Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops: “Don’t trust a stranger!”

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Prof. Margaret Rogers Van Coops.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

My mother was a ballet dancer and her mother was a showgirl, so I naturally inherited a love of the stage and with their help, I made it as a baby in a picture gallery show as the babe in arms of a Rembrandt painting. Later I played the part of the dormouse in Alice in Wonderland. I was hooked, I loved the sound of the audience clapping because I knew we had made them happy. So I loved to entertain and still do a little singing and play acting when teaching. I like my students to have a happy time, no matter how serious the situation. I was born psychic and so I had a great deal going on in my soul. I wanted to see the world full of joy and instead all I saw was pain following WWII. So I became a public renowned Medium and healer by the time I was 21 years old. From there I never looked back. I enjoyed discovering so much more about people, their lives, and issues which, of course, caused me to write short stories, novels, screenplays, along with all of my metaphysical books. It has been one long road and I wouldn’t change a moment.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

It was the end of term revue for myself and my class members at the LA Valley College. I had chosen to perform “Getting to know you,” to the children as I was playing the part of Anna. I was seated on a music stool with this giant hoop under my skirt. When It came to my part in the song to stand up and move around the stage, I found my hoop was dragging the stool along with me. Being a good trooper, despite a few laughs, I got through it. Yes, It was all I could do to stop myself from laughing my head off. This was another way I made people happy! Yeah!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

There have been so many, most of whom I would honor their requests to not mention them here. I can mention those who have passed on, such as the Shar of Iran, Princess Margaret. When I came to America I was hired as entertainment to read The Hoff, The Producer & Director as well as the entire cast and crew of the soap opera. I met Brian, John, and Paul, before they become The Beatles. They were playing in Brian’s garage when they asked me if they would ‘make it.’ I remember telling them that they would write songs and would be famous. Wow! I was sixteen and boy shy. Little did I truly no what famous was! There have been many famous singers, musicians and back stage crews as well as politicians, priests and list goes on. They are all interesting people who have had their ups and downs. We are all a mirror of one another, so I am grateful for their presence in my life which made me who I am today.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

After over 50 years, I finally decided to publish Regenesis: Book 1, The Invasion, This trilogy story, has lain dormant until now. Recently, I was asked to show it again, and am stimulated now to complete writing Book II: The Battle. Now that it has reared its head again, Book III: The Coming, is now reforming in my mind. Back in the ‘80’s when I did not have so many distractions, writing a novel was fun. When my career expanded it became necessary to focus on creating metaphysical books that had to be written, so story writing was put aside. As a result of my life’s work, traveling back and forth between Europe, India, Japan, UK, and many other countries, I have grown spiritually and life in general has changed so much. I did publish a whodunnit novel, Henry’s Secret, which I think will appeal to readers who care about our races and the issues we go through over equality. That book reminds us how bad things were back before the early 1960’s. relative to what is happening now. I have a sense that it would make a good family type movie. All that I write is channeled and I presume The Oneness has a plan for my novels and screenplays, since they were the ones who dictated it to me. I always felt blessed to be so entwined with My Spirit Guides who have trained me throughout my life. Indeed everything I write comes to me from The Oneness. Everything they dictate has both the good and bad with insightful messages here and there. I also see a study in characters that seem to appear in real people later. Interesting things often turn up years later. I am not dropping names here, but great producers and directors were after Regenesis, but the recession hit. Now we have green and blue screen and the tech is fabulous. So I think it is time for something to happen with them.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I have been in the public eye in different countries for a long time now. I think the best thing I did was to allow Brad Saul, who passed with MD three years ago, to bulldoze me into doing my radio show: Journey Into An Unknown World, back in 2010. It gave me a sense of what was to come, and eventually learned to do videos, as well, that today are still up on Youtube.com. I have become very familiar with appearing on people’s TV and Radio Shows over the years. I learned to produce my own TV public access show in CA. That show was called: Psychic Chit Chat and we did just that. I and my husband chattered away about metaphysical topics. It was laid back, relaxing with a cup of tea as though people watching were in the room with us. I guess I always like to have that feeling of happiness growing in people’s hearts even then and now. Over the years, I have focused on the middle to older aged people, but now I am turned towards their kids and grandkids who are all very psychic. They are the ones who will change the world. So I am setting up an online class for anyone of any age to join and learn. We are even thinking of doing classes for 5–10 year old kids. Kids love stones, and stones when cut into crystals heal, so my six crystal therapies are a must, so I think, for generations to come.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

My aha moment, which I wrote about in my book: My Journey Into The Oneness, tells of when I was honored by my Father’s Suffolk Regiment when I was seven. After the war ended, once a month, they all met up with their wives. Since my mother was a cripple, I went with him to these meetings. I would sit on the wounded soldiers laps and they would get healed. So they honored that in me. I had to stand on the dais with the Brigadier General, other Generals, Dad, a Major and salute as the men marched passed. I was given a beret and a rosette to wear, along with a child’s dress-up nurses uniform. Oh what joy! I wore that outfit till it tore. So, yes, I was set up to become a nurse, doctor, and professor. And I freely admit, somehow I always sneaked in the back door. Someone somewhere found me and made things happen for me. I can’t complain, after all, The Oneness has me in its hands. My second Aha was when Journey Into An Unknown World was published in Germany. It sold over 12000 copies in East Berlin when The Wall came down, so I was told a year later. I cried with joy for them finally being able to know The Oneness.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

