entrepreneurs along their start up journey when it comes to business credit and funding.

And then COVID-19 came to America in 2020! This pandemic and quarantine era has been truly transformational for my business in the funding sector. The whole financial industry for 2020 was on pause and had to pivot and cater to business owners prepared for these funding opportunities. At the time, The Business Credit Agency was only offering courses and building business credit for our corporate clients, however after COVID-19 we developed and pivoted into BCA Culture, which is the software and FinTech company born from this pandemic. This has been one of the greatest events in my generation’s history for funding, it has been unfortunate in the events of lives that have passed away and the recession that has hit markets and affected families on a micro level, so I do not want to be insensitive to the fact that this is a real health pandemic, however, business wise — it has truly focused us to level up!

We have built the first ever business credit and funding software that is automated. Literally, entrepreneurs are guided by our proven step by step system to build their business credit regardless of their personal credit history. We have a “plug and chug” system that confirmed to us that most entrepreneurs are not ready for funding, grants or credit approvals. The success stories and results our clients are seeing is awesome. Some clients have a longer process than others, but the community and the culture we have built is truly encouraging for all who are connected.

Currently, we are partnered with a few credit reporting agencies: CreditSafe and Equifax to accurately integrate credit reports for our clients to advance in business credit. While entrepreneurs use BCA Culture to build their business credit, we also report their monthly payments to boost their business credit scores — to add value. A huge project we are working on now is being a funding matchmaker for startups and business owners looking for a second chance at funding.

Over 90% of business owners do not even know business credit exists. Then the entrepreneurs who do know business credit exists come to our company because they are stuck or do not know how to properly build their business credit and be fundable. We solve this huge problem. We assist companies with building their credit to be positioned for high limit funding and capital without using their personal credit.

When more entrepreneurs, specifically minority entrepreneurs have access to capital and can scale up their businesses — increase new hires, provide payroll, take care of their own families, serve their communities, and give back then together we can bridge the wealth gap for future generations and create a more level playing field in business. We can create more buying options in the marketplace and provide better customer service because now the end customer has options.

The only drawback that I see is if people do not use this software that by default they will be behind in business credit and funding that is current. In Black Mirror, it does highlight the drawbacks of technology. Our society today is less social, although we are more connected due to social media. And that’s the irony. Through our software, we are looking to create a culture of entrepreneurs through live events (post COVID) that brings entrepreneurs together. Entrepreneurship is not always easy and we want to leverage technology to bring us closer together and create networking opportunities.

Funding and Business Credit is very complex. So in our software we are incorporating a very complex, business by business scenario and streamlining information and data to our end user. There are many variables so we do have staff and support so that entrepreneurs do not feel lonely on their journey.

The need and demand for minority owned businesses not in position to receive the EIDL and PPP loans that were administered through the SBA (Small Business Administration) really was my AHA! Moment. Me and my partner, Adam were already in the development stage of the software and I remember receiving a phone call from my mom and she was screaming on the end, “Turn to CNN! Turn to CNN! Darbi, they are talking about minority businesses that were underserved and did not receive EIDL or PPP loans…” And it was at that moment I really knew the ideas that had been brewing in my mind were real.

There is a real need for credit and capital specifically for minority entrepreneurs. Many times, we are underserved and underrepresented or just late to the funding table. My goal is to bridge that gap for small business owners.

Platforms like this to bring more awareness to the software we have developed for entrepreneurs. We also love partnerships with banks and credit unions, companies that creatively finance small business owners.

We have developed our “25 Weeks of Business Credit Series” set to start November 1, in which across our social media platforms from Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok, YouTube, Instragram, Twitter (@bcaculture) we are educating entrepreneurs through content, live webinars, and online networking events. We are also incorporating creative visuals and dances that will also debut at that time on TikTok. I am particularly excited about that marketing to give business tips to my generation, Millennials and Gen Z. That is a huge platform to really have fun and bring awareness to influencers, brands, gig economy workers, solopreneurs and business owners through music and dance.

