5 Steps to Living a More Balanced Life

We all desire to have a well-balanced life but for many of us, the idea of living such a life appears to be far-fetched and perpetually elusive.

What if I were to tell you that the main reason is likely to be our own inaccurate perception of what a balanced life looks like?

Consciously done or not, we’ve bought into this absurd idea that in order for one to have a truly balanced life, one would need to be either a “Superman” or a “Superwoman”.

We’ve been lead to believe that we could only attain life balance if we were to simultaneously (and effortlessly) have it together in ALL aspects of our lives.

This is, of course, couldn’t be further from the truth.

David Allen, a renowned productivity consultant and author, said “You can do anything – but not everything.”

The reality is that while we are capable of doing just about anything we set our mind to, we simply can’t do everything and certainly not all at once.

The great news is that a balanced life is not impossible to achieve. In fact, it’s very much attainable.

That said, it does mandate us to free ourselves from the idea that a balanced life means having to balance 1001 things on our plate without even breaking a sweat.

More importantly, it requires us to take charge our lives and to make the necessary changes it takes to achieve more balance.

Below, I’m sharing 5 practical tips that when incorporated on a daily basis, may just help you achieve a more balanced life.

1. Re-evaluate the importance of Your Tasks & Responsibilities

This tip sounds simple enough but amidst the hecticness of life, we end up believing that all of the tasks/responsibilities/ goals that demand our time and energy as equally important.

In order to gain a life of balance, we would need to take a step back and have an honest look of our responsibilities/tasks/goals and take out any that aren’t essential and do not add much value to our lives.

Remember that we only get 24 hours each day to cater to all life’s demands.

Unless you want to continue to spread yourself too thin, cutting off anything that is not important from your list of priorities is simply a must.

Be mindful as you assess everything that you have going on in your life and ensure that your priorities reflect what really adds meaning and value to you instead of reflecting everyone else’s needs.

As Nigel Marsh, a renowned personal development author so eloquently said “If you don’t design your life, someone else will design it for you and you just might not like their idea of balance.”

2. Set Aside Time to Unplug

In today’s world, so much of our time are wasted on being digitally connected that we ended up neglecting the importance and value of real connection.

Whenever you can, preferably on weekends, give yourself ample time off from the distractions of your gadgets.

At the end of the day, it is our relationships that truly matters most. Unplug and make a point to be present while you spend quality time with your family & friends.

Use this time to strengthen the relationships you have with your loved ones and create priceless memories!

3. Enjoy Some “Me” Time

When our lives are full to the brim, the first thing to go is usually any downtime we set aside for ourselves.

Yet, spending time doing something you enjoy is a crucial component in becoming more balanced. It has been proven to help lower stress, increase happiness, and encourage creativity.

When was the last time you treat yourself to something special, just because?

More than ever before, it’s important to invest in self-care in order maintain a healthy mind, body & soul.

If you’re thinking that it’s time to splurge on yourself, perhaps you may want to consider going on a wellness retreat.

Finding it too difficult to get away at the moment? You can start by setting aside a mere 10-15 minutes for yourself a couple of times throughout the week.

Whether you use that time to read, to do yoga, or to take a brisk walk outside, give yourself some much needed down time to solely focus on you!

4. Get Adequate Sleep

As you may already know, Arianna Huffington, the founder of Thrive Global, is a huge advocate of sleep.

And she’s certainly not alone.

Various research such as those shared by The American Psychology Association, that we feel most energized and at our best when we get enough sleep on a daily basis.

Though the amount of sleep needed differ from one person another, on average adults need about 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night to function optimally and be in a prime state of mind to make important decisions.

If you are used to getting about half of the required amount of sleep, it’s helpful to start by adding 30 minutes more to your normal sleep pattern and then gradually increasing it.

Soon enough, you’ll find yourself waking up feeling revitalized and be more ready to tackle whatever life throws at you each and every day.

If you’re looking for more suggestions on how to start getting better sleep, check out this Time Magazine’s article where Arianna shares some of her most effective tips.

5. Cultivate Healthy Eating Habits

For most of us, it’s safe to say that when life gets busy, we often let the quality of our food intake slide.

I know first-hand that during such times, it’s seemingly easier to opt for fast or processed food instead of opting for healthier options and/or preparing our own meals.

However, it’s crucial to keep in mind that whatever we choose to consume has a huge impact on body, mind, and soul.

Just like your car, your brain needs quality fuel to run efficiently. A study done by the Journal Population Health Management found that eating unhealthy food puts you at a 66 % of productivity loss.

In contrast, a healthy, balanced diet, coupled with regular physical exercise can significantly boost your mood and level of energy.

With everything else, you can always take baby steps – such as adding a healthy salad or other plant-based meal to your diet a few times within the week.

When done consistently, these small changes make a powerful impact as they’ll motivate you to add more healthy choices as time goes on.

In order to ensure that your efforts are sustainable, be sure to make changes and adjustments over time to determine what works best for you.

Final Thoughts

There you have it! Simple and practical tips for you to incorporate to your daily routine to step closer to a more balanced life.

It’s important to understand that having a sustainable life balance will not be achieved overnight and the journey may be harder than you expected.

However, if you continue to commit the time and effort to progress, you’ll eventually discover that you are well on your way to a life you will more than ecstatic to wake up to every day!