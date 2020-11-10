14 Songs That Are Empowering Anthems

Do you ever think about your anthem? That one song you wish could follow you around everywhere you go? I know I do. Matter of fact, I have a few anthems that I feel define who I am to the world!

An extra special song — your anthem — can lift you up to new heights, motivate you go the distance, and turn your entire day around. I asked 14 inspiring women to share with me the anthems that empower them the most. Add these songs to your playlist for a boost of inspiration and feel good vibes!

1. “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers

“This song gets me every time. If I’m waking up, working, cooking, driving, karaoke, showering, you name it, that’s my song! I was walking around my neighborhood with my husband in April while we were on lockdown, and an elder man biked by with his speaker playing my song. Even in a very dark time, just hearing a quick verse in passing switched my whole perspective.

I looked around, took a deep breath, and thanked the universe for this lovely day! Insta good mood feel-good song — I bet you’re singing it now!” — Melina Cespedes, CEO, Lash Society Miami

2. “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys

“I like to make waves and do things my own way. I feel the most alive when I live life authentically, and while that can sometimes be lonely, it can also be FIYAHHH!” — Melissa Robinson-Brown, Ph.D., Owner and Executive Director, Renewed Focus Psychology Services

3. “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

“I am a professional opera singer turned successful business owner and I have always believed in the power of music to inspire and motivate!



My anthem is Lady Gaga’s ‘Born this Way.’ Besides having an incredible beat and fun songs with the ability to motivate me through my greyest day, the lyrics speak to me, and probably to all female business leaders in both our darkest and most successful hours. It reminds me that I need to take the innate talents, skills, and assets that make me interesting and unique and apply them in everything I do. Without these gifts, I couldn’t keep running a business, employing other women, or make a difference in my community.” — Christina Hager, President, Ovations Digital

4. “Just Fine” by Mary J. Blige

“I love, love, love this song!! I used it for my grand entrance for both my 40th and 50th birthday celebrations. It is also my ‘Alexa’ wake-up song!” — Melva Tate, President and CEO, Tate & Associates, LLC

5. “High Hopes” by Panic! At The Disco

“This song is my anthem! It’s incredibly empowering. It reminds me every day to believe in myself, work hard to achieve my dreams, and motivates me to create my own story.” — Olivia Bowser, Founder and CEO, Liberate

6. “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé

“This song was released as I was going through a breakup, and it made me see that I am my own person and I can survive on my own. It was a tough time, but I learned so much about myself. I’m now much more confident as a person.



This song has been my anthem ever since, and whenever I’m feeling a little down I crank it up full volume and dance around the room!” — Jessica Mason, Clinical Dietitian, Kitchen Habit

7. “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus

“This song describes my journey in life and entrepreneurship. It reminds me that life is full of ups and downs. Sometimes the challenges feel overwhelming and it’s hard to see the light, but it’s all a part of the journey.

Lessons are to be learned with each battle and it makes the good times that much sweeter. This song motivates me to stay strong, remain grateful, and keep climbing.” — Laci Chisholm, CEO and Dance Instructor, Fit4Dance

8. “One More Time” by Daft Punk

“My multipurpose theme song is ‘One More Time’ by Daft Punk. It pumps me up no matter what my mood is, and also for any occasion.



I’m a fitness instructor and an in-home personal trainer. I use this song personally for my early morning runs, during class, on the way to a meeting… honestly any time! I also love this song because the language is appropriate for everyone. So, when I’m coaching kids, or Girls on the Run, I can always throw this on for a dance party.” — Nancy Feinstein, Fitness Instructor, SLTnyc

9. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” — Whitney Houston

“This is my theme song. I love Whitney so much, and it’s impossible not to be happy when that song comes on! Lyrically, it’s carefree and just so infectious and uplifting. Her voice is incomparable!” — Mella Barnes, Professional Session Singer



10. Sia medley

“I have several theme songs with one common theme: they’re all by Sia, whose ability to weave an entire emotional journey into seemingly every song is truly extraordinary. From ‘Elastic Heart’ to ‘Bird Set Free’ to ‘Helium’ to ‘Magic’ to ‘Courage To Change’ — to name just a few — Sia’s songs speak to all of me.

As I listen to her lyrics with my brain, I often dance my story to these anthems with my entire body, heart and soul. Each of these songs builds in a way that celebrates the light that shines through us in our darkest moments. These songs have notably been the soundtrack of my five-year journey with breast cancer. They remind me that, even in moments my reconstructed body is tired, I am very much alive — and dancing my heart out!!” — Sally Wolf, Positive Psychology Coach and Teacher

11. “Hold On” by Wilson Phillips

“This song has been my anthem and comfort song since it was released in 1990, when I was finishing up undergrad and trying to understand myself and define my future. I loved the messaging and soothing sound of the song.

Over the last 30 years, this song has lifted me up and empowered me as I’ve evolved from a corporate climber to a wife, mother, and entrepreneur focused on helping others to live a purposeful and positive life abroad.” — Linda Mueller, Certified Life Coach and Founder, The Expat Partner Coach LLC

12. “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten

“This is my anthem. This song inspires me to put myself first. After losing my mom too soon to cancer, I realized life is too short to wait to take action on your dreams. The lyrics that really hit home for me are, ‘I might only have one match, but I can make an explosion.’” — Jennifer Theuriet, Productivity Coach and Owner, Life After Busy

13. “Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara

“In a world where it’s so easy to play the comparison game, this song is the perfect empowerment song to stay true to our imperfect, beautiful selves.” — Dianne Shelton, Founder and Women’s Coach, Passion Breakthrough



14. “Heroes” by David Bowie

“My song is ‘Heroes’ by David Bowie. He wrote this song when he was in Berlin, and a friend of his began a love affair. The couple used to meet next to the Berlin Wall, and David was struck by the irony of the presence of such passion and love, next to a symbol of oppression and cruelty.



This song will always represent hope and resilience, to me. No matter what is going on in the world, no matter where you are, or what you endure, humans will always find love for each other. This is proven time and again. Nothing has ever been able to stop humanity and love. So, this song reminds me that I’ve always got me, and I’ve always got love. We are much bigger and stronger than any obstacle erected to keep us apart.” — Laura Horton, MSc (Merit), Founder, Hound101.com