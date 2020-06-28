Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

What No One Tells You About Ableism: A Personal Reflection to Support Mental Well-Being for All People

Supporting students with disabilities is my passion. It started in high school. A student, Mitchell, came over to my lunch table and started chatting with my friends and me. He was funny, but I thought he had wandered from his table. His class was always in the cafeteria sitting with a teacher and other classroom […]

By

Supporting students with disabilities is my passion. It started in high school. A student, Mitchell, came over to my lunch table and started chatting with my friends and me. He was funny, but I thought he had wandered from his table. His class was always in the cafeteria sitting with a teacher and other classroom aides when I leisurely entered the cafeteria and chose where I would sit on any given day. I convinced him to walk back over there with me, and I was so proud of myself for being ‘helpful.’ It shocked me when the teacher asked me why he couldn’t have lunch with my friends and me. There was no reason, except that I thought he was supposed to sit at the table with his class.

Campbell (2008) defines able-ism as a network of beliefs that ultimately ‘diminishes’ a person’s expectations of another human’s abilities based on their physical representation. I displayed an example of implicit bias when I rejected Mitchel from our lunch table. I didn’t think he belonged because he didn’t look like us, and even worse, I didn’t view him as a same-aged peer. The teacher did not admonish me for my ignorance. Instead, she invited me to eat with them and volunteer in her classroom.

Today I am worried about how people with disabilities and their families may be coping with the struggles of quarantine. I am especially concerned that they are becoming invisible to the community as they continue to self-isolate for health concerns. Are families in my neighborhood suffering in silence as they care for a child or adult with physical or cognitive disabilities? Many families struggle to find babysitters and caregivers trained to work with medical equipment or behaviors that are associated with the disability when there is not a global pandemic. I do have many of these skills, and I’m sure there is a network of other nurses, teachers, and other community members that can help us think through ways to support these families, and still respect the boundaries that govern social distancing protocols.

Many people are reflecting on how we treat one another based on race relations. I am expanding my reflection to be inclusive of my actions to protect people against the implicit effects of systemic ableism. Please check on your neighbors and ask who is supporting their needs. For families with school-age students, all states have a Parent Training and Information program. To find a network supporting students and families with disabilities, please visit the Center for Parent and Information Resources, or find a local network in your area at https://www.parentcenterhub.org/find-your-center.

Reference:

Fiona A. Kumari Campbell (2008) Exploring internalized ableism using critical race theory, Disability & Society, 23:2, 151-162, DOI: 10.1080/09687590701841190

SCARLETT PAPAS, EdD, Organizational Change Specialist and Leader

Dr. Scarlett Papas is a change agent who specializes in issues that impact K-12 education. Dr. Papas has been a special education teacher, professional development specialist for teachers, school administrator, and she is currently a manager at the Texas Education Agency. Dr. Papas earned her doctorate in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California where she studied the impact of wicked problems on education.

Scarlett lives in Austin, TX, with her husband, two daughters, and two dogs.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

How Teachers Thrive//

This Conversation With My Student Taught Me About the Power of Relationships

by Daniel Tarlow
Stephen Ashton / EyeEm/ Getty Images
Wisdom//

How to Sit at the Table With Those Who Have Hurt You

by Rachel Macy Stafford
Community//

Autism in Education: The Power of One Kind Teacher

by Tiffany Liu

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.