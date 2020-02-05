Are you thriving in life or just surviving? Check out these 17 thriving quotes for inspiration on thriving and living your best life.

Photo courtesy of unsplash.com

17 Thriving Quotes for Living a Better Life

1. “Some people thrive under pressure, but pressure can also ruin your performance, it can push you down angles which you don’t want to go.” – Henry Cavill

2. “We laugh to survive. Then, with joy we thrive.” – Mary Anne Radmacher

3. “Everyone thrives most in his or her own unique environment.” – Marilu Henner

4. “There’s very few people, who really thrive creatively under great stress and conflict.” – Clark Gregg

5. “If a good man thrive, all thrive with him.” – George Herbert

No man (or woman) is an island, so when one person thrives, they can help life up those around them as well.

6. “Only in the last moment in history has the delusion arisen that people can flourish apart from the rest of the living world.” – E. O. Wilson

7. “We thrive not when we’ve done it all, but when we still have more to do.” – Sarah Lewis

8. “Thriving. That’s fighting. Surviving is barely getting by.” – Jillian Michaels

9. “The way to thrive is to help others thrive; the way to flourish is to help others flourish; the way to fulfill yourself is to spend yourself.” – Cornelius Plantinga

10. “It takes but one positive thought when given a chance to survive and thrive to overpower an entire army of negative thoughts.” – Robert Schuller

Just as one person can spark a movement, one small positive thought can encourage your mind into a positive cycle of better and more positive beliefs and habits.

11. “An apple tree is just like a person. In order to thrive, it needs companionship that’s similar to it in some ways, but quite different than others.” – Jeffrey Stepakoff

12. “We all make mistakes, but the people who thrive from their mistakes are the successful ones.” – Henry Cloud

13. “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” – Maya Angelou

14. “To fully thrive, we must not only eliminate the stressors but also actively seek joyful, loving, fulfilling lives that stimulate growth processes.” – Bruce Lipton

As we can see in this quote from Bruce Lipton, thriving isn’t just about decluttering stressful parts of life, but adding in positive activities, people, and beliefs that support our quest for a better life.

15. “Resilience is all about being able to overcome the unexpected. Sustainability is about survival. The goal of resilience is to thrive.” – Jamais Cascio

Part of thriving is being resilient and able to bounce back from the setbacks in life.

16. “People thrive by focusing on the question of who they really are and connecting that to work that they truly love.” – Po Bronson

17. “When women thrive, all of society benefits, and succeeding generations are given a better start in life.” – Kofi Annan

A common theme from many of the quotes above is that when one person thrives, everyone does. It starts with you – improving yourself and caring after your well-being can create a positive ripple effect not only in your life but in the lives of those around you.

So keep thriving.