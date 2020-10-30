Dr. Eddy Dona – Plastic Surgeon, Says ‘Mummy Makeovers’ Are On The Rise During COVID

Children are a blessing and bring joy to our lives but they can have a significant toll on the female body.

Dr. Eddy Dona is one of Australia’s plastic surgeons specializing in reconstructive and cosmetic surgeries. He has decades of experience in the profession and has built up a highly respected practice in Bella Vista, Sydney, Australia, founded in 2009.

“The stretching of the stomach muscles and skin, thighs, breasts, and other areas throughout pregnancy leads to stretch marks, excess fatty tissue and loose sagging skin,” Dr. Dona said.

“Many women would love to reverse the changes to their bodies caused by pregnancy, so they opt for the mummy makeover.”

According to Dr. Dona, a mummy makeover refers to a combination of procedures meant to curb the effects of pregnancy that are irreversible through diet and exercise alone. He has answered the questions he receives most commonly from mums who have tried everything to get their pre-pregnancy bodies back.

What is a mummy makeover?

According to Dr. Dona, post-pregnancy procedures designed to reclaim your pre-pregnancy body are dubbed as mummy makeovers.

“The tummy and breasts are the typical areas of the body affected by pregnancy. So, a mummy makeover typically involves a combination of a tummy tuck with a breast rejuvenation procedure such as a breast lift and/or augmentation. However, a mummy makeover is not a specific procedure and can include any combination of procedures to address the many other changes to the body often caused by pregnancy,” Dr. Dona explained.

“Mummy makeovers are becoming increasingly popular – in fact, I have seen a spike in clients booking consultations since COVID. A survey done by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons found that if costs were not an issue, most mothers said they would consider a mummy makeover.”

Who is a mummy makeover for?

“As the name gives away, a mummy makeover is for post-pregnancy women looking to restore their body to its former glory. A mummy makeover is not just for young mums; some women wait several years before deciding to treat themselves.

“When considering a mummy makeover, I encourage all women to allow their post-pregnancy body time to recover fully – three to six months after breastfeeding is preferable. Ideally, the person needs to have reached a stable post-pregnancy weight that they are happy with.”

What does a mummy makeover involve?

According to Dr. Dona, the body goes through a lot of changes during pregnancy. The most common concerns he sees from patients include lack of breast volume, stretch marks, loose skin around the abdomen, and excess fat.

Abdomen: The loosened vertical muscles of the abdominal wall, overlying skin, and often excessive stretch marks result in a ‘pouch’ on the lower stomach that can’t be fixed with diet and exercise alone. Tummy tuck surgery is required to tighten up those muscles and remove that excess skin.

The loosened vertical muscles of the abdominal wall, overlying skin, and often excessive stretch marks result in a ‘pouch’ on the lower stomach that can’t be fixed with diet and exercise alone. Tummy tuck surgery is required to tighten up those muscles and remove that excess skin. Reduced breast size: A common concern following breastfeeding or weight loss is a reduction in the breasts’ size, resulting in a deflated look. A breast enlargement, also known as breast augmentation, is often requested to restore breasts to their pre-pregnancy volume.

A common concern following breastfeeding or weight loss is a reduction in the breasts’ size, resulting in a deflated look. A breast enlargement, also known as breast augmentation, is often requested to restore breasts to their pre-pregnancy volume. Sagging breasts: The sudden stretching of the breast skin during pregnancy and while breastfeeding, with the subsequent and inevitable loss of breast volume, typically causes the skin to stretch and the breasts to sag. No amount of exercise can re-tighten that skin or restore lost volume, so a breast lift can help restore the breast shape and create a more youthful look.

The sudden stretching of the breast skin during pregnancy and while breastfeeding, with the subsequent and inevitable loss of breast volume, typically causes the skin to stretch and the breasts to sag. No amount of exercise can re-tighten that skin or restore lost volume, so a breast lift can help restore the breast shape and create a more youthful look. Small breast size and needing a lift: A breast augmentation on its own will not correct breasts that have severely dropped and lost volume post-pregnancy. Combining both a breast enlargement with a breast lift during the same operation is the ideal procedure to restore breasts to their former youthfulness.

A breast augmentation on its own will not correct breasts that have severely dropped and lost volume post-pregnancy. Combining both a breast enlargement with a breast lift during the same operation is the ideal procedure to restore breasts to their former youthfulness. Nipples and areolas: Following pregnancy and breastfeeding, some women’s nipples become larger in size and more protuberant, and the areolas much bigger and darker. Nipple reconstructive surgery can be performed to correct this.

Following pregnancy and breastfeeding, some women’s nipples become larger in size and more protuberant, and the areolas much bigger and darker. Nipple reconstructive surgery can be performed to correct this. Excess fat: Liposuction can be performed on legs, thighs, hips, and abdomen to remove stubborn fat.

Liposuction can be performed on legs, thighs, hips, and abdomen to remove stubborn fat. Genital rejuvenation: Another area of concern commonly performed but not commonly spoken about is genital rejuvenation. Childbirth can result in significant traumatic changes to the vagina that can only be addressed with surgery. Commonly performed procedures include labiaplasty (correctly overly large inner vagina lips that have stretched and often torn during childbirth), and vaginoplasty surgery (vaginal tightening to correct the pelvic muscles that have stretched and been damaged during childbirth).

What type of results can you expect from a mummy makeover?

“As per any surgery, you should expect to wait at least three months after your surgery before you can truly start to appreciate the new you. I believe one of the main reasons we have seen an increase in mothers booking in a mummy makeover consultation during COVID is because the slower-paced lifestyle we are experiencing is ideal for recovery post-surgery,” Dr. Dona said.

“A mummy makeover is designed to restore your body to its pre-pregnancy state. In a patient’s first appointment, I will undertake a physical examination and discuss concerns, desires, and procedures.

“Every mummy makeover is different from the next, and what I do during our first consultation is put together a customized treatment plan to address their specific needs, working together to achieve the unique results they want.”

