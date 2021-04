18 Psychological Tricks That Can Help You Get What You Need

Do you know what you should do in order to increase your chances of getting a job or get your child to eat vegetables? Or, how do you win someone’s trust if you disagree with them about something? You don’t need any advanced techniques to achieve all this — just memorize these simple tips.

We is convinced that using psychological tricks correctly can make you look more attractive to others and will allow you to achieve your goals.

Psychology Tricks That Actualy Work On Anybody

If your child won’t eat vegetables, try letting them choose. Let’s say you want them to eat their cauliflower. Give them a choice — eat 2 pieces or 5 pieces. Obviously, the child will choose the lesser evil, but maybe they will actually end up enjoying the meal.

If you want to give a person a piece of advice that they will take seriously, make sure you have someone trustworthy on your side. Tell them that your grandmother or father gave you a similar piece of advice. People trust parents on a subconscious level and this endorsement will make your words seem more powerful.

If you want to ask a person for something, try to find a moment when this person is tired: for example, if you want to ask your boss for a day off, you should try doing it at the end of the day. A person who wants to deal with these questions faster is more likely to give you what you need.

Body and mind are connected. Swedish body language expert Henrik Fexeus believes that you can make yourself experience certain emotions. For example, if you need to become angry, try frowning or clench your teeth and focus on something for 10 seconds — soon, you will feel that you are actually angry.