In the Summer of 2021, we also are organizing summer camps for children to teach coding and business start ups.

My parents, but specifically my mother, Nazarene. She really inspired me from a very young age to be an entrepreneur. She always encouraged both me and my bother to be unique and believe in ourselves. Growing up in a single parent household, I saw her give zero excuses and she balanced it all — work, children, part time business, family, and so much more. I look back in amazement of her strength and also her vulnerability and sacrifice.

I am big on philanthropy, in college my best friends and I at the time started a non profit organization to feed the homeless and provide clothing in Knoxville. We tapped into fraternities and sororities and really got students involved with our non-profit organization. I have also given money privately to families, sponsored teens in college, donated to scholarship funds, and mentored other entrepreneurs. I’ve coached multiple entrepreneurs in their business to 6 and 7 figures annually and now with BCA Culture developed, me and my team will be able to do more.

Currently, we are developing a summer camp for children who want to code and/or start a business for Summer 2021. Then a women’s retreat for 2021 as well.

1. “Get over yourself and fail forward fast.” I used to want everything to work in a certain way and I had to get over that thinking. Of course, I like organization, but I would not start projects until everything was known and I learned early on — I had to start with what I had and where I was planted.

2. “Immediately surround yourself with mentors to shorten your learning curve.” I used to want to be the “know it all” but I quickly realized I do not know it all and that I do not have to do it all. I learned the power of delegation, trial and error, and mentors. My business and mindset shifted when I really humbled myself to learn.

3. “Always personally develop. Not just when ‘you need it.’” It’s easy to develop when there is a need, but what about when all things are glittering. I learned to be consistent no matter what! Personal development is key. Mental exercise, meditation, reading and being in the now matter.

4. “Stay in your business. Mind your business.” I get paid to be in people’s business, not drama. So I am mindful to be around forward thinking thought leaders. Social media is a tool, not a distraction. For me, I had to limit my social media intake, and focus on my business. I learned every opinion does not need a response.

5. “Think bigger, believe faster, surround yourself with people who believe.” I could have done what I am doing much sooner and much bigger, but I had limitations. However, now I am no longer amazed that things happen as they do. I believe good should happen. I also believe in more than enough. I am thankful. I used to be afraid of the pressures of “success” but now I embrace it.

This is completely the opposite of what my company does because me and my team are so plugged into technology — but nature pods! No phones, no connection to the outside world — news, media, none of that. A true nature pod for more entrepreneurs and women to connect with life and thrive. I mean it sounds like a retreat, but a nature pod is being immersed in nature.

“I Am…” I used to be so fearful. What if? How can? What about? Questions I would ask myself before even starting a project, and then I would cut myself short before I started. Then the power of belief and faith really started to be in me and has made the difference. I am whatever I see I am. I am belief. I am love. I am already in that state of being. I just have to be! This is liberating because I used to think I had to “work” for success when now… it is a state of my being.

Well first I would say hello. Thank you for getting to this part of my interview. Currently, minority owned businesses are underrepresented and underserved when it comes to business credit and capital. Over 90% of business owners today, are not aware that business credit exists. Over 75% of start up companies within their first 2 years of starting due to lack of capital. BCA Culture is here to solve this problem. Our software is the answer to businesses and entrepreneurs receiving the proper steps to be business credit compliant and fundable. Our software prepares business owners step by step and then matches their profiles to creative funding opportunities — vendors, store cards, high limit credit cards, capital, vehicle purchases and leases, and so much much more.

We have helped over 1,000 entrepreneurs since January 2020 and have helped those business owners obtain multi millions in business credit and funding through our proven system. Over the next 5 years our plan is to assist 1,000,000 users on our platform and build a culture of thriving small business owners and entrepreneurs and we will do this!

BCA Culture is @bcaculture on all social media platforms — Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, and Instagram

I am Darbi — @dominatewithdarbi on Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram

