Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

The Key to a Balanced Career: Being a Journalist and Poet

Richard Merli is a New York-based author, editor, and investigative journalist whose career in journalism spanned over 30 years. He is the founder and editor of October Hill Magazine, a quarterly literary magazine, now in its fourth year. Merli is the author of a new poetry collection, The Light of Ancient Stars, and the upcoming […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Richard Merli is a New York-based author, editor, and investigative journalist whose career in journalism spanned over 30 years. He is the founder and editor of October Hill Magazine, a quarterly literary magazine, now in its fourth year. Merli is the author of a new poetry collection, The Light of Ancient Stars, and the upcoming novel The Animals.

What is your professional background?

I trained as a journalist and creative writer at New York University and spent over thirty years in newspaper and magazine publishing, first as an investigative reporter, then as an editor of four different magazines, and finally as a founder and part-owner of a monthly magazine.

October Hill Magazine is a wonderful platform that enables aspiring and new writers to share their voices. How did you come up with the idea?

I had a number of friends in the literary space who often spoke of how utterly depressing it was to submit a first novel, collection of short stories or a poetry collection to major publishers, only to receive a form letter stating that it was their policy not to read – much less accept – any unsolicited manuscripts. That policy has now spread to all the major publishers (and their numerous acquisitions, or “imprints”). Their policy struck me as incredibly short-sighted and unjust. Where were new and aspiring writers to go with their work? Certainly, they could submit their work to the many literary magazines out there. But many of those publications preferred to publish the work of big-name, established authors, who already have a following and can deliver the “eyeballs.” So, once I walked away from my last position in publishing, I was yearning for a new type of challenge, something I hadn’t done before, something literary. I had enjoyed an extremely rewarding career in newspapers and magazines. Now it was time to build a platform for the many young and aspiring writers who were being shut out, to give them the opportunity to become some of the great authors of the next generation. So I launched October Hill Magazine in May, 2017.

Where do you see October Hill Magazine growing?

Our five-year plan for developing a print companion to our digital product is about a year ahead of schedule. We expect to launch a print magazine within the next year in response to reader demand. Internally, we continue to grow and broaden our editorial offerings. In our third year, we created a new space for visual submissions, including photography and illustration. That has grown. Earlier this year, we launched another section of book reviews for short stories and poetry. At the time of this writing, we will have kicked off our very first Global Authors’ Reading via Zoom, featuring seven readings of new short stories and poems by authors from Alaska to the U.K. to Eastern Europe. The growth opportunities in this space are phenomenal. And, since we just attained our not-for-profit status, every dollar we earn during our fundraising campaign will be used to reinvest in our magazine and to support our staff of volunteers.

What inspired you to write The Light of Ancient Stars?

I’d been writing poetry for years and showcasing some of it at public readings through my writers group, Literary Lights, in Manhattan. I wanted to draw to together my best poetry and make it available to readers in a collection. That became The Light of Ancient Stars. It’s a cross-section of some of my favorite works, grouped in three subject areas: Poems about our inner emotional landscape; poems about historical figures and personalities, both good and evil, heroic and dastardly; and poems about the awe and splendor of the natural world. I write because I feel inspired to write by what I perceive in the natural world, because I feel compelled to write about subjects who engage me, and because I feel challenged to explore that which appears before me in the space between Heaven and Hell. I write because I must write. And poetry is my primary medium of expression.

What other projects are you currently working on now?

My first novel, The Animals, is scheduled for release soon in the U.S. It’s a rollicking and raw fictional account of the rollercoaster ride and rise and fall of one of the British Invasion’s most iconic bands (“House of the Rising Sun”). I have a second novel in the works, as well. It’s also based upon real-world events. An underground cell of radicals takes up arms against the U.S. government and multinational corporations, who have joined together to overthrow a democratically-elected government, resulting in the deaths of 20,000 people. I suspect it’s going to shock a great many people. I’m also topping off the second collection of poetry. I’m hoping it will be available soon.

How can readers get in touch with you?

I’m always pleased to hear from readers and eager to receive feedback on my work. The best way for readers to contact me is through my author web site: https://wordpress.com/view/richardmerli.com

Heather Heinzinger, Editor and Entrepreneur

I am an editor and business owner who lives in New York, New York.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Jason Feifer, EIC of Entrepreneur Magazine: There’s such a thing as “right idea, wrong time.”

by Yitzi Weiner
Wisdom//

Nikki Giovanni Honored With Prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award

by J.D. Myall
Community//

“You never know where you’re going to find your next story,” an interview with authors Sara Connell & Maria Aspan

by Sara Connell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.