Dallas Hart: “Find any job on set and work your way up”

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dallas Hart, a Hollywood actor and musician who stars in the Netflix original drama series, “Greenhouse Academy” alongside Ariel Mortman and Finn Roberts. Based on the Israeli television series “The Greenhouse” (Ha-Hamama), created by Giora Chamizer, the series was adapted for international audiences by Chamizer and Paula Yoo. Starring as ‘Leo Cruz’ in all four seasons, he is the captain of “The Ravens,” Aspen’s (Reina Hardesty) ex-boyfriend and Hayley’s (Ariel Mortman) current boyfriend. Dallas’ talent, charming real-life persona and smoldering good looks made the show intriguing to tweens and teens.

The role of Leo Cruz has given Dallas the opportunity to share both his acting and musical gifts on the show and as a singer outside the acting space. His musical gifts come into full bloom with his EP, “Somebody Once Said” available on streaming platforms and digital music stores. It’s fitting that he writes love songs, after all, he was born on Valentine’s Day!

Dallas’ acting pursuits began at the age of 6 when he filmed a parody of Steve Irwin’s Crocodile Hunter show called The Frog Hunter. As a current writer and budding filmmaker, Dallas has two projects currently in development: his teen series “Background,” a wacky comedy that chronicles the antics of background actors on a hit kid’s show, Outerspace High, as well as the music-centric indie film “A Fine Line,” about a young musician who learns to embrace life again after a tragic accident tears his family apart.

Raised in Michigan, Dallas grew up having a love for theater and the arts. At the very young age of 4, he starred in local plays and musicals such as called Crocodile Hunter, Seussical the Musical and Fiddler on the Roof. By the time he was 14 years old, he felt Los Angeles would be the city to strengthen his acting skills and so, he moved to the city to begin his journey in Hollywood. One summer, while attending acting camp, an agent discovered him and signed him after a group performance. He began to book roles in Freeform’s “The Fosters,” TNT’s “Rizzoli & Isles” and The Social Experiment.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path (i.e. acting and singing)?

I grew up making small films as a child and I would often choose to make a film over a posterboard for school projects. My first acting role was as the Frog Hunter which was a spin-off of my favorite show “Crocodile Hunter” with Steve Erwin. I haven’t stopped acting and creating stories through film and music ever since.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Right before booking the lead on “Greenhouse Academy,” I was working as an Uber driver. I had gone out of town to work Coachella music festival due to the high rates for drivers and really needed the money at the time. I almost skipped my audition but decided I should go. I had to sleep in my car to make it to the audition in time and I almost missed out on the biggest audition of my life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I would often walk into the audition room and shake hands with the casting director and whoever was in the room. I learned later many casting directors found this to be unprofessional. I had no idea it was an issue until it was brought up to me at a casting workshop. I now only shake hands when the other person extends the offer.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve been working on something for a while now called the “You & I” project. It’s a song to create hope and unity across the globe. It’s a song that brings people together from all over the world on a single track with proceeds going to Feed the Children. It will bring voices together from all nations, all ethnicities, everywhere. My hope is to make a song that will provide for those in need while also promoting love and community in a time where it’s needed most.

I’m also producing a film and very excited to be back on set! I also was able to cast a lot of my personal friends so I’m happy to give them work and work alongside them.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Networking is key. I’m sure that is the case in most professions but extremely so in acting and music. A majority of my work comes from people that I know or people within my social circle. Make sure your IMDB is up to date, has great photos and proper info about your representation and previous work. I recently started working as a producer and coming from the other side of the table I feel that it is wild to see how disorganized so many actors are. My page was very disorganized for a while as well and keeping it up to date is pivotal. Fake it till you make it. I’ve been on many sets with many ranging budgets and the one thing I realized is no one really knows what they’re doing. I thought the expensive sets I went on would be extremely professional, but they had the same issues as the low budget films had. Basically, don’t get discouraged by your level of experience, everyone is figuring it out. Find any job on set and work your way up. Being on set is the best way to learn no matter what position you’re interested in. I’ve worked as a PA, boom operator and editor. Learning and working any job on set will help you become a better actor. You find the best acting tips from living life! Acting is life, life is acting. Go out and experience it or you won’t know how to portray it.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Find time to relax and don’t take yourself too seriously. You can’t go 100% all the time, you WILL burn out. I usually try to stick to one project at a time and give it my all. Then when I’m finished, I reward myself with a much needed “vacation” or at least a weekend off from the stress and worries of work. You can also train your will power and will need to do so in order to grow as a person personally and professionally.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve always wanted to start a YouTube series that inspires healthy habits and tips about life and how to enter the world of entertainment. I hope to be able to have time to start that soon! I want people to find their true dream and the courage to follow and achieve it! I also host a live show on the stage I built in my backyard with proceeds going to feed the children. This gives artists a chance to perform live music as well as a community for them to prosper in. I want to create stories and music that is positive and hopefully one day, life-changing.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has always been extremely supportive of my career and helped me move to Los Angeles and has always been my number one fan. She signed me up for the acting class that led me to signing with my first agent in LA. That gave me the nudge to make the move to California and dive into acting full time.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Focus on your goal. Everyone I grew up with in LA that is still in LA has found success. Whether that’s a film a show or music they “made it” or are on the verge. The only people that haven’t found success, are the ones that gave up early. If you stick it out no matter how long it takes you will make it! It might not be the same as you imagined, or it might be even better, but if you don’t stick around to find out, you’ll never know.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to meet and discuss the industry and music with anyone at Visionary Music Group. I’ve looked up to and respected every artist on their team and love the message and “vision” they bring to the music industry. A true goal of mine is to join their crew in any position. Jon Bellion especially, a truly beautiful mind.

How can our readers follow you online?

My social handles are all @dallrulz

