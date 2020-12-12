“Stay true to yourself” with Lindsay Muscato

For others who may be embarking on a journey, my advice to you is to stay true to yourself, trust your gut and trust your team. Pick your own path and stay focused. There will be naysayers and those who don’t share your vision, but don’t allow them to distract you or sway you from your path. Stay positive and stay focused. My other advice is to be in a forward motion everyday, even though sometimes it may seem like a step back you always remain stepping forward and thinking about what’s next.

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lindsay Muscato of TELETIES.

Hair ties break, stretch out, rip hair, and give us headaches. Lindsay, creator of TELETIES, invented the perfect solution in a go-to hair accessory: an all-in-one hair tie that doubles as a stylish stackable bracelet. Today, with every TELETIES purchase, a donation is made to FORCE, a non-profit organization that improves the lives of those affected by hereditary cancers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you so much for including me in your interview! Growing up playing soccer, I found myself constantly on the sidelines with my head upside down, frantically trying to put my hair tie back in. Then as a busy mom on the go, I found my hair ties slipping on many levels. Tired of hair ties performing poorly and not being aesthetically pleasing, I decided to do something about it. I wanted to make hair ties that were not only functional, but fashionable and less damaging to hair. And here we are!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Oh my! There are so many interesting stories that have happened every day along the way. I think one that stands out in particular was how TELETIES got started. My solo mission soon turned into a group endeavor as I recruited my friends to help bring my vision to life with our outstanding growth overtime. Operating initially out of my living room, I eventually transitioned to my garage. For the first year, the garage operated as our fulfillment warehouse! Needing more help and space, TELETIES eventually moved into a 1600 square foot warehouse and that quickly got too crammed as well. We eventually moved again to a space I thought might be too big, but I look around today thinking we need more room with how quickly we are growing. Our current space is where everything is done: new collection development, quality control, shipping and handling and office management team.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

It’s difficult to pick just one breakthrough moment. We landed a large retailer that was amazing for the brand growth and has opened doors for other big box stores reach out. Another milestone was hitting 100k followers on Instagram. For us, I think it’s been a million little moments that have helped build the brand. We’ve truly adopted a crawl, walk, run approach. Since the company launched in 2017, we have sold over 4 million packs of TELETIES or over 12 million single TELETIE hair coils.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

We have heard so many stories about people trying our product once and never turning back to a traditional hair tie again. For us, word of mouth really does make all of the difference. We are so fortunate to have so many people who really believe in our products and believe in the TELETIES story. It has been the honest testimonies from real customers who have helped us continue to grow our brand in a meaningful way. TELETIES truly is the ultimate replacement to the traditional hair tie and our customers prove that with their testimonies.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

None of what I have achieved would be without the help if many people along the way. I am very thankful for my husband, Brantley, for letting me take over the garage to start this journey. I am so thankful for my entire family and team that have been the backbone throughout this journey.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

We don’t call them mistakes, just learning experiences and boy have we had a lot of them! In the beginning of my career, I think my greatest mistake was that I could do it all on my own. Now I know the secret to success is surrounding yourself with a team of people who are capable of executing on your vision. Even better, they grow your vision into possibilities you may had never considered before. Building the TELETIES brand has been a true team effort and I’m grateful for the people on my team. At TELETIES we always say as long as we find the solution to our mistake, it’s not a mistake. We always find the solution.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

For others who may be embarking on a journey, my advice to you is to stay true to yourself, trust your gut and trust your team. Pick your own path and stay focused. There will be naysayers and those who don’t share your vision, but don’t allow them to distract you or sway you from your path. Stay positive and stay focused. My other advice is to be in a forward motion everyday, even though sometimes it may seem like a step back you always remain stepping forward and thinking about what’s next.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Wear TELETIES, a hair tie that won’t break or damage your hair When possible, get a professional blow out so it lasts longer and use your TELETIE for no crease afterwards. Don’t wash your hair every day- a girls’ best friend is a TELETIE and shower cap Avoid heat styling as much as possible (including curlers and straighteners!) Don’t be afraid to use lots of dry shampoo!

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Make your bed and put a great outfit on in the morning that I feel confident in. This always helps me feel good about myself at the start of the day. I love quotes, they are positive reminders that keep me motivated and going in on a crazy day. I usually send an inspirational message out to my team, sometimes before we are in the office. Smile- it’s your best accessory.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Tie your goals back to your mission. As a products company, we knew we wanted to tie our brand back to a mission. For us, that mission was FORCE (Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered). Millions of people possess a genetic mutation that increases their risk for these cancers and are completely unaware. Each child of a parent with a mutation has a 50% chance of inheriting this mutation. Early detection is key and can help those affected live longer, healthier lives. With each TELETIES purchase, we donate to FORCE, a non-profit organization that aims toward improving the lives of people and families affected by hereditary breast, ovarian and related cancers.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have.” — Thomas Jefferson

I love this quote because the reality is that nothing is ever easy. If it were easy everyone would be doing it, and that is a great daily reminder to think about. I believe nothing good comes easy and anything easy is usually not good. The more effort you put into something the more you will get out.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Sara Blakely of SPANX is another female founder who inspires me daily. I love that she is a mom who does not take herself too seriously but is also incredible at what she does.

How can our readers follow you online?

I would be honored to connect! Please follow TELETIES on Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok. You’re welcome to connect with me on LinkedIn as well.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!

Thank you so much for having me! This has been a fun chat and I wish you nothing but success in your future as well.