Jarmel Reece: “Build Your Own Brand”

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Jarmel Reece.

Jarmel Reece is a rising hip-hop star who is taking the music scene by storm. Listening to his music gives you a hint that Jarmel is not just your typical artist. His unique ability to evoke powerful reactions from his listeners is truly phenomenal. He uses his voice to inspire and empower his audience through his thought-provoking and conversation-evoking lyrics that appeal to his listener’s emotions. Jarmel brings a perfect mix of feel-good vibes and soul touching music that has endeared him to his loyal fan base. His gripping lyrics and catchy beats will leave you yearning for more.

​Hailing from St Louis, Missouri, Jarmel has achieved remarkable feats in his music career. He has worked with acclaimed Grammy award winner/multiplatinum producer SHAM, who produced Janet Jackson, Ludacris and Chingy, among others. In 2007, Jarmel’s first album dubbed I’m that, sold 7000 copies, followed by a second album release, The Holy Bible in 2013, which sold four million downloads worldwide. He was recognized for his writing prowess, winning the ‘Best Song Writer of the Month’ for songwriter universe contest in 2018 for his hit song Loop Life.

​An astute entrepreneur, Jarmel merged his creativity, sharp eye for design and his knack for entrepreneurship to co-create The 9ine collection, a fashion clothing and shoe line that provides comfort and style with an urban twist. The 9 shoes is handcrafted by carefully selected, highly skilled Italian artisans. Meticulous attention to detail goes into creating the superior shoe that caters to the needs of the fashion-conscious man.

​The multi-faceted artist is also a writer, videographer and spiritual healer. His passion lies in inspiring the next generation of music entrepreneurs to relentlessly pursue their passion in music and beyond. As the future unravels, Jarmel has set his sights on providing his audience, fresh and distinct music that is relatable and will foster a deeper connection with his fans.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I’m from the north side of Saint Louis. My family upbringing wasn’t bad but it wasn’t the prettiest place to grow up in. It was my brothers, my mother and me. The beauty of it all is that you could get the community out to do something positive. People came together.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was in the 4th or 5th grade and we had a music contest at school. The music teacher had us rapping off DA BRAT Funkdafied and the winner got to go to the studio to record it and I was one of the kids that won. That was my first experience going into the studio to record and that’s when I knew I wanted to do music.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

One morning I was performing live on Fox 2 in Saint Louis, I performed my song called LOST and after my performance I checked my facebook and a lady in my inbox told me how much that song helped her and she needed to hear that. Later that day I went to the grocery store and that same lady came up to me and gave me a hug and told me how much she really appreciated me and how that song helped her that morning. That was a great experience!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of the funniest things that was cool was when I had one of my mentors name King Odie who use to record me messing up and he would always play the track back and it would actually sound better than what I wrote that’s when I learned the perfect inperfection.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

INNER-G I’m focused on this song it’s the best song in the universe. I’m excited about the song and the video that’s coming with it. The snippet I’ve been releasing has been getting great reviews from many hip hop pioneers such as Kurtis Blow, Chuck-D, Arrested Development, Professor Griff and the list goes on.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s extremely important for diversity. Diversity starts with us reconigzing that we are all one. Once we recognize that we are all one I think we can start seeing more creative diverse projects, showing all sides of all cultures.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish somebody would of told me to focus on the business more than the music, because all this really boils down to is just relationships and if you build the right relationships with people you can get to the right places faster.

Watch the energy that you keep because you never know what people have going on in their personal lives and it can lead to a dark road.

I wish somebody would of told me ENJOY it, because it’s ok to be in the moment but not to live in it.

Build Your Own Brand, It’s important for artists to do more than just music. Music has taken me to learn how to have my own shoe design, doing yoga, meditation and healing.

Create your own lane, because it’s only one you and if you travel down that lane you’ll realize that the only person you’ve been in competion with was yourself.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Being open to do new things and adventures.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We should take a day of silence, no cell phones and no talking and see how much it will help us with communication.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So I don’t have a particular person I have particular people and those people consist of Grammy winning producer SHAM from the Trak*Starz, Sonya Miller, Roderick Evans, Carlton JR and my brother Mark Reece.

They have been rolling with me for years and I don’t just have one particular story. I have a bunch of them and thankful for all of them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote came from Dr. Dilbert Blaire — Once you find out that you are god and of god, you have to act like god all the time.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Master P. Do I need to explain why? This man is incredible, he’s the best business man ever. He is He’s telling artists to stop being artists and to build their own brand and to be a brand, that’s taking your art to new height!

How can our readers follow you online?

www.jarmelreece.live

Youtube: www.youtube.com/jarmelreece

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jarmelreece1

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jarmelreece

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jarmelreece

And I’m on all streaming services Spotify, Itunes, Amazon, Google Play & Pandora. Look me up!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Peace & Blessings. Thank you for having me!