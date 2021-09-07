15 Quotes that Underscore the Importance of Integrity

Integrity is certainly a hot topic of discussion in leadership circles these days. I think we could all agree on how important it is for business leaders to operate out of a deep well of integrity.

For that very reason, I’d like to share with you 15 quotes about integrity to help you on your leadership journey!

Real integrity is doing the right thing, knowing that nobody’s going to know whether you did it or not. Oprah Winfrey

In the end, you should always do the right thing, even if it’s hard. Nicholas Sparks

People with integrity do what they say they are going to do. Others have excuses. Zig Ziglar

Integrity is the ability to stand by an idea. Ayn Rand

Have the courage to say no. Have the courage to face the truth. Do the right thing because it is right. These are the magic keys to living your life with integrity.W. Clemente Stone

Admitting one’s own faults is the first step to changing them, and it is a demonstration of true bravery and integrity. Philip Johnson

As I have said, the first thing is to be honest with yourself. You can never have an impact on society if you have not changed yourself. Great peacemakers are all people of integrity, of honesty, but humility. Nelson Mandela

Leading with integrity and empathy requires vision and a connection to your deepest self. Karla McLaren

One of your most prized possessions is integrity; if this is you, then you should never compromise it. Byron Pulsifer

Make living your life with absolute integrity and kindness your first priority. Richard Carlson

Live so that when your children think of fairness, caring, and integrity, they think of you. H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

The wind might cause a kite to rise, but what keeps it up there is the fact that somebody on the ground has a steady hand. You have to hold steady to your values – your integrity. It’s your anchor. You let go of that. . . well, it isn’t long before your kite comes crashing down. Mark Victor Hansen and Robert G. Allen

Integrity is the ingredient that will enable you to forge rapidly ahead on the highway that leads to success. It advertises you as being an individual who will always come through. Whatever you say you will do, do it even if you have to move heaven and earth. Mary Kay

Walk with honor, character, and integrity in all that you do. Do these things and you will find that you can appreciate the adventure of life and live with greater ease. Shawn L. Anderson

