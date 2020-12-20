18 Things you can do this Christmas while staying at home

The year 2020 has been full of uncertainties so far. The pandemic forced us to undergo many changes and adjust to new norms like work from home, online classes, and more. The year is coming to an end, and Christmas is around the corner. But then, with Covid 19 still remaining a threat, many countries have restrictions on celebration and have banned social gatherings. It’s necessary to follow such advice to halt the spread of this deadly coronavirus. While it seems we are all set to miss the fun during the most significant festival, there’s a lot we can do while staying at home.

Most of the families will have to do without the holiday get-togethers this year. As such, mothers may be uncertain or in a dilemma on how to keep their families happy and occupied. Here is a list of eighteen different activities that can help you have fun with your family and friends.

DECORATING THE HOUSE

With Christmas just a few days away, you can get ready for the season by decorating your house. This activity does not entail you spending much. Simply decorate your home with available materials like rocks, trees, and all sorts of shiny materials.

2. SELECTING A CHRISTMAS TREE

Choosing a Christmas tree is one tradition that you can still maintain during this period. You can engage your family in this activity by ordering a Christmas tree of your choice from a store. To make the season more fun, you can have a virtual Christmas tree competition. It would be nice to invite your friends online to show off their Christmas tree and pick a winner. It promises to be fun!

3. BAKING A CAKE

Baking a cake and sharing the recipe can be fun

The season is perfect to bake a cake. You can try any of the 100 recipes available all across the internet especially on the food channels on Youtube. Bake that special cake, record a video of steps and share it along with the recipe on your social network. If you can get others to make a group presentation.

4. MAKING HOLIDAY CARD

Sending a card to a family friend can be the best thing you can do during this period. Everyone loves to get a card and creating a card with DIY material is always fun. Simply use paper, scissors, and some glue to make cards. You can even use old photographs.

5. PAPER CRAFTS WITH KIDS

One of the most exciting things a child loves doing is to make papercraft. Doing this requires just a few materials and limited skills. Children of all ages can do DIY papercraft. You can also do Holiday Mood boards using old pictures, ads, Christmas postersamazon prime, almost anything. As such creative activity is great for stress relief.

6. ORGANISING A VIRTUAL PARTY

Virtual party with family and friends

There are so many ideas you could bring together for a virtual party. You could host a dance party for your family and friends. Create a playlist like a DJ, and jam it up with family or friends online. What more, you can also host a costume party. Tell your friends and family to wear their best Christmas costume to the party and award the best-dressed- after creating an online poll.

7. WATCH A HOLIDAY MOVIE TOGETHER

There are a hundred and one Christmas movies you can watch with your family. One of the best ways to spend your Christmas is to watch a Christmas movie with your kids. If you want a bigger audience, you can extend the invitation to your friends and family. You could use the Zoom App to share your screen with others when on Amazon Prime videos, Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix, and others.

8. FESTIVE PHOTO SHOOT FOR SHARING

A perfect way to document the festive period is to have a photoshoot. Yes, you can do this at home without needing to invite a photographer. You can create a theme for the shoot and pull it off with your family. Choose an area of the house that allows for good lighting. If you have a ring light, you could also make use of this. Gather your family and take amazing pictures with either your phone or a digital camera.

9. INDOOR GAMES WITH FAMILY

Playing fun games is one of the perfect ways to bond with your family. There are various games you could play with your children or your spouse. You can play hide and seek, monopoly, charade, complete a jigsaw puzzle, a Christmas tongue twister, and many others. If you want to invite your friends, you could also host a game party online.

10. GO ON VIRTUAL VISITS

Virtual visits during the festive season is great way to celebrate

Virtual meets are fun if planned properly. It means you could schedule an online visit with friends or a distant relative. To make it more interesting, you could plan a virtual tour for your guests. Simply map out the different places you wish to tour. After the tour, you could show them pictures or family videos.

11. THEMED CHRISTMAS

You could start a family tradition by choosing a theme for every Christmas. Use this theme to decorate your house or choose a Christmas sweater. This activity will make every Christmas fun and exciting

12. START A FESTIVE BOOK CLUB

There are several excellent books on the birth of Jesus or other characters. You could start a book club during this festive period with your kids and friends. Choose a day in a week to read and talk about their favorite stories.

13. START A DANCE CHALLENGE ON TIKTOK

A dance challenge is on TikTok can be exciting idea! You can express your dancing skills without any restriction. You could also engage your friends in a TikTok dance challenge. There is also an option of dancing with your spouse. It will be fun and relaxing.

14. MAKE-UP TUTORIAL

A lady can never be tired of looking great! If you have been putting off learning some new makeup skills. Now is the time. Do not hesitate, visit some of the Instagram pages or YouTube channels that offer makeup tutorials and learn a thing or two.

15. MAIL A GIFT

Everyone loves to recive a surprise gift. Surprise your near or dear ones and maybe your friend and relatives. Make someone’s day – just send a gift !

16. KARAOKE

Karaoke using apps can be fun

There’s no better way to liven a Christmas party than to sing Carol songs with your family. To make the night more interesting, you can also invite your friends online to join. You can select music or tracks, provide the lyrics while each one takes a turn in singing each song. There are quite a few apps to use with your mobile phone for karaoke.

17. COOKING

Cooking is a perfect excuse to bond with your family. You could start a family recipe and encourage every member of your family to join you in cooking. Or maybe you can check out Youtube and find out the perfect recipe which suits all of you.

18. WRITE A LETTER TO A SOLIDER

There are a lot of people in need of love and encouragement. You can do something different this season by writing to a soldier. One thing is sure; those heroes would be glad to know that someone out there appreciates the sacrifice they’re making for their family.

Concluding thoughts:

Christmas can be fun even when we are staying at home. Apart from the things mentioned above, there are many more things you can plan out to make the season worth it. Staying at home together helps to improve bonding also. Try out any of these and share your thoughts if you have more ideas. – Merry Christmas