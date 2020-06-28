What No One Tells You About Ableism: A Personal Reflection to Support Mental Well-Being for All People

Supporting students with disabilities is my passion. It started in high school. A student, Mitchell, came over to my lunch table and started chatting with my friends and me. He was funny, but I thought he had wandered from his table. His class was always in the cafeteria sitting with a teacher and other classroom aides when I leisurely entered the cafeteria and chose where I would sit on any given day. I convinced him to walk back over there with me, and I was so proud of myself for being ‘helpful.’ It shocked me when the teacher asked me why he couldn’t have lunch with my friends and me. There was no reason, except that I thought he was supposed to sit at the table with his class.

Campbell (2008) defines able-ism as a network of beliefs that ultimately ‘diminishes’ a person’s expectations of another human’s abilities based on their physical representation. I displayed an example of implicit bias when I rejected Mitchel from our lunch table. I didn’t think he belonged because he didn’t look like us, and even worse, I didn’t view him as a same-aged peer. The teacher did not admonish me for my ignorance. Instead, she invited me to eat with them and volunteer in her classroom.

Today I am worried about how people with disabilities and their families may be coping with the struggles of quarantine. I am especially concerned that they are becoming invisible to the community as they continue to self-isolate for health concerns. Are families in my neighborhood suffering in silence as they care for a child or adult with physical or cognitive disabilities? Many families struggle to find babysitters and caregivers trained to work with medical equipment or behaviors that are associated with the disability when there is not a global pandemic. I do have many of these skills, and I’m sure there is a network of other nurses, teachers, and other community members that can help us think through ways to support these families, and still respect the boundaries that govern social distancing protocols.

Many people are reflecting on how we treat one another based on race relations. I am expanding my reflection to be inclusive of my actions to protect people against the implicit effects of systemic ableism. Please check on your neighbors and ask who is supporting their needs. For families with school-age students, all states have a Parent Training and Information program. To find a network supporting students and families with disabilities, please visit the Center for Parent and Information Resources, or find a local network in your area at https://www.parentcenterhub.org/find-your-center.

Reference:

Fiona A. Kumari Campbell (2008) Exploring internalized ableism using critical race theory, Disability & Society, 23:2, 151-162, DOI: 10.1080/09687590701841190