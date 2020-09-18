15 Ways to Overcome Your Overwhelm

A couple of days ago I was feeling totally overwhelmed with so much happening in our world that I got on Facebook and posted:
Here are 15 of the responses I received:
- Meditate…or more realistically, overeat.
- Put on my headphones and put on a favorite playlist of music.
- Pray.
- Deep breaths and shaking it out, movement so I’m balancing the stress with joy.
- Watch something that makes you laugh.
- The Serenity Prayer is helpful for me: God (or, given my leanings, I often just use my name) grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, Courage to change the things I can, and Wisdom to know the difference.
- Watch the Panda Cam at the Smithsonian.
- Watch birds and drink wine.
- Watch a few episodes of Schitt’s Creek.
- Selectively watch news.
- I wish I knew.
- My better self walks dogs, takes hot baths, sleeps. My lesser self drinks.
- Reach out and love someone.
- Gardening and anything in nature.
- Get off Facebook. Now!
So, what do you do to overcome your overwhelm?
Written by Pat Obuchowski