15 Yoga Poses That Can Change Your Life & Body

Yoga has been known for centuries and research has proven that a regular yoga practice can significantly improve your physical, mental, and spiritual health, include flexibility, fitness, balance, muscular strength, and spinal mobility. We  care about your health and we've chosen a few basic but highly effective poses that will work incredibly well for everyone, from a beginner to an expert.

Yoga has been known for centuries and research has proven that a regular yoga practice can significantly improve your physical, mental, and spiritual health, include flexibility, fitness, balance, muscular strength, and spinal mobility.

We  care about your health and we’ve chosen a few basic but highly effective poses that will work incredibly well for everyone, from a beginner to an expert.

1. Downward facing dog

This pose is working, stretching, and strengthening the entire body and it’s one of the main poses in most types of yoga.

Get on all fours. Keep your wrists under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Tuck your toes under, press your hands into the floor and straighten the legs to come up into downward dog. If you need, keep the knees slightly bent. Hold in this position for about 5 breaths.

2. Plank

While this is one of the best exercises to strengthen your core, it actually works your whole body. The trick is control your breath and this really helps.

There are a few types of plank exercises, you can choose which one suits your level. Your shoulders should be directly over your elbows, your back is straight, if you can–lift your legs up, otherwise stay on your knees. Either way, it’s crucial that you keep the straight line from the top of your head to your feet or hips.

3. Upward plank pose

This is a very good pose for stretching your upper body, as well as, increasing the strength of your arms, legs, and core, and improving balance

Start by placing your hands behind you as you face toward your feet. Lift your hips, extend one leg, followed by the other leg with the toes pressing to the floor.

    Peter Kane

