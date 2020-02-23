15 Great Quotes of Ralph Waldo Emerson

Ralph Waldo Emerson was an American poet, essayist, and philosopher. Born in 1803 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Why are quotes so remarkable?

Modeling the thoughts of wise and successful people can save us years of trying to learn these lessons by ourselves. Ideas are essential as we can look to the wisdom of others for advice, inspiration, and courage when things get tough.

We like to think of ourselves as individuals without realizing that our identities, thoughts, likes, fears, and the direction of our lives are shaped and influenced by the thinking of others!

One of the most significant challenges we face is the ability to learn to think for ourselves. To choose the good and eschew the evil.

2- “For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness.”― Ralph Waldo Emerson

Tony Robbins teaches that he never allows a negative thought to stay in his mind longer than 60 seconds. He then consciously changes his mental state to what is right and positive. It makes sense!

We have little control over what happens around us, but our thoughts and emotions we can and must learn to control.

3- “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”― Ralph Waldo Emerson

The regrets of the past and the fears of the future cripple our lives. We need to break free and find the power within us; we all have it!

There is a unique ability we all possess. A destiny we must fulfill. A uniqueness we have inside and when discovered, it becomes our gift to the world.

For centuries this principle has always proven true. The only way to overcome our fears is by facing them! From the day we learned to ride our bicycle to our first date. Courage is not the absence of fear but is taking action despite our fears.

Happiness is the consequence of a cause: A meaningful and useful life that contributes to humanity. The secret of living is giving, and we find joy not by owning the biggest or most expensive toys, but by adding value to the people around us.

Helping others is not limited to material help; sometimes, the greatest need is for appreciation, love, and understanding.

The sooner we take control of our lives, the better! Blaming people, circumstances, genes or background is not going to cut it. It is when we take full responsibility for our lives that we find the purpose and meaning we seek.

Our external circumstances do not determine our lives — we do! The decisions we make result in the consequences that shape our destinies.

Every morning when I wake up I make a small decision: Today I will be happy! Such a small act, but repeated daily, creates a high conviction in my heart that life is not against me, but life is for me.

It helps me to have great days and to see the lessons in the challenges I face. Happiness is a decision, so is sadness; both are a state of mind that we choose to focus on.

This is another golden quote that lives on! When we truly understand this concept is when we truly live. It is in living in the moment where the precious stones of life are found.

Money may buy fun experiences, but only sincere appreciation for life will make these moments great. In the end, it is not so much what we have achieved, but what we have become in the process.

The good book teaches: “In everything gives Thanks!”. Gratitude is the golden key to contentment. If we are not thankful for what we have, how can life give us more?

Gratitude puts you in a beautiful state of mind, and helps you make better decisions, have more courage and fills you with positive energy and enthusiasm.

10- What you do speaks so loudly that I cannot hear what you say.― Ralph Waldo Emerson

A sample, no a sermon. Raising two teenage daughters, I soon understood that the best way to teach them was by my example. As a father, a leader, a human being, our actions speak louder than our words.

Whatever you believe, you must live! And it should result in an example that others may follow. A tremendous positive influence is needed to make a better world for our children.

11- Dare to live the life you have dreamed for yourself. Go forward and make your dreams come true.― Ralph Waldo Emerson

I am not a negative thinker, but the reality is that most people won’t succeed. But you can be one of the few who do if you dare! Dare to be different from the vast majority. Dream the impossible dream!

You are never too young or too old to make your dreams come true. But there must be a hunger for answers and a focus on what you want from life.

Friends are essential for our happiness and success. Loneliness and social rejection harm our psychological health.Instead of asking:” Why I don’t have friends”? it would be better to ask,” how can I be a better friend”? or “what can I do today to make a new friend?”

The law of cause and effect — sowing and reaping in action! Love begets love. Giving love has excellent health benefits: better health, less anxiety and depression, better social relations, and the list goes on.

Many people learn to achieve a lot of material things in life, but few learn to master the art of fulfillment which comes from giving and contributing our share to make our communities a better place.

14- “The greatest gift is a portion of thyself.”― Ralph Waldo Emerson

Some of the most important things we can give are free. But it does cost us in some personal sacrifice of time and effort: A smile, a word of sympathy or appreciation, a hug, a pat on the shoulder, a listening ear, having understanding and compassion for the needs of others.

Last but not least, of these great quotes. This principle will always be the difference between the few that succeed and the many that fail: The ability to try again and never give up.

You try and fail and try again with a different approach until you make it. You replace “I can’t” by “I can.” You become resourceful.

Vitin Landivar

