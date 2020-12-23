Sasha Anne: “Embrace your individuality”

Embrace your individuality. Nothing makes you feel better than being true to yourself. Wear clothes that make you feel great about yourself. Wear makeup that makes you feel confident or don’t wear makeup at all and rock it! Be proud of being weird or silly! The reason children are so free and do crazy things is because they don’t care what other people think of their behavior. If you want to wear a tutu and tiara to work or school, go for it. I always do!

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sasha Anne.

Sasha Anne is a beauty entrepreneur, makeup artist and influencer, who started her first limited edition line of lip gloss when she was just 18-years-old. Now at 21, with an amassed following of over 28k Instagram followers, over 1 million combined views on YouTube and a collaboration with Lady Gaga’s makeup artist Dani Fonseca, the empowered businesswoman is ready to build an inclusive and intentional beauty empire with more products now in development. Sasha Anne currently has a limited edition nail collection set for release soon.

While Sasha Anne’s success is inspiring, things weren’t always easy growing up as an eccentric and creative teen. Searching for a space to fit in, Sasha Anne was continually bullied by her classmates and peers for being different. Then, she discovered the power of makeup. For Sasha Anne, makeup offered an outlet to be creative, transform, and express herself unapologetically. As she harnessed this power for herself, she wondered, “how can I help other young people around the world like me to feel empowered through makeup too?”

Fast forward to today and Sasha Anne is a Shorty Award recipient for empowering young girls with her Wonder Woman makeup tutorial, continuing to grow and expand her platform of inspiration with tutorials like “Pride Rainbow Glitter Eye,” the “5-minute bold makeup challenge,” a Lady Gaga inspired tutorial from the pop star’s new music video with Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me” and even a TikTok dance tutorial with Amelie Anstett to get people having fun and moving from quarantine. She also did a makeup tutorial for Animal Crossing fans, a Nintendo Switch game that dominated the game industry among teens and young adults throughout the pandemic.

Thank you for joining us in this series. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in wellness?

I have always been very focused on wellness. As a beauty influencer and a makeup artist I am very aware of the role healthy skin plays in looking and feeling beautiful. I’m someone who is extremely ambitious in what I want to accomplish and in order to have the energy creatively and physically to achieve what I want to, I know how important proper sleep, stopping to eat balanced meals, and exercising is. Health and wellness have become even more important to me since earlier this year, I was diagnosed with lymphoma and have been undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I have had so many interesting things happen to me. Before COVID-19, as a college student, I was going to school every day at the Fashion Institute of Technology and meeting the most interesting people and learning a lot about the business side of Beauty. As a beauty influencer and makeup artist, I’ve been to countless events meeting the best talent in the industry. But one of the most interesting things that happened to me was when I was 17. I was in the middle of my media class in high school, which was the next to the last period of the day. My mom was picking me up early for an appointment. She interrupted the class because she received a message on her phone that I was nominated for a Shorty Award for the category, “Best in Beauty” for my YouTube makeup transformation of a modern-day Cinderella. I was in shock. Needless to say, I was done with class for that day. Then the following year I won the Audience Award for my Wonder Woman transformation focusing on empowering women. Winning a Shorty Award boosted my confidence and helped my career.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I film and edit all of my videos in my apartment. When I first started using a green screen, I didn’t realize that if I used a green shade of makeup for my eyes I would blend in with the green screen. When you have to totally redo something, it’s a good learning experience.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I don’t consider myself an authority in the wellness field. However, I do consider myself a beauty ambassador promoting health and wellness as being key factors in feeling and looking beautiful. Beauty definitely starts from within. It is so important to have a positive outlook and none of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Besides my parents who I am so grateful towards for being so supportive of me and my passions and art, I am very grateful to a woman whom I met as a child and who came back into my life when I was a teenager. She is a graphic artist and a tremendous talent. She throws her whole being into everything she does. Regardless of whether it is photography, graphic art editing, or just listening. She taught me how important it is to own your work and put heart and soul into everything you do. The key to success is passion. If you are passionate about what you do and work hard at it, you will succeed.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Fear of failure, insecurity, and lack of knowledge are three main blockages that prevent us from taking information that we hear and integrating it into our lives. I will start with fear of failure. How many times do we hear people say, “I will never be able to do that”? If we listen carefully, what they are really saying is: “I am afraid that I will do it wrong, so I won’t even try. If I don’t try, there is no risk. And more importantly, no chance of failure.” Everyone is afraid of getting it wrong. We are taught early on that 100% is the best grade to get and that’s what we should strive for. Anything less is not good enough. But that all or nothing mentality sets you up for failure and perfectionism. We need to try to integrate good eating habits and exercise into our daily routine little by little without feeling the shame of not doing it 100%.

The second blockage is insecurity. Or “I am comfortable in my routine. If it changes, I feel unsettled”. We live very programmed lives. Many of us feel secure in the known and anything different summons up uncomfortable feelings of insecurity. Again, change should be implemented very slowly. A sedentary person cannot suddenly get on a treadmill and run for 30 minutes. But walking for 10 minutes and building slowly up to 15 and 20 each day can make a big difference in a sedentary life.

The third blockage is simply lack of knowledge. We have so much information thrown at us every day through social media and the internet. What are you supposed to believe? Our brains shut down and we retreat into the comfort and security of what we are used to — comfort foods, no exercise, not enough sleep. Without fully understanding the benefits of living a healthier life, people continue day to day without attempting to change.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Unplug from your devices 10–15 minutes before you go to sleep and do something other than staring at a screen. We all need a break from social media and the over stimulation that comes from smart devices. Do not wear what you wore yesterday — a shower and a fresh outfit will make you feel better even if you have no place to go. Wash off all of your makeup before you turn in for the night — It’s so important to let your face breathe overnight and not get clogged with leftover makeup products. Think positively. I don’t mean to ignore pain, anxiety, or depression. You should feel all of your emotions and allow yourself to cry and be angry when needed. But hope is important too. When you’re feeling pain, allow yourself to be upset for a bit, but remember, it will get better. Embrace your individuality. Nothing makes you feel better than being true to yourself. Wear clothes that make you feel great about yourself. Wear makeup that makes you feel confident or don’t wear makeup at all and rock it! Be proud of being weird or silly! The reason children are so free and do crazy things is because they don’t care what other people think of their behavior. If you want to wear a tutu and tiara to work or school, go for it. I always do!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

I have always been inspired by strong female icons in entertainment and how they have empowered other women. I absolutely love Audrey Hepburn and read a biography on her by Paris Barry. Audrey had so much elegance, style, and kindness that I truly admire and aspire to take on some of her amazing qualities.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I wanted to start a movement after I was diagnosed with lymphoma in June that would bring happiness around the world to those who needed it most. The movement is called the One Million Smiles campaign and instead of money, I’ve been raising smiles. Each week has a different theme and people are encouraged to tag me on Instagram @SimplySashaAnne and use the hashtags #OneMillionSmiles #SmilesForSasha. It’s been wonderful to see all of the gorgeous smiles out there when most of the time, all we see are masked faces, especially for people like me who are still in quarantine because we’re immunocompromised.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I love all things Disney and Walt Disney himself has so many wonderful quotes like “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” The magic of Disney is that it teaches kids the power of imagination and setting your mind on doing something that you’re really passionate about. I love creating vision boards and posting all of my dreams on them and then seeing how I can go about pursuing them.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to get the chance to sit down with Miley Cyrus. Since I was a kid, Miley has had a positive influence on me and helped me be comfortable with being myself. She takes a lot of chances in her style and music whether people approve or not and I really respect her for being true to herself and artistry.

