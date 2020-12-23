Monica Sanders: “Conviction ”

Many of us are becoming more socially aware. We are thinking about the climate in a more intentional way. I am seeing social impact businesses being started and others redirecting in that way. My hope is that this odd period of being both in stasis and unrest will cause the majority of us to decide to keep some of the good from this experience and move it forward.

As part of my series about people who stepped up to make a difference during the COVID19 Pandemic I had the pleasure of interviewing Monica Sanders, Disaster Response Expert; Professor, University of Delaware, Georgetown University, and Clorox partner. Monica Sanders is an Associate Professor in Sociology and Criminal Justice at the University of Delaware. She is an adjunct lecturer at Georgetown University’s Law Center, its School of Continuing Studies, and has taught at the Washington and Lee University School of Law, where she created a course on disaster law and policy. Her current interests include data in disasters, legal rights, and how to use technology to reach vulnerable populations. She also directs the William Averette Anderson Fund for Hazard Mitigation, hosts a podcast called “Amplify This!” about inequity, and is the team lead for an equitable recovery incubator in a distressed section of Baltimore, MD. These all involve taking a radical approach to looking at how communities recover from disasters and going beyond research to provide them with the training and tools to recover.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

I grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana both one of the most unique and disaster-vulnerable cities in the country. Like many young women, I mostly attended Catholic schools, grew up around my extended family with lots of aunts, uncles, and cousins around. The concept of social justice and civic participation were always present. Several family members worked in government and for elected officials. Some others struggled in a city that was not always the best place for those in most need. Those early experiences and lessons would later become a practice after we were impacted, displaced, and recovered from Hurricane Katrina.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Without a doubt, it’s “Their Eyes Were Watching God.” The first time I read it was during a time when I was focused on black women writers and admired the simple, but rich prose of Zora Neale Hurston. I looked to her example in my work in my first career as a journalist. Later in life, I would be impacted by the main character Janie’s resilience through storms (she, too, survived a hurricane), loss and instability. Each time, she emerged and re-invented herself.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Today’s a great day to make a difference!” That quote is actually part of a call and response with one of my college friends. His response was always to hold up two fingers as if pinching something, and say “We’re going to change the world this much!” He was a gay man trying to be taken seriously in his work at a point where we as a society weren’t so great at that. The point is there is no specific time, title or amount of power anyone needs to make an impact. You just have to do what you can.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading a social impact organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

I am fortunate to work with a group of emerging disaster scientists from historically underrepresented communities as part of the William Averette Anderson Fund. The point is to ensure that the field of disaster and hazard research and practice is reflective of American society. In addition to this important mission, a couple of people from that program have joined me in working on an equitable recovery incubator designed to boost resilience to hazard and create sustainable economic opportunities in a community in Baltimore. The idea for this project was born out of COVID-19’s forcing us all to re-think disaster preparedness and recovery.

Through my work with Clorox, I’m able to bring more awareness to the importance of being prepared for a natural disaster. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of normal preparedness procedures have been changed and it can be difficult to know where to go or what to do. Whether it’s making sure you have the right disinfecting supplies in your evacuation kit, like Clorox Bleach, having cash on hand, or making sure you’re evacuating with a set “social circle,” being prepared has never been more important.

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

A hero is someone who overcomes fear to rise to the moment before them. It can be anyone from leaders of social justice movements to that neighbor who shows up after a storm to help you wash mildew off your walls. We are seeing many heroes emerge in these critical times.

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero? Please share a story or example for each.

Selflessness — every time I see José Andrés, I think about how he could be comfortable somewhere making money on TV. He put that all aside to feed people wherever he thinks they need him. Courage — sometimes we think heroism is about fearlessness, but it’s about overcoming fear. I think about every young person protesting police violence, knowing violence is a possibility at each event. Conviction — one of my cousins is conviction personified. She decided to champion for this group of female WWII Veterans called the 6888th Postal Battalion. I have watched her invest years in going from just getting them noticed to pushing a bill to have them awarded the Congressional Medal of Freedom. Honesty — My four-year-old neighbor once told me I wasn’t being as nice as I could. He was right. He was my hero for forcing me to be better that day. Humility — I loved New Orleans culinary legend and civil rights leader, Leah Chase. She fed everyone from MLK to Barack Obama, but just called herself a “cook.”

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

I think so-called ordinary people become heroes when they are faced with a moment that forces them to evolve. I think about Malala and Greta Thunberg, two young women who were children when they started their work. However, the world had suppressed their voices for so long, all that was left to do was scream. For others, it is a sense of solidarity. We see that after big events when survivors go out of their way to help other survivors.

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic action needed to be taken?

I am a woman of color that has survived a major disaster. However, I didn’t just survive. I had the privilege of leaving that “Katrina curfew” situation to attend law school and later work on Capitol Hill. I was given so much, and continue to have so much — never would I have imagined that I would go from wandering from house to house to becoming a professor with a partnership like the one I have with a major company like Clorox and getting to do the research that interests me. I know I need to do my part to help other disaster survivors. I also know what it feels like to come from a place that no one really sees. That’s why I wanted to focus on this particular community and use my other platforms to tell those stories. To whom much is given, much is expected.

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

Right now, one of my students is my hero. I have watched her unflinchingly decide to advocate for the needs of the incarcerated in this pandemic. That’s not an easy mantle to lift. Meghan Markle is another hero, not only standing up for others but showing women how to stand up for themselves in any circumstance.

Let’s talk a bit about what is happening in the world today. What specifically frightened or frightens you most about the pandemic?

Many things about this frighten me, the number of people dying is shocking. I am also frightened at how little we still know about it or how to handle it long-term.

Despite that, what gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

There are so many things, it is hard to list. Many of us are becoming more socially aware. We are thinking about the climate in a more intentional way. I am seeing social impact businesses being started and others redirecting in that way. My hope is that this odd period of being both in stasis and unrest will cause the majority of us to decide to keep some of the good from this experience and move it forward.

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing?

The people who won’t wear masks are a disappointment. Those engaging in violence and uncivil speech are definitely a disappointment. I am inspired by the emergence of new social thought leaders. Given my choice of profession, I am encouraged and inspired to see parts of government and industry re-thinking how we deal with people during disasters and major events to include equity in the conversation.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

It has put me through a few reassessments. Personally, I have had to re-define what success looks like. It’s more about service than it ever has been. I have come to understand that I need fewer things and I hope others are doing the same. Thinking globally, the lack of collaboration during this crisis is saddening. However, I think it has paved the way for new leadership perspectives and I hope it happens.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

I would like to see the way we provide services to change to something where more people have access and opportunity. I see some cities are thinking about a green recovery. I would like to see more places doing that.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Think about what you love to do most, ask yourself if you can do it, and help someone else at the same time. Then, go and do that. If you do a thing from an authentic place, you will end up getting everything else you need.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I already did, to bring equity and inclusion to disaster management and recovery. The people tasked with taking care of us on our worst days need to look like and have empathy for the people for whom they are charged to care. It’s on its way. So far, our biggest moment is having an agency host a live broadcast of our podcast show on the same topic. That’s a big risk for them because we don’t hold back. ☺

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

May I pick two? Rajiv Shah from the Rockefeller Foundation. I love the work he is doing on resilience, but I would like to talk about building (more) community incubators and leadership programs in extremely neglected places. For fun, I am such a Watchmen fan girl (LOL) and would have a thousand questions for Regina King about continually evolving and being so gracious whilst doing so.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find me on Twitter @Monica_DRRProf, my podcast “Amplify This!” is on Spotify, and I post on Medium from time to time.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!