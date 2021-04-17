15 Psychological Tricks That Can Help You Read People Like Open Books

You have probably wondered how things would be if you could read other people’s minds. Some people use their intuition for this, but if you are not so perceptive, there is only one choice left: learning to read people’s body language.

It is a well-known fact that we get over 55% of information through nonverbal communication. Allan Pease, an Australian body language expert, wrote about this. Mimics, gestures, and other body movements can unmask a person and tell you what they really think or feel.

We invites you to pay attention to the signals that other people send to us without even realizing it.

1. Closing the eyes

If a person is talking to you and closing his or her eyes, you should know that they are trying to hide from the outside world. An important thing to remember: it doesn’t mean that the person is scared of you. On the contrary, they are trying to get rid of you because they might be tired of you. And if they close their eyes, you disappear!

2. Covering the mouth with a hand

This is a great reminder that we all had a childhood. Do you remember covering your mouth when you didn’t want to tell something? It happens in adult life too. A few fingers, a palm, or even a fist near the mouth helps us not to release the words we don’t want to say. Sometimes this gesture is disguised by fake coughing.

3. Biting the arms of their glasses

You see that a person is biting the arms of their glasses? Try to support them or cheer them up. They are definitely worried about something at a subconscious level. They are trying to feel safe like they were when their mom was breastfeeding them. By the way, a pencil, a pen, a cigarette, and even chewing gum in the mouth can indicate the same thing… Continue Reading >>>