After I had worked with the Shar of Iran, I received a phone call informing me that a very important man was coming to see me, to receive my help. I was told to not have anyone at home and that the person coming was royal. That was all I was told. When the Shar’s cousin and wife arrived, he was in a diplomatic state car, with his national flags flapping in the wind, along with two other black sedans in front and back, on a quiet street. Of course, all my neighbors saw their arrival and news got out. He was a gentle kind man, who was concerned for his family. I am afraid they had all died and he was sad. I gave him and his wife messages from their loved ones and they were very grateful. They asked about their future and they were very happy with advice given. They had left the country with nothing. They wanted to give me a present and all they had was a cheap metal broach which she insisted I have. I wore it on my jacket for a couple of years until it broke. I often felt their pain and the pain of their country slowly dying. You see it is not only the poor but also the rich who need help. I have no focus on judgment only love to give and help in healing and counseling from The Oneness.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. That the ways and means of the past are history and the future is yet to be revealed. I was told to remember the past and live up to it and to deliberately repeat patterns of my family behavior. I was told to be the same as them, so that I would not make mistakes! I learned the hard way when I developed Parkinson’s disease. I was encoded with my ancestors whose pasts were great, but not suitable to the ways I was to grow up in a changing world following WWII. I had to deprogram my brain and body of all that history in order to fight and find my own way back. Being connected to The Oneness in a time when people were very suspicious of someone with spiritual gifts was hard. I have been called a witch many times!

2. My Spirit Guides told me to not read other’s works, since they would not be accurate. So, I read novels. Looking back I wish my dad had told me to read more classics since I failed my first English Literature exam. Later it was revealed to me that all Shakespeare’s plays had great messages. I think, even though I went to one of the best schools in London, I was lacking appreciation of the classics. We read everything in monotone which meant you did not feel the actors. When I saw Macbeth at The Old Vic, I was thrilled to see the characters come alive. That led me to think about psychology which opened a new door of awareness. I think children should be shown films that teach the classics because those who went before us suffered and delved into bad times. We need to see the patterns of behavior in one another and learn to respect their points of view however dramatic.

3. Don’t trust a stranger! That put fear in my heart. So, instead I teach children to use their psychic senses to know the type of person they are with. I first learned that when I was four years old. A man asked me if I wanted some sweets and of course I said yes. Dad yelled after me as I walked hand in hand with the man. Then the man ran away. Dad called the police and I was lectured about the dangers in the world and bad things could happen to me. So I was very fearful for much of my childhood. Today, there are even more dangers. Children should be taught how to cope and what to do in these type of circumstances.

4. Food is good for you eat up!. Each of my children were fastidious about their likes and dislikes. Nevertheless, my kids were told to eat or go without and when they complained they were hungry, there were no snacks. Today kids get too much. Children need to know love and comfort with family interactions, rather than letting them do what they want to do with no rules and regulations, often leading to over-eating. I see many families falling apart, pushing one another emotionally into anger. It is time we learn to listen and learn and then listen and learn again and again etc. When we have enough info we have the right to share our discoveries. Never assume you know or guess with imagination. One can easily scare self to death.

5. Parents are always right! All parents are always worried about something or other. My parents were no exception. Though they provided very well, from their point of view, we kids were considered stable. However, time has proven we were not. Both my sister and I have had three marriages. Yet, we both learned a great deal from our marriages, and can identify with those who seek help. Those hard lessons prepared us to be counselors. She is also a psychic by profession. So bad can turn out well, if we clearly see our own pathway in helping self to move forward, and in being helpful to society.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I told my boys that if they do something good or bad, there is always an underlying feeling of delight in success or loss in failure. Though they argued the point, I see them now rearing their own children, passing on the advice I gave them when they were kids. My grandchildren are all amazing. They each have their own ideas about what they want to do, from cleaning up the planet, to caring about animal, both wild and tame, to wanting to heal, counsel and teach. Every child is encoded with extra DNA strands which allows them all to become very psychic and highly intelligent. We should remember there are kids suffering in world-wide situations where, like me, they see death on a daily basis, yet when asked what they want to do when fully grown, they still want to clear the planet of all pain and suffering, along with redeveloping the way the world will function. Whether it is the virus that threatens them or the wars and starvation, they are suffering, doing their part to show us what needs to be done. I believe that everyone should have a full stomach and money to pay their way. Perhaps money will become useless, then what? If we work together, ideally that would be great! Unfortunately, we are still steeped in the belief that religions, society structures and political control are still considered essential. I know it will take another 100 years before we start to live in harmony. I think each child must stand for their rights to equality of both men and women, young or old, no matter the color of their skin. We must encourage children to be trusting of themselves with respect for our differences that gives us a chance to learn more.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I’d love to meet Cher and Lindsey Wagner who are both into metaphysical awareness. These are two great women who stepped outside the box. I also feel the Whoopi Goldberg is amazing and like me cares deeply about everyone.

Can you imagine what a powerful team women of fame could create if they all stood together on a common cause of teaching the young ones how to interact and share, instead of quarrel and fight.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t look back!” I have no idea who said it first but, it made a very strong impression on me when I was moaning and groaning about what was wrong with my life. It suddenly dawned on me that I was doing just that all the time. Looking back got me stuck in a rut. Now I live in the now and always look forward being able to deal with life as it evolves. Another saying was “Walk The Talk!” I loved that one and have tried to always be an example of the things I teach.

How can our readers follow you online?

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!

I appreciate your taking time to learn about how we can help people all over this world to heal through the arts and sciences.