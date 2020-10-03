How Yan Stavisski is Disrupting Financial Education

With trends of increasing unemployment and massive consumer debt where the majority of people are barely surviving paycheck to paycheck, it is evident that our generation lacks the skills needed to thrive in today’s economy. Getting a college education and obtaining a degree is simply not enough to attain the success you desire anymore. Yan Stavisski founder of King Credit LLC understands this. He has been through that journey.

Graduating from UC Berkley with a degree in marketing and finance wasn’t enough to save him from joblessness and diving deep into debts. But along the way, he learned.

“Being in that much debt, not having any significant income, and knowing that my college degrees were useless, I realistically believed I had no way out and this personal financial crisis was my rock-bottom and I knew I had to make a serious change if I was to have any drop of success in the near future,” Stavisski explains.

Stavisski’s personal crisis landed him in a sales job where he dedicated himself to be the top producer, not only for the income but for the mastering the skill of sales, something he knew was a MUST for starting a successful business. Additionally he spent the rest of his time studying credit and how it can be an asset, rather than a liability. In time, Stavisski had mastered an invaluable skill and a very good understanding of credit which allowed him to leave his job and again chase his dreams of becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Yan’s company also teaches people about “Travel Hacking” so that traveling is no longer a huge financial burden for his students. What’s most interesting is that a lot of the teachings are delivered on Instagram. “At first, credit & finance can be boring topics, so we decided the best way to engage people is by delivering the teachings on the platforms where people spending most of their time anyways, and there is a low barrier to actually learning,” Stavisski explains.

Today Yan through his company serves thousands of its students all around the world, and Stavisski is known to be a mentor to those thousands of young entrepreneurs. With the current state of the world, Stavisski is most excited about scaling his company to where he can help millions of young people get financially educated on how to properly access credit for starting a business, acquire assets like real estate, and travel the world for free.