Sian Young: “Get a hobby”

Sian is an Ambassador for the UK Health Coaching Association a UN Global Climate Change Summit and TEDxWomen International Speaker and a Multi-Award Winning published Author now focusing on Detoxifying the homes of CEO/Founder mums.

A CEO/Founder mum herself who has been in business for over 20 years helping over 5000 women feel empowered in their lives, Sian believes that women have the key to great change they just need the support to © create sustainable spaces freeing them up to step into their brilliance.

Sian is also a wife to a pioneering sustainable strategist and mother of 3, one son who is 21 and due to COVID-19 she has not seen him in nearly a year, one 17-year-old son from another mother who is an online music entrepreneur and a new baby girl just 11 months old an official #pandemicbaby having spent most of her short life in quarantine.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/79883eb95102ea9c72902c60793bc45e

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit better. Can you tell us your ‘backstory’?

I am trained as a health coach becauseI knew I had to run a business that put my health first.

As a single mother I strategized how to achieve my business dreams whilst nurturing my child and showing my sons it doesn’t matter the cards you are dealt you don’t need to choose the path before you, you have the power to uplift your life and achieve your goals.

When we move in our flow with optimum health we can achieve anything and that the world is a beautiful place full of wonderful people. I want to foster stewardship of our health & our planet due to the symbiotic nature of both issues. I share this wealth of knowledge and experience with friends, colleagues and acquaintances.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working on one of my longest-held dreams at the moment with my partner, we are co-founding the Center for Sustainable Action an online membership for Small to medium business and entrepreneurs. The center will be member-owned and those who join will get access to world-renowned sustainable strategy for their business and wellness knowledge and initiatives for their business. We know that this group of businesses make up 94% of business. If we can build a collective of like-minded businesses who want to create a new future where the environment and human health is the cornerstone of business then we can change the way business is done. We can collectively be strong enough to influence change in the new business unusual climate, COVID and given us a new normal, it’s up to us what we do with it!

In your opinion, what do you think makes your company or organization stand out from the crowd?

My company © Sustainable Success Coach stands out because it is one of the few companies that is linking the state of human health to the state of the environment and providing solutions to empower its service users to transform their lifestyle mentally, environmentally and physically using our proven MEB Formula ™

Ok, thank you for that. I’d like to jump to the main focus of this interview. Has there ever been a time that someone told you something was impossible, but you did it anyway? Can you share the story with us? What was your idea? What was the reaction of the naysayers? And how did you overcome that?

I was a single mother with no qualifications after being homeless for 7 years and bedridden for 2 years when my son was 5. I decided to uplevel my life and train as a windsurfing instructor, I wrote to 200 charities and trusts to get help with my tuition fees and they all said no they would not help me. I then realised the patron of the academy I wanted to train with was HRH Princess Royal so I wrote to Buckingham Palace to ask for help!

I received a scholarship for my tuition and accommodation both for me and my son and I had to raise the flights and childcare costs to get me to my course. My son and I were living off £20 per week and people around me told me it was impossible! I refused to give up and turned my hand to gardening, sewing, cleaning and pole dancing to raise the money needed to complete my course. The course was in Australia so I traveled there with my son and his childcare and completed the course, when I returned I realised my big mistake, the water back in Scotland was freezing rendering my qualification useless.

I looked at my skill set and realised I could pole dance and instruct and so i started to sell pole fitness classes from a high rise council estate, people told me no way was I going to manage that! I did I got my first 6 customers then a studio came up for rent and this time it was me telling myself it was impossible, I had very little money not even enough to cover two months rent, but I breathed my way through the fear as nothing was going to be as bad as what I had lived through and I rented that studio.

Sitting in the studio I had enough money left for window signs and I questioned whether I should buy the signs or save it for rent? I bought the signs and invited a local lifestyle magazine editor and colleagues to a private pole fitness lesson, they loved it so much they wrote an amazing article about it and the people started to come, I had just enough for rent when rent day came!

Sometimes you have to feel fear and do it anyway!

In the end, how were all the naysayers proven wrong? 🙂

My business employed 6 instructors, won two awards for excellence, was featured in regional and national news, raised £10,000 for charity and helped over 5000 women increase their wellbeing, mentally and physically.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Ohh there are so many!

But one person shines out above all others and that’s my son, WOW what a wonderful human being he is. As I have said we traveled the world together twice! He inspired me to be better to reach for more, he inspired me to heal my broken mind so that I was better for him. He always used me as an example of who his hero was in school and who he was most proud of the most, he healed me in so many ways. I remember when he turned 15 I spent that year spontaneously crying because this was the year my childhood was stripped away from me, watching him enjoy being a teenager doing drama exchanges between San Francisco and Scotland healed a deep part of me calling back the power that had been left in the past for me to use in the present.

He has put up with the mess that is involved in a healing mind and loved me anyway he has inspired me to reach for the stars so that I can pass them to him. He showed me unconditional love and gave me a chance to love unconditionally, he has always been a wise old soul and we have walked the earth together.

For him, I will achieve all that I am here for so that he knows that he can reach for his own stars.

It must not have been easy to ignore all the naysayers. Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Can you share the story with us?

It has been a long road with a tumultuous start after being homeless for 7 years as a 15-year-old girl then bedridden for 2 years severely malnourished and experiencing mental health issues from multiple traumas. I built an unstoppable resilience learning so many ways to heal a broken body and soul, how to optimize my health and mindset to create the life of my dreams.

I also went backpacking for 6 months around Asia and Australia with my then 3-year-old son. This experience broadened my world view and allowed me to practice thinking on my feet even when I could not understand what was being said.

Based on your experience, can you share 5 strategies that people can use to harness the sense of tenacity and do what naysayers think is impossible? (Please share a story or an example for each)

Mindfulness: When you are mindful and in the present moment it is never as bad as your fears. Stay True to yourself: Tenacity comes when you act on a dream that had been planted in your heart, trust that this dream is yours and there because you can do it. Self-care: If you don’t take care of yourself you will not be able to go the distance that tenacity needs, remember this is a marathon not a sprint! Be careful whose advice you listen to: If you ask a sailor how to skydive he will give you the wrong advice, don’t ask someone who is not doing what you want to do if you can do it…. They don’t know! Reach out to someone who is excelling in what you are doing they will know the pitfalls and successes. Get a hobby: Do not spend every waking hour fighting for your dream, take a break, take time to smell the roses, you may even have a eureka moment when you take your focus from what you are building. By doing something creative that you enjoy that is nothing to do with what you are building you will build resilience for the hard times.

What is your favorite quote or personal philosophy that relates to the concept of resilience?

“It’s your reaction to adversity, not adversity itself that determines how your life’s story will develop.” — Dieter F Uchtdorf

I have experienced this in life, if I had let my life’s adversity keep me down or bitterness I would not have the level of success I have today if at all!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The Center for Sustainable Action: Let’s support small businesses and entrepreneurs to embed sustainability and wellbeing into the fabric of business, let’s make this the new way of doing business. Collectively we become one BIG group of businesses then we can deliver products and services that are inherently sustainable.

