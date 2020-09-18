Contributor Log In/Sign Up
15 Ways to Overcome Your Overwhelm

A couple of days ago I was feeling totally overwhelmed with so much happening in our world that I got on Facebook  and posted: 

I am feeling overwhelmed with it all.
What do you do to quiet this down?

Here are 15 of the responses I received:

  1. Meditate…or more realistically, overeat. 
  2. Put on my headphones and put on a favorite playlist of music.
  3. Pray.
  4. Deep breaths and shaking it out, movement so I’m balancing the stress with joy. 
  5. Watch something that makes you laugh. 
  6. The Serenity Prayer is helpful for me: God (or, given my leanings, I often just use my name) grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, and Wisdom to know the difference.
  7. Watch the Panda Cam at the Smithsonian.
  8. Watch birds and drink wine.
  9. Watch a few episodes of Schitt’s Creek.
  10. Selectively watch news.
  11. I wish I knew.
  12. My better self walks dogs, takes hot baths, sleeps. My lesser self drinks.
  13. Reach out and love someone.
  14. Gardening and anything in nature.
  15. Get off Facebook. Now!

So, what do you do to overcome your overwhelm?

Written by Pat Obuchowski

Pat Obuchowski

